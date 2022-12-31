Read full article on original website
Related
See Inside Barbara Walters' Complicated Relationship With Her Daughter
Barbara Walters, the pioneering broadcast journalist and creator of The View died Friday Dec. 30, 2022 at 93. The first woman to co-host both network morning and evening broadcasts, she interviewed every president and first lady from Richard Nixon onwards. Over her 50-year career, she became as famous as the people she talked to.
Barbara Walters mourned as broadcasting icon
NEW YORK (AP) — Reaction poured in from the worlds of journalism, politics, sports and entertainment following the death of TV news pioneer and “The View” creator Barbara Walters. She died Friday at her home in New York at age 93. An intrepid interviewer, anchor and program host, she led the way as the first woman to […]
Inside Barbara Walters’ tough final year at ‘The View’
Barbara Walters knew it was time. In the midst of her 16th season on “The View,” the legendary journalist cryptically asked ABC executive Anne Sweeney to write down the year 2014 on a piece of paper while having lunch together. It was March 2013, and Walters had just returned to the talk show after suffering a series of health setbacks, including a fall and a bout with chicken pox. Just a few months after their lunch, Walters asked Sweeney whether she still had the paper and informed the exec that 2014 was the year she planned to retire from the broadcast career that...
Barbara Walters, a Legendary Journalist for Decades, Dies at Age 93
Barbara Walters, the intrepid interviewer, anchor and program host who led the way as the first woman to become a TV news superstar during a network career remarkable for its duration and variety, has died. She was 93. Walters' death was announced by ABC on air Friday night. “Barbara Walters...
Remembering the stars we lost in 2022
It was a brutal year for celebrity deaths. Those lost in 2022 included legendary comedians, beloved actors, iconic musicians, and a few up-and-coming performers gone far too soon. Let's take a look back and remember the stars we mourned this year: Peter Bogdanovich Peter Bogdanovich, the Oscar-nominated director of films like The Last Picture Show and Paper Moon, died on Jan. 6 at 82 from natural causes. On top of his filmmaking career, he was also known for some acting roles, including when he played a psychotherapist on The Sopranos. "He was a dear friend and a champion of cinema," said The...
"General Hospital" Star Dies
Sonya Eddy, best known for her role as Epiphany Johnson on the show "General Hospital," has reportedly died, according to Variety. Johnson's death was announced by Frank Valentini, executive producer for "General Hospital."
Iconic Actress and Singer Dies
Iconic actress and singer Georgia Holt has reportedly died, according to her daughter, legendary singer Cher, CNN reports. In a post to Twitter over the weekend, Cher appeared to confirm the death, writing "Mom is gone," alongside a sad face emoji. The news was later reportedly confirmed to The Washington Post by Cher's representative.
Legendary Actor and Comedian Dies
Legendary comedian and actor John Bird, who was best known for his comedy roles during the television satire boom of the 1960s, has reportedly died. Bird, known best for his sketches alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner, reportedly died on Christmas Day, according to the BBC. The trio starred in the hit TV series "Bremner, Bird and Fortune," which featured the comedians in satirical sketches.
Popculture
Pop Singer Divorces Husband of 25 Years
Kim Wilde and Hal Fowler have called it quits. After 25 years of marriage, the '80s pop star and her actor husband announced in a shocking statement on Wednesday, Dec. 21 that they quietly separated and divorced last year. The couple called their divorce amicable and said they "remain on good terms."
BBC
Barbara Walters: Trailblazing US news anchor dies aged 93
Pioneering US TV broadcaster Barbara Walters has died aged 93 after a career spanning half a century. She became the first US female network news anchor when she joined ABC News in 1976. Born in Boston at the start of the Great Depression in 1929, she won 12 Emmy awards.
papermag.com
Barbara Walters Dies at 93
Journalism trailblazer Barbara Walters passed away peacefully at 93 years old at her home in New York. On December 30, Walters' representative Cindy Berger confirmed the news to People, saying, "Barbara Walters passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones." She added, "She lived a big life ... She lived her life with no regrets. She was a trailblazer not only for female journalists, but for all women."
tvinsider.com
‘That Girl’: How Marlo Thomas Convinced Execs to Create ‘Revolutionary’ Female Lead
That Girl broke ground in television, and it returns to TV in a special marathon on Sunday, January 1 on Antenna TV. Ahead of its return, Marlo Thomas tells TV Insider what she did to make sure Ann Marie was different from women anyone had ever seen on TV. “There’d...
Actors, musicians, entertainers and directors: Celebrities we lost in 2022
The year marked the loss of entertainers from across the spectrum, including actors, musicians, and directors.
Billy Idol to be honored with first Hollywood Walk of Fame star of 2023
It’s going to be hot in the city. Billy Idol is starting his year off strong as he’s set to receive the first Hollywood Walk of Fame star of 2023. The British rocker, whose real name is William Broad, was set to be honored on January 5, however inclement weather forced the event to be rescheduled for the following day. The “Cradle of Love” crooner’s star will be placed at 6201 Hollywood Boulevard and will tally up to a whopping 2,743 Walk of Fame stars. The event will be emceed by Lupita Sanchez Cornejo, Chair of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. Others joining...
Meet The Late Kirstie Alley’s Two Amazing Children
Kirstie Alley, who died recently at 71 from cancer, tied the knot with actor Parker Stevenson on December 22, 1983. Sadly, she suffered a miscarriage in 1990 when she was three months pregnant, the actress later discussing her fertility challenges in the 2005 memoir, How to Lose Your Ass and regain Your Life, opening up about how she struggled physically and emotionally after her pregnancy loss.
Hollywood’s Most Notable Deaths of 2022
In 2022, Hollywood said goodbye to many actors, singers, performers, creatives, executives and all-around industry icons who had a great impact on the entertainment world during their lifetimes. The Hollywood Reporter is highlighting some of the most well-known names who died in 2022. More from The Hollywood ReporterJeremiah Green, Modest Mouse Drummer and Founding Member, Dies at 45Anita Pointer, Grammy-Winning Artist and Founding Member of R&B Group Pointer Sisters, Dies at 74Barbara Walters, Trailblazing Broadcast Journalist, Dies at 93 Below are this year’s most notable deaths in Hollywood. Kirstie Alley Kirstie Alley, the Emmy-winning comic actress known for her turns on Cheers, Veronica’s Closet and the three Look Who’s...
Comments / 0