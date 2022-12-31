Read full article on original website
Related
Pope praises 'acute and gentle' Benedict ahead of funeral
VATICAN CITY — (AP) — Pope Francis praised Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI’s “acute and gentle thought” as he presided over a packed Wednesday general audience in the Vatican, while thousands of people paid tribute to the former pope on the final day of public viewing in St. Peter’s Basilica.
The Age of Interconnection by Jonathan Sperber review – a breathless race through recent history
It takes chutzpah to write a synoptic history of the world in the second half of the 20th century, a period within living memory of the reading public. But it is a history Jonathan Sperber handles with brio, summoning evidence from personal anecdotes and high theory, vignettes and statistics. In its range of themes and reconstructions, The Age of Interconnection invites favourable comparison with that other survey of the 20th century, Eric Hobsbawm’s The Age of Extremes. Yet it is quite unlike it. Where the Marxist historian offered a sweeping narrative arc illustrating the relentless advance of capitalism, Sperber dispenses with a unifying theme altogether. It’s a sign of the times: we’ve lost faith in grand narratives, more’s the pity. His framing sheds little light on his period. As every historian knows, all ages are ages of interconnection.
What’s behind the growing Cuban migrant exodus? | Opinion
Some 500 Cuban migrants arrived in South Florida over the holiday weekend overwhelming immigration authorities
What to expect in 2023: inside the 6 January Guardian Weekly
Of late, a new year has felt less a moment of optimism and more of trepidation about what horrors the news may hurl next at an unsuspecting world. For this first edition of the Guardian Weekly magazine in 2023, our global correspondents have offered their best estimates of what lies in store. While admittedly laced with some apprehension, they contain important nuggets of hope – not least for the climate, where Brazil’s new president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has promised to restore Amazon protections after the rapacious Bolsonaro years.
CBS News
586K+
Followers
76K+
Post
422M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0