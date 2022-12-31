Read full article on original website
Related
Carscoops
2024 Electric BMW i5 Is A 5-Series Touring Without Tailpipes
This year the BMW 5-Series is in for the biggest shakeup in its 51-year history. Along with the introduction of the eighth-generation car, we’ll be formally introduced to the first ever electric 5-Series production car, the BMW i5, snapped here undergoing winter testing. Unlike the BMW i4, iX, and...
2022 Lexus LX 600 Redefines Luxury for a Full-sized SUV
The all-new Lexus LX 600 replaced Toyota’s long-tenured Land Cruiser for 2022, after low take rates of the body-on-frame SUV siblings skewed towards higher-income buyers. In fact, the previous-generation LX very nearly outsold the Land Cruiser outright in 2021 and, now, the updated LX adds new levels of luxury and refinement while retaining many of the […]
Carscoops
New Lego Speed Champions Adds Pagani Utopia, Porsche 963, And Two McLarens
The LEGO Speed Champions series continues to grow and in March, four all-new sets will be introduced with five compelling new vehicles. The first new model recreated in LEGO form is the Pagani Utopia. Introduced as the successor to the Huayra, the Utopia will be capped at just 99 units worldwide and is equipped with a twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter V12 pumping out 852 hp and 811 lb-ft (1,100 Nm) of torque. While the Huayra was sold exclusively with a seven-speed sequential transmission, the Utopia is available with a six-speed manual or a single-clutch automatic.
Carscoops
Driven: 2022 VW Polo GTI Is A Hot Hatch For The Mature
Australian prices for VW’s popular hot hatch models have skyrocketed in recent years, so much so that the Mk 8 Golf R is AU$11,000 ($7,363) more than the previous-generation model. The once-AU$31,990 ($21,414) Polo GTI has also jumped in price from 2018 to AU$38,750 ($25,939) for the 2022 model. Is it worth the money?
Carscoops
In 1977, The BMW 7-Series Was Just As Cutting-Edge As The i7 Is Today
Now that the seventh-generation BMW 7-Series has been revealed, BMW Group Classic thought that it was the perfect time to take a look back at the history of the model line. The department’s YouTube channel, then, has taken a look back at the very first generation of the car.
Carscoops
More Mercedes-Benz Models May Have A Sunroof That Can Fly Off
Owners of older Mercedes vehicles equipped with a sunroof will have to be on high alert due to an issue, for which the automaker has launched a renewed recall campaign. It first became aware of the issue in 2017, but a number of complicating factors have meant that the defect has yet to be fully solved.
Carscoops
Tesla To Remove Steering Wheel Nag For Some Full Self-Driving Beta Users
According to Tesla CEO Elon Musk, some Full Self-Driving Beta users are getting relief from a somewhat annoying feature this month. That feature is referred to as the steering wheel nag and soon, some FSD Beta users will have the option to turn it off. The change could spark hotter debate about autonomous driving features.
5 Most Reliable Used Mercedes-Benz Models
When shopping for your next car reliability matters. Here are the 5 most reliable used Mercedes-Benz models. The post 5 Most Reliable Used Mercedes-Benz Models appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
For $115,000, Will An 8k Mile 1991 Acura NSX Brighten Up The New Year For You?
Yes, this 1991 Acura NSX is fitted with an automatic transmission rather than a stick shift. However, it could still be the perfect car for someone looking to pick up the keys to a JDM icon and either be driven as it was designed to be or stored in a collection.
Carscoops
The Hongqi H6 Sedan Is Heading To Global Markets With A 2.0-Liter Turbo
Hot on the heels of various spy shots, the new Hongqi H6 has been unveiled in full at the Guangzhou Auto Show. The H6 adopts a dynamic and sporty design that should help it appeal to a wide range of buyers. It includes a large grille, aggressive split headlights, LED daytime running lights that run down either side of the grille, and a number of black accents.
Carscoops
Haval H-Dog Is A New Plug-In Hybrid SUV For China
The Guangzhou Auto Show has attracted all manner of intriguing new vehicles and the Haval H-Dog is one of the most interesting. This new SUV has been designed for younger consumers who live in urban areas but like to escape the rat race and head outdoors. This dual-purpose nature of the H-Dog is reflected in its design that has a boxy shape as has become quite common of off-roaders but also has some smoother and more refined surfaces.
Carscoops
Geely Introduces New, Simplified Logo
Geely is hopping aboard the new logo train as they’ve unveiled an updated insignia, which “signifies our all-new brand aspiration to be more open and unlimited in the future.”. An evolution of the previous two incarnations of the logo, the latest version eschews the three-dimensional aesthetic for a...
Carscoops
Confess: What Vehicle Did You Publicly Hate But Secretly Love?
No one wants to admit that they’re susceptible to peer pressure. It’s easy to fool ourselves into thinking that we’re above the influence of the crowd, but I think we all harbor some secret opinions that we’re afraid to share because they’re too unpopular. That’s...
Carscoops
Would You Be OK If The Kia Pickup Looks Like This Render?
This story contains renderings by SRK Designs that are neither related to nor endorsed by Kia. Kia is working on at least two pickup trucks and this rendering shows how one of them could look like were it to be inspired by the Telluride SUV. This rendering has been brought...
Carscoops
Crazy Lada Niva With 300 HP And 22-Inch Wheels Listed For $37k
The Lada Niva is associated with off-road prowess and affordability, but this heavily modified example is a whole different story. The immortal Niva has been tuned to produce 300 hp alongside a large number of exterior and interior modifications, leading to an eye-watering price tag of $37k. The owner, Vaggelis...
Carscoops
This 2000 Porsche Boxster Has Dissociative Identity Disorder
Customizing cars is something that many car enthusiasts get into. We often feature extremely detailed and stunning examples of such here on Carscoops but today we’re not totally sure what to make of one 2000 Porsche Boxster. Take a quick look around it and you’ll come to find out that it isn’t sure what it is either.
Carscoops
What Are Your Automotive New Year’s Resolutions For 2023?
Around the world millions of people have started 2023 with plans to ditch their jobs, their belly rolls and their spouses, and possibly all three. But we’re more interested in your automotive resolutions for the year ahead. Maybe you’re determined to make it to a big car show or...
Carscoops
Toyota Boshoku Bringing Autonomous Pod Concepts To CES, Hint At Future Of Interior Design
CES has become a mini auto show and it’s not just big names taking part. Quite the opposite as suppliers are fighting for the spotlight and Toyota Boshoku is among them. A member of the Toyota Group, the company will display two Mobility as a Service (MaaS) concepts that provide a glimpse at the interior of the future.
Carscoops
Cars To Import In 2023 And BMW 7 Face Swaps: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. If you aren’t already too excited about the new year you should take a look at the classic cars that can be legally imported to the U.S. under the 25-year rule. We compiled a list of some of the most interesting examples, including the tiny first-gen smart ForTwo, the sporty Honda Accord Type R, both the Mitsubishi Lancer Evo V and Subaru Impreza 22B, the glorious sounding Alfa Romeo 166 3.0 V6, and the quirky Fiat Multipla six-seater minivan which is often described as the ugliest but also surprisingly practical car of its time. Finally, our billionaire readers will appreciate the fact they can now import and daily drive a Mercedes CLK-GTR Strassenversion in the US – if they can find one of course.
Carscoops
Mazda ND Miata Getting An Extreme Makeover As An RX-3 Cabriolet
Students from Nihon Automotive Technology School (NATS) in Japan are readying a unique Mazda RX-3 Cabriolet for the Tokyo Auto Salon kicking off on January 13. Given that the Mazda RX-3 is quite a desirable car and was never actually sold as a convertible, the students haven’t taken an original and chopped off its roof. Instead, it is based around an ND-generation Mazda MX-5 Miata that has been stripped back to the shell and then fitted with new bodywork.
Comments / 0