Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. If you aren’t already too excited about the new year you should take a look at the classic cars that can be legally imported to the U.S. under the 25-year rule. We compiled a list of some of the most interesting examples, including the tiny first-gen smart ForTwo, the sporty Honda Accord Type R, both the Mitsubishi Lancer Evo V and Subaru Impreza 22B, the glorious sounding Alfa Romeo 166 3.0 V6, and the quirky Fiat Multipla six-seater minivan which is often described as the ugliest but also surprisingly practical car of its time. Finally, our billionaire readers will appreciate the fact they can now import and daily drive a Mercedes CLK-GTR Strassenversion in the US – if they can find one of course.

1 DAY AGO