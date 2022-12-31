ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities React to The Death of Barbara Walters

Celebrities are sharing their reactions, condolences and fondest memories of Barbara Walters. On Friday (Dec. 30), the iconic talk show host and reporter "passed away peacefully" at her home surrounded by her family. She was 93. Walters was a trailblazer news anchor that was known for her straightforward questioning style....
