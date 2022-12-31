ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, NJ

247Sports

The Tuesday Scoop: Rutgers recruiting staying busy

The Tuesday Scoop is back on Scarlet Nation as we continue our weekly dose of Rutgers scoops. Click here for this week's edition which features info on some Rutgers football and basketball recruiting targets as well as some incoming players and transfers. Non-members can still get in on this feature....
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
speedonthewater.com

Sean Ryan Civitano: March 11, 1990—December 30, 2022

Headed to the Atlantic Ocean through New Jersey’s notorious Holgate Inlet on a fine morning in a 33-foot Donzi sportboat in late-June 2009, I had a moment of perfect clarity and mild terror. “You have to be out of you mind,” I muttered to myself as we climbed one...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Must Try Restaurants in 2023 from the Jersey Shore From the “Best of NJ List”

We love our restaurants at the Jersey Shore. Not just Ocean and Monmouth Counties, but up and down the Jersey Coast. Recently, bestofnj.com put together a list of the "best" restaurants to definitely try in the new year. I agree with most of them, even with the ones that are in South Jersey, at the Jersey Shore. Seafood is something that always makes me feel like the Jersey Shore. There is nothing better than a delicious seafood restaurant at the Shore.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Buffets in New Jersey

- For those who enjoy a lavish buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
94.5 PST

2023 starts with homicide in Neptune Township, NJ

NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — Monmouth County began the new year with a homicide. Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Chris Swendeman said a person was found dead Monday afternoon at a home on Drummond Avenue. Officials did not explain the circumstances of the death. Friends and family told News 12 New...
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Jersey Shore Man, 41, Arrested In Fatal Shooting

A 41-year-old Neptune man has been arrested for the killing of a 41-year-old man in Oceanport, authorities said. Michael Westbrook, 41, of Neptune Township, was charged with one count of first-degree murder, hindering and weapons offenses in connection with the death of Amad Jones, 41, formerly of Oceanport, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
OCEANPORT, NJ
Daily Voice

Meet New Jersey's First Babies Of 2023 (UPDATED)

Oh baby! New Jersey's first baby of 2023 was born just 29 minutes after the ball dropped at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.Zaia Cassandra weighs 7 pounds and was due to arrive Jan. 10 — but instead gave her parents and three brothers a New Year's thrill. The family is resting comfortably in…
NEWARK, NJ
njurbannews.com

Husband and wife lead rival of NJ school Districts

Roberta and Alvin Freeman have spent years in school together. The couple met as teachers in Long Branch, went to Kean University together to earn their master’s and doctorate degrees in education, and now both serve as school superintendents – in neighboring towns. Roberta Freeman, ’04 M.A., ’17...
LONG BRANCH, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Police searching for missing, endangered Warren County woman

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – Hackettstown police are seeking the public’s assistance with locating a 28-year-old Hackettstown woman. Lesya Gorgal was last heard from on December 31, 2022. She was possibly going to Times Square in New York City, police said. Gorgal is described as a white female,...
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
