Marion County, IA

kniakrls.com

Officers Called To Wheel Estates in Knoxville

The Knoxville Police Department and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office were called to a report of a person dressed in black carrying a weapon near the mail boxes at the Wheel Estates mobile home park this morning. Knoxville Police Chief Aaron Fuller tells KNIA/KRLS News Knoxville police officers and Marion County deputies searched the area and were unable to locate an individual matching the description. Officers learned that children in the area sometimes play with toy guns at the mobile home park, but that someone could also walk to the mailboxes carrying a weapon. Fuller doesn’t believe that there was a threat to the public.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Effort Brightens Holidays for Survivors of Violence

Crisis Intervention Services (CIS) wrapped up an annual effort to brighten the holidays for its clients. More than 70 survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence and other violent crimes received gift bundles and gift cards to local stores. Donors across CIS’s 12-county service region helped make the joy happen.
POWESHIEK COUNTY, IA
iheart.com

Ankeny Police Trying to Identify Robbery Suspect

(Ankeny, IA) -- Ankeny Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a robbery suspect. Police say a man is accused of robbing a retailer in Ankeny and that same retailer's Ames and West Des Moines locations. He was seen driving a white Jeep SUV and had a passenger. Anyone with information is asked to call Ankeny Police at 515-289-5266 or email bmuhlbauer@ankenyiowa.gov.
ANKENY, IA
KBUR

Police chase ends when truck smashes into house

Des Moines, IA (AP) — A police chase in Des Moines ended after a squad car pushed a pickup truck into a home. The Des Moines Register reports the chase began Friday afternoon when an officer tried to pull over the truck because the license plate didn’t match the vehicle. The vehicles reached speeds of 80 mph in a 35 mph zone.
DES MOINES, IA
KCJJ

Des Moines woman facing several charges after allegedly driving unlicensed vehicle

A Des Moines woman faces several charges after being observed driving an unlicensed vehicle. Police stopped 22-year-old Jameshia Nevills near the intersection of Highway 965 and Dans Drive in North Liberty just after midnight Saturday for operating a Mitsubishi Galant without front or rear plates. Upon contact, the officer reportedly detected the odor of ingested alcohol and saw that the front passenger was holding an opened can of alcohol. An odor of marijuana was also reportedly detected. Nevills allegedly had bloodshot watery eyes, slurred speech, and said she was heading towards Des Moines on Interstate 80 when in fact she was heading towards North Liberty on Highway 965. She also provided a different first name when asked.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

DMPD Identifies First Homicide Victim Of 2023

(Des Moines, IA) Des Moines police identify the city’s first homicide victim of the New Year. Eighteen-year-old Jaquez Allen was killed Sunday in a shooting at an apartment complex on MLK Jr. Parkway. Two other men were hurt. Police believe there was an argument before the shooting. They say a handgun was fired in self-defense. Multiple firearms were found at the scene. The incident remains under investigation.
DES MOINES, IA
kniakrls.com

Marion County Sheriff’s Report 1/3/23

IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 15 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: SIX EXTRA PATROL REQUESTS, FOUR PAPER SERVICE ATTEMPTS, TWO MOTORIST ASSISTS, ONE RESCUE, RETURNED ONE PHONE CALL, AND ONE OTHER CALL. IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS THE MARION COUNTY...
KCCI.com

Katy-Did's General Store closes in Marion County

BUSSEY, Iowa — Southeast Marion County lost a spot to buy everything from hardware to groceries after Katy-Did's General Store closed over the weekend. Katy-Did's had been in business since 1997 and provided customers with as many memories as goods. "Everybody's grown up in this community going to Katy-Did's...
MARION COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Indianola family looks forward after fire completely destroys their home

INDIANOLA, Iowa — A family is finding ways to stay positive after a fire on Tuesday destroyed their Indianola home. Christina Dale says she, her husband Mike Middleswart, and their three kids were inside their mobile home on Tuesday evening preparing for dinner around 7 p.m. She recalls her husband saying he smelled something different before going to look into it and discovering the fire.
INDIANOLA, IA
KCCI.com

Multiple fire departments working house fire in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A cause is not yet known after a house fire on the northeast side of Des Moines. Fire officials were called to the home on Northeast 51st Avenue Monday night. According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, the was contained to the attic. The sheriff's...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Arrest made in overnight QuikTrip armed robbery

DES MOINES, Iowa — An arrest has been made in the armed robbery of a QuikTrip overnight. Marcus Alan Johnson, 33, was arrested for allegedly brandishing a handgun at the QuikTrip cashier as he robbed the store. Johnson has been charged with first degree robbery. Officers with the Des Moines Police Department responded to a […]
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Three Teens Injured in Single-Vehicle Crash

(Van Meter) Three teenagers suffered injuries in a single-vehicle accident in Dallas County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 9:47 p.m. on Elm Street and East Street in Van Meter. The injured persons are 16-year-old John Henry Clark, 16-year-old Reagan Groskreutz, and 17-year-old Lily Hughes, all from Norwalk.
VAN METER, IA
kniakrls.com

DeYarman Automotive in Knoxville Car Maintenance Tires, Batteries, Gas

There are several things to consider during winter when it comes to dealing with the weather and taking care of your vehicle. Terry Gholson, Fixed Operations Manager at DeYarman Automotive in Knoxville tells KNIA/KRLS News, make sure there is plenty of gas in the vehicle in case you get stranded. It’s also important to have good tires and a strong battery.
KNOXVILLE, IA
WHO 13

Marshalltown man dead after New Year’s Day crash

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa – Police have released the name of a man who died in a one-vehicle accident on New Year’s Day in Marshalltown. First responders were called to the 1600 block of West Lincoln Way at 9:10 a.m. January 1st on a report of a crash, according to the Marshalltown Police Department. CPR was performed […]
MARSHALLTOWN, IA

