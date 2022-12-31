Memorial services for Otis Olin “Otie” Henning, age 86 of Prairie City, will be held on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at 10:30 am at Coburn Funeral Home in Prairie City. The family will greet friends on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 from 5:00 – 7:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will take place on Friday, January 6, 2023 at 11:00 at the Scranton Cemetery in Scranton, Iowa with lunch for friends and family to follow at Grace Baptist Church in Glidden. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Prairie City EMS and condolences may be left for the family at www.coburnfuneralhomes.com.

PRAIRIE CITY, IA ・ 18 HOURS AGO