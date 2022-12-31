Read full article on original website
J M C
3d ago
If he was from the neighboring college them maybe went to a party at that house at one time? Or he got in to that house and hid out checking where everything was located before anybody got home?
Reply(7)
18
ed joe
2d ago
We use to crash college parties all the time not knowing anyone there,its what kids do.No one would care about one guy walking around.
Reply
5
Rob Weller
3d ago
people believe anything. media is misleading. just because you read it doesn't mean it's true. smh
Reply
11
