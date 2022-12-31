Kolcz ends six years on Branch County commission with call for more deputies

BRANCH COUNTY — After six years on the Branch County Commission, Leonard Kolcz is calling it quits.

The 77-year-old did not seek re-election this year. He was the last of three who won seats in 2016 running on a campaign to return road patrol deputies to the Branch County Sheriff's office.

At his final commission meeting Dec. 22, the other commissioners presented Kolcz with a plaque for his service, but he did not let them forget the need for more deputies.

“We appreciate your dedication to the county," Chairman Tim Stoll told Kolcz. "You have been a very good advocate for the sheriff's department. I know that they appreciate that. That's something all of us want to work on.”

Besides pushing for a new jail with a millage that passed in 2018, Kolcz said he ran “to beef up the sheriff's department.”

Branch County was one of the first to "de-fund" police in 2012 due to county revenue cuts caused by the 2008 recession.

“This commission thought it necessary or prudent to cut the sheriff's department in half. I think that was a big mistake," Kolcz said. "We've been fighting ever since I've been on to try to restore the sheriff's department with very limited success.”

Kolcz told the remaining commissioners, “at least now we have a full 12-hour shift seven days a week. We're only protecting the public half the time.”

“I know you can't restore the other 12 hours in one year. But I would highly encourage you to add at least one or two sheriff's deputies every year until we're back to 24-hour coverage,” he said.

In 2012, Branch County road patrol had four sergeants, 14 deputies and three part-time deputies with a combined budget of $859,000 in base salaries.

At the end of that year, 11 deputies were laid off and the budget cut in half because of falling local and state revenues. With staff shortages, the county provided patrol during the day. Nighttime law enforcement coverage outside municipalities was left to Michigan State Police, which continues today.

When Kolcz took office in 2016, the county had three road patrol sergeants and six patrol officers. The combined base salary budget was $479,000.

In the past two years, commissioners did find funds to authorize two more deputies. The 2023 staffing plan calls for two sergeants and nine deputies. If the sheriff wants to return to three sergeants, he would lose one deputy, according to the adopted staffing plan.

The 2023 base salary approved in the budget is $622,000.

Kolcz tried to paint a bleak picture comparing Branch to neighboring St. Joseph County, which sends deputies at all hours to accompany Child Protective Service workers to domestic disputes for protection; Branch County does not.

Kolcz warned if something happened to a CPS worker, the county has liability and could be sued. That is not generally true because the county and commissioners have protection in Michigan law with sovereign immunity for actions taken in their normal course of duty — however, there still is a moral duty to protect employees, Kolcz said.

