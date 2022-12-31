When students return from break this week on Eagle Lane, they’ll do so with a unique experience that has connected them to new opportunities to kick off the second semester. The 11th annual Winterim returns to Pella Christian High School on Tuesday and will allow students to take unique classes, take trips to New York City or the Bahamas, or participate in week-long internships. Counselor Trixanna Wang says the partnerships they have with businesses are critical to provide opportunities that could help make career decisions easier, one way or the other.

