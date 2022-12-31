Read full article on original website
Indianola Parks and Rec Annual Report Thanks Community
Indianola Parks and Rec presented their annual report to the Indianola City Council in December, outlining the programs, participation, and accomplishments for the department over 2022. Director Doug Bylund tells KNIA News he appreciates the support from the council and community, in addition to businesses and organizations who help them out each year.
Effort Brightens Holidays for Survivors of Violence
Crisis Intervention Services (CIS) wrapped up an annual effort to brighten the holidays for its clients. More than 70 survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence and other violent crimes received gift bundles and gift cards to local stores. Donors across CIS’s 12-county service region helped make the joy happen.
Pella Regional Welcomes First Baby of 2023
Pella Regional Health Center’s first baby of 2023 is a little girl, Willow Faith Meyers, born at 11:57 am on Jan. 1. She weighed 8 pounds, 13 ounces and was 20 inches long. Her parents are Megan Clowser and Zachery Meyers from Knoxville. The delivering doctor was Dr. Craig Wittenberg and Brandi Asplin, RN, was the labor nurse.
Five Iowa Food Organizations Get Wellmark Foundation MATCH Grants
(Undated) -- Five Iowa food organizations will receive grants from The Wellmark Foundation. The Matching Assets to Community Health (MATCH) grants will go toward ending food insecurity across the state. The more than $310,000 will be split between the five Iowa groups and two others in South Dakota. City of...
I-Smile dental program gets kids into oral health care
I-Smile is a program helping Iowans connect to oral health care, which includes what we’ve always thought of as dental care but also includes the overall health of our gums, nutrition to promote healthy teeth and information about topics such as fluoride and sealants. Counties are grouped into small...
Marching Dutch “Turn the Corner” and Complete Rose Parade Experience
After more than a year of anticipation and hard work, the Pella Marching Dutch finally “turned the corner” onto Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena, California and participated in the most prestigious parade any high school band can attend. On Monday, the 200+ students with the band from Pella were...
Officers Called To Wheel Estates in Knoxville
The Knoxville Police Department and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office were called to a report of a person dressed in black carrying a weapon near the mail boxes at the Wheel Estates mobile home park this morning. Knoxville Police Chief Aaron Fuller tells KNIA/KRLS News Knoxville police officers and Marion County deputies searched the area and were unable to locate an individual matching the description. Officers learned that children in the area sometimes play with toy guns at the mobile home park, but that someone could also walk to the mailboxes carrying a weapon. Fuller doesn’t believe that there was a threat to the public.
La' James agrees to return another $462K in Iowa student loans
La' James International College will forgive almost $462,000 in student loans to settle allegations of financial wrongdoings that continued years after school officials promised to fix them. The agreement was one of the final actions announced Friday by outgoing Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller. Catch up fast: La' James is...
Winterim Returns Tomorrow at Pella Christian High School
When students return from break this week on Eagle Lane, they’ll do so with a unique experience that has connected them to new opportunities to kick off the second semester. The 11th annual Winterim returns to Pella Christian High School on Tuesday and will allow students to take unique classes, take trips to New York City or the Bahamas, or participate in week-long internships. Counselor Trixanna Wang says the partnerships they have with businesses are critical to provide opportunities that could help make career decisions easier, one way or the other.
Pella Dollars for Scholars Bring Back Fundraisers for Tulip City Showdowns
As the Tulip City high school basketball teams prepare for their first matchup of the winter, a pregame tradition is returning to support local students heading for college. Pella’s Dollars for Scholars is hosting a Pulled Pork Supper from 5:00-6:30 on both of the Pella vs. Pella Christian varsity double header nights.
Pella Marching Dutch Showcase “Kiss From a Rose” in California
For the final time, the show put together with inspiration from the trip they are on now, the Pella Marching Dutch showcased “Kiss From a Rose” at the Pasadena Band Fest. All of the bands participating in the prestigious Tournament of Roses parade were able to perform their competitive shows over two days at Pasadena City College.
Katy-Dids Closes up Shop
Katy-Dids grocery store in Bussey announced they have closed their doors for good. Candy Evans, store owner, says her heart is broken as she thanks those who have done business with her over the years. .It was announced that the redemption center will resume business in January.
Gerrit Vander Meiden
Funeral services for Gerrit Vander Meiden, age 95, of Pella will be held at 10:00am, Friday, January 6th, at Heartland Reformed Church. Visitation will begin at 2:00pm, Thursday with family present from 4:00-6:00 pm, at the Garden Chapel Funeral Home.
DeYarman Automotive in Knoxville Car Maintenance Tires, Batteries, Gas
There are several things to consider during winter when it comes to dealing with the weather and taking care of your vehicle. Terry Gholson, Fixed Operations Manager at DeYarman Automotive in Knoxville tells KNIA/KRLS News, make sure there is plenty of gas in the vehicle in case you get stranded. It’s also important to have good tires and a strong battery.
Let’s Talk Pella – Rose Parade Recap, Part One
Director of the Pella Marching Dutch Dameon Place recaps this past weekend at the Rose Parade.
Jack “Trapper” Eugene Runnells
Funeral services for Jack “Trapper” Eugene Runnells, 91, of Chariton will be held on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton. Interment will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made in Jack’s name to Pin Oak Marsh. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton.
New Year’s Day Holiday Closings
Due to the New Year’s Day holiday falling on Sunday, the City of Indianola will be closed today, including City Hall, the Indianola Library, and Indianola Parks and Rec. The Warren County Administration Building and county offices will also be closed. Most financial institutions and many other businesses also close to recognize the holiday, and anyone requiring their services should do so tomorrow.
New ‘Bottles and Cans’ redemption center in central Iowa
AMES, Iowa (WHO) — It has been years since people in Ames and Story County had a place to drop off cans and bottles, but now Ames Bottle and Can will fill that void. The business sits at 5820 Lincoln Way, Suite 106 and just opened up in December because of the recently passed bottle […]
Local hospitals welcome first babies of 2023
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines hospitals are welcoming their first babies of the new year. UnityPoint welcomed its first baby of 2023 just before 3 a.m. on Sunday. Emaan Umer was born to parents Fatima and Muhammad at Methodist West Hospital. Her name means 'faith' in Arabic. At...
Jesse Dakota-Rogen Miller
Funeral services for Jesse Dakota-Rogen Miller, 20, of Indianola, will be held 10:30 a.m., Thursday, January 5, 2023 at First Assembly of God Church in Indianola, IA with burial following in the IOOF Cemetery, Indianola. Visitation will be held 4 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Overton Funeral Home. Memorials contributions may be given to the family in Jesse’s name. In honor of Jesse, family requests no suits or ties. To sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
