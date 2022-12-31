Read full article on original website
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
Gen. Mark Milley said there were talks about court-martialing former military officers who wrote 'very critical' op-eds of Trump
Several retired military officers criticized Trump during his presidency, which Milley said sparked talks about retaliation that he advised against.
Trump invited the press to a 'media availability' slot at Mar-a-Lago. Not a single cable news network covered it.
Donald Trump hosted a "media availability" slot at Mar-a-Lago. Cable news networks didn't cover it and half of his remarks were inaudible.
Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House
A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
Kari Lake Warns of 'Justice' After Katie Hobbs Laughs During Oath of Office
Lake's warning comes days after the defeated GOP candidate filed an appeal over her failed election lawsuit.
The start of 2023 means carrying a gun without a license is now legal in half of US states: 'Lipstick, an iPhone, maybe a little Smith & Wesson .38'
2022 saw the second-highest number of mass shootings in the US ever, but access to guns without a permit is increasing at state and federal levels.
Local Jan. 6 defendants seek to limit prosecutors' language, claim permission from Trump
Three defendants facing charges related to the U.S. Capitol attack have filed motions to limit the language used by prosecutors in their trials. Olivia Pollock of Lakeland; Joseph Hutchinson III, formerly of Lakeland and now living in Georgia; and Michael Perkins of Plant City filed requests in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia seeking to join motions previously filed by Joshua Doolin of Polk City.
Political Analysts Ignore One Major Fact Impacting Trump's 2024 Campaign Outlook
The loss of millions of baby boomers in the U.S. voter population results in a much hazier outlook for Trump's 2024 Election odds.Photo byWes LewisonUnsplash. As political pundits and analysts continue to monitor and discuss the wide array of legal battles faced by former President Donald Trump, they've ignored one major statistic that is morbid but extremely crucial: The largest base of Trump's support is dying-off by thousands each day, while his largest opposing bloc continues to expand.
