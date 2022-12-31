ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonathan Cain Accuses Neal Schon of Destroying the Journey Brand

Jonathan Cain has released a statement in response to Journey bandmate Neal Schon's recent cease-and-desist order, which demanded that he stop playing the group's songs at political rallies supporting former President Donald Trump. Last month, Cain, who is married to Paula White, the former chair of Trump's evangelical advisory board,...
