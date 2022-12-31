Read full article on original website
Boys basketball: No. 1 Roselle Catholic uses 13-0 3Q run to get past Manasquan
Roselle Catholic, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, shook off a shaky start in the first half and turned its efforts up a notch defensively to get past a feisty Manasquan team on its way to a 68-59 win in front of a crowd of over 1,000 in Manasquan.
Times of Trenton boys hoops notes: Trenton, Ewing run through 2022 unbeaten
There was some hope that this Times area boys basketball season was going to be a good one for many teams. As the calendar turns to 2023, that might be a little bit of an understatement, especially in the Colonial Valley Conference. Two CVC teams are still unbeaten–Ewing and Trenton–and...
Girls basketball: No. 10 Ewing tops No. 15 St. Thomas Aquinas - Schoolcraft North South Showcase
Rhian Stokes finished with 23 points, seven rebounds, 10 assists and six steals to lead Ewing, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 64-47 win over No. 15 St. Thomas Aquinas at the Schoolcraft North South Girls Basketball Showcase in Belleville. Te’Yala Delfosse had 16 points and 12...
Boys basketball: No. 7 St. Peter’s Prep tops No. 12 Montclair Immaculate - New Years Jump Off Showcase
Matthew Kinzler finished with 23 points and 11 rebounds while Jackson Tindall had 18 points and 12 rebounds to help St. Peter’s Prep, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, squeeze by No. 12 Montclair Immaculate 63-61 at the New Year’s Jump Off Showcase in Paterson. Richie Rosa...
The Tuesday Scoop: Rutgers recruiting staying busy
The Tuesday Scoop is back on Scarlet Nation as we continue our weekly dose of Rutgers scoops. Click here for this week's edition which features info on some Rutgers football and basketball recruiting targets as well as some incoming players and transfers. Non-members can still get in on this feature....
speedonthewater.com
Sean Ryan Civitano: March 11, 1990—December 30, 2022
Headed to the Atlantic Ocean through New Jersey’s notorious Holgate Inlet on a fine morning in a 33-foot Donzi sportboat in late-June 2009, I had a moment of perfect clarity and mild terror. “You have to be out of you mind,” I muttered to myself as we climbed one...
Must Try Restaurants in 2023 from the Jersey Shore From the “Best of NJ List”
We love our restaurants at the Jersey Shore. Not just Ocean and Monmouth Counties, but up and down the Jersey Coast. Recently, bestofnj.com put together a list of the "best" restaurants to definitely try in the new year. I agree with most of them, even with the ones that are in South Jersey, at the Jersey Shore. Seafood is something that always makes me feel like the Jersey Shore. There is nothing better than a delicious seafood restaurant at the Shore.
Tinton Falls officials pick redeveloper for Fort Monmouth property
TINTON FALLS — Municipal officials have designated an affiliate of Robert Wood Johnson Barnabas Health as the redeveloper of a former Fort Monmouth parcel in Tinton Falls, with the intent of developing a medical facility on the property. During a meeting on Dec. 20, members of the Borough Council...
Trenton, NJ, Man Dies In South Brunswick Crash
January 1, 2023 SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ (MERCER)–South Brunswick Police reported that Malachi Marseille, 23-years-old of Trenton has died in a…
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Buffets in New Jersey
- For those who enjoy a lavish buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
Police Search For Missing 17-year-old Girl From Deptford, NJ
UPDATE: Police report Samantha Dippold has been located and is safe. Our original report continues below. Authorities in Gloucester County are asking for your help locating a missing 17-year-old girl. The Deptford Township Police Department says Samantha Dippold, from the Westville Oaks section of the township, was last seen wearing,
Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Restaurant Ranked No. 2 in New Jersey for 2022
There are a ton of excellent restaurant options in South Jersey, but one Egg Harbor Township establishment stood out above the rest according to NJ.com's new list. The website ranked the 25 best restaurants in New Jersey for 2022, with only two South Jersey restaurants making the list. Coming in...
2023 starts with homicide in Neptune Township, NJ
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — Monmouth County began the new year with a homicide. Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Chris Swendeman said a person was found dead Monday afternoon at a home on Drummond Avenue. Officials did not explain the circumstances of the death. Friends and family told News 12 New...
Jersey Shore Man, 41, Arrested In Fatal Shooting
A 41-year-old Neptune man has been arrested for the killing of a 41-year-old man in Oceanport, authorities said. Michael Westbrook, 41, of Neptune Township, was charged with one count of first-degree murder, hindering and weapons offenses in connection with the death of Amad Jones, 41, formerly of Oceanport, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
Newest American Girl doll of the year has Metuchen, New Jersey roots
Every year American Girl announces a doll of the year, and 2023’s American Girl doll happens to be a Jersey girl!. Meet Kavika Sharma, otherwise known as Kavi. Not only is she significant because of her Jersey ties, she’s also the first South Asian “Girl of the Year.”
Meet New Jersey's First Babies Of 2023 (UPDATED)
Oh baby! New Jersey's first baby of 2023 was born just 29 minutes after the ball dropped at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.Zaia Cassandra weighs 7 pounds and was due to arrive Jan. 10 — but instead gave her parents and three brothers a New Year's thrill. The family is resting comfortably in…
njurbannews.com
Husband and wife lead rival of NJ school Districts
Roberta and Alvin Freeman have spent years in school together. The couple met as teachers in Long Branch, went to Kean University together to earn their master’s and doctorate degrees in education, and now both serve as school superintendents – in neighboring towns. Roberta Freeman, ’04 M.A., ’17...
wrnjradio.com
Police searching for missing, endangered Warren County woman
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – Hackettstown police are seeking the public’s assistance with locating a 28-year-old Hackettstown woman. Lesya Gorgal was last heard from on December 31, 2022. She was possibly going to Times Square in New York City, police said. Gorgal is described as a white female,...
From slave mines in Monmouth to plantations in Jersey City, report details N.J.’s slavery history
Forced labor in iron mines in Monmouth County, plantations in Hudson County and trafficking through Atlantic ports all contributed to New Jersey’s role in the devastation created by the Transatlantic Slave Trade, according to a report detailing the roots of one of the most “horrific eras in world history.”
Man, 23, dead after 3-vehicle crash in South Brunswick
A 3-vehicle car crash in Middlesex County killed a 23-year-old man just after midnight on Saturday, police said. The collision occurred on Route 1 South in South Brunswick at about 12:20 a.m. on Saturday, officials said. The 23-year-old was driving a Toyota Camry and lost control, hitting two vehicles and...
