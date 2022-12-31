Read full article on original website
Here are the Jackson water distribution sites for Jan. 3
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson announced water distribution sites for Tuesday, January 3. Here are the following locations that will provide water: Elderly or disabled residents, who are unable to travel to a distribution site, can contact 311 or 601-960-1875 for water.
Jackson leaders finalize payment settlement for Richard’s Disposal
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson City Council approved a payment agreement between the city and Richard’s Disposal on Tuesday, January 3. In a 4-2 vote, the council approved a claims docket that included the last $1.6 million payment to finalize the $4.8 million settlement with the garbage company. Council President Ashby Foote believes there […]
Running Water Again Scarce in Jackson, Mississippi After Frigid Weather
Residents of Mississippi’s capital are ending the year unable to count on clean running water in their homes after a freezing winter storm brought a fresh crisis to Jackson’s beleaguered water infrastructure. Residents of the majority-Black city say their main water treatment plant has been poorly maintained and...
‘We just ran out’: Distribution site out of water in about an hour; delivery trucks delayed, organizer says
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Many residents were left high and dry Monday evening as one of the city of Jackson’s water distribution sites ran out of bottled water about an hour after opening. “We just ran out at the satellite site, and we don’t have additional water for this...
‘I blame our mayor and all our former mayors:’ South Jackson residents fed up with water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It was a packed house inside the Glory Empowerment Center in South Jackson Monday night as residents took their questions and frustrations straight to the man in charge of the city’s water system. Interim Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin listed a number of things he hopes...
Third-party manager says everyone in the city should have water sometime on Tuesday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ten days into Jackson’s latest water crisis, and city leaders are hopeful water will be restored to most, if not all, customers sometime on Tuesday. “Ideally by tomorrow morning, maybe later... at least sometime tomorrow, we should be back to everybody having pressure,” Jackson water manager Ted Henifin said. “Maybe not full pressure to where they’re used to, but we think everything will be pressurized by tomorrow morning if all goes well.”
Residents in Byram without water for over a week
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you live on the second floor of The Reserve of Byram, there’s a good chance you haven’t had any running water for over a week. Erica Hamilton is one of those impacted. She says this issue has gotten so bad it’s now become a part of her morning routine.
Residents asked to conserve water as Jackson suffers setback at Curtis plant
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Customers can expect pressure fluctuation through the next 24 hours as the city of Jackson’s water system has experienced a setback at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant Saturday night. Crews spent New Year’s Day working to get back on track. “The water system...
Community activist killed in Jackson house fire
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – An elderly woman was killed in a Jackson house fire overnight. The fire happened at a home on Inwood Drive between 9:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Monday, January 2, 2023. The victim was identified as Ineva May-Pittman. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones released a statement about her passing on social […]
Penguin Closed for Good, UMMC Child Health Initiative, More on Local 463
JACKSON — The Penguin Restaurant & Bar (1100 John R. Lynch St.), originally slated to reopen this fall after closing for renovations on Friday, July 8, posted a message to Facebook on Sept. 24 stating that the restaurant will not be reopening. "The Penguin would like to thank you...
88-year-old activist Ineva May-Pittman dies in Jackson house fire
JACKSON, Miss. — Activist Ineva May-Pittman was killed in a Jackson house fire. The fire broke out early Tuesday at a home on Inwood Drive in Northwest Jackson. Firefighters said the home was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart identified the victim...
Hinds Co. Sheriff Tyree Jones qualifies for re-election
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones is seeking a full term in office. On Tuesday, the sheriff filed papers qualifying for his re-election. “I look forward to engaging Hinds County soon on the campaign trail and sharing my official announcement to include our progress thus far and our vision for Hinds County,” he wrote in a social media post.
Jackson hotel sees drop in revenue after water loss
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The recent loss of water pressure is proving costly for some hotels in Jackson. Homewood Suites at Fondren Medical District has been without running water since Christmas Eve. Management said they’ve lost up to 90% of its daily bookings in the last week. Many guests either canceled their bookings or decided […]
Jackson barber says his business suffers without water
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Many Jackson businesses are feeling the financial strain because of the water crisis. Tracey Smith owns the Smith Barber Shop and Salon. He’s been cutting hair in Jackson for more than 20 years, but he wonders how much longer can continue operating under current conditions. “I’m actually looking at moving because […]
Barrelhouse closes after six years in Fondren
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Another Fondren restaurant will close its doors. Barrelhouse announced that their final day of operation will be on Saturday, January 7. Restaurant leaders said the community’s support helped weather two years of COVID-19 and the ongoing water crisis. However, they said the restaurant cannot bounce back. “We cannot thank our community, staff […]
Jackson businesses hope water pressure will be restored soon
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Though some of Jackson’s boil water notices are being lifted, some local businesses and churches are still being affected by the ongoing water crisis. Broad Street Baking Company & Cafe has been closed since losing water pressure one week ago. Owner Jeff Good said as of Friday, the restaurant was still […]
Former Yazoo City Fire Chief dies
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in the Yazoo City community are mourning the loss of former Yazoo City Fire Chief Charles Moore. According to the Yazoo City Herald, Moore was also a member of the Board of Directors for Yazoo Valley Electric Power Association. He retired as chief of the Yazoo City Fire Department in […]
North Jackson restaurant to reopen Tuesday, after being shut down for a week by water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A North Jackson restaurant is slated to reopen Tuesday, after being closed for the last week due to the city’s latest water crisis. Jeff Good, the co-owner of Broad Street Bakery & Cafe, says water pressure is back up and, as a result, the establishment will reopen at 7 a.m. on January 3.
Metrocenter bathrooms reportedly not working, forcing city workers to go home
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Like many residents in Jackson, some city workers are impacted by the ongoing water crisis. According to one employee, work has halted for many because they don’t have access to restrooms. It’s a major problem for workers whose job it is to serve the city’s most vulnerable.
All Jackson Public Schools scheduled to reopen January 5
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - All Jackson Public Schools are scheduled to reopen Thursday, January 5, and resume their regular schedules. According to the Jackson Public School District, it is evaluating the availability of water at all school and office locations. “We will announce any changes to our regular schedule on...
