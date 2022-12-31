Read full article on original website
Indianola Parks and Rec Annual Report Thanks Community
Indianola Parks and Rec presented their annual report to the Indianola City Council in December, outlining the programs, participation, and accomplishments for the department over 2022. Director Doug Bylund tells KNIA News he appreciates the support from the council and community, in addition to businesses and organizations who help them out each year.
Officers Called To Wheel Estates in Knoxville
The Knoxville Police Department and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office were called to a report of a person dressed in black carrying a weapon near the mail boxes at the Wheel Estates mobile home park this morning. Knoxville Police Chief Aaron Fuller tells KNIA/KRLS News Knoxville police officers and Marion County deputies searched the area and were unable to locate an individual matching the description. Officers learned that children in the area sometimes play with toy guns at the mobile home park, but that someone could also walk to the mailboxes carrying a weapon. Fuller doesn’t believe that there was a threat to the public.
Sandholdt named President of Sheriff and Deputies Association
Marion County Sheriff Jason Sandholdt was elected President of the Iowa Sheriffs and Deputies Association at the groups’ annual winter conference in Des Moines in December. The association consists of 2,389 members across the state in all 99 counties. Sandholdt tells KNIA/KRLS News, “I was very humbled I was...
Marching Dutch “Turn the Corner” and Complete Rose Parade Experience
After more than a year of anticipation and hard work, the Pella Marching Dutch finally “turned the corner” onto Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena, California and participated in the most prestigious parade any high school band can attend. On Monday, the 200+ students with the band from Pella were...
Let’s Talk Indianola – Parks and Rec Annual Review
Today’s Peoples Bank Let’s Talk Indianola features Parks and Rec Director Doug Bylund about the annual report presented to the Indianola City Council. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
Pella City Council to Receive Extensive Updates About Rec Center
At their first meeting of the new year, the Pella City Council will receive a presentation about the progress of developing plans for a new recreation facility in the community. During policy and planning Tuesday, representatives with Shive-Hattery will provide an update. In July of 2022, Council approved an Architectural...
Effort Brightens Holidays for Survivors of Violence
Crisis Intervention Services (CIS) wrapped up an annual effort to brighten the holidays for its clients. More than 70 survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence and other violent crimes received gift bundles and gift cards to local stores. Donors across CIS’s 12-county service region helped make the joy happen.
Indianola City Council to Consider Development Plan
The Indianola City Council meets in regular session Tuesday due to the New Year’s Day holiday being observed on Monday. The council will consider plats on the Indianola Industrial Park Infrastructure Project, a rezoning request from the Warren County Historical Society, and hold a public hearing on an offer to buy property. The council will also hear an update regarding the Deer Run Planned Unit Development plan modification, hold a public hearing on a Comprehensive Plan Amendment for the 6th Street Sub-Area Plan, and consider a resolution approving a contract with MSA for a Parks and Open Spaces Master Plan.
Knoxville City Council Meets Tuesday
The Knoxville City Council will meet in regular session January 3 at 6:15 p.m. at the Municipal Building,. On the agenda is a resolution for approving plans, specifications, form of contract, notice to bidders and estimate of cost and ordering bids for Edwards Park improvements. There will also be reports...
Pella Regional Welcomes First Baby of 2023
Pella Regional Health Center’s first baby of 2023 is a little girl, Willow Faith Meyers, born at 11:57 am on Jan. 1. She weighed 8 pounds, 13 ounces and was 20 inches long. Her parents are Megan Clowser and Zachery Meyers from Knoxville. The delivering doctor was Dr. Craig Wittenberg and Brandi Asplin, RN, was the labor nurse.
Marion County Sheriff’s Report 1/3/23
IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 15 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: SIX EXTRA PATROL REQUESTS, FOUR PAPER SERVICE ATTEMPTS, TWO MOTORIST ASSISTS, ONE RESCUE, RETURNED ONE PHONE CALL, AND ONE OTHER CALL. IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS THE MARION COUNTY...
Rose Parade Coming Monday for Pella Marching Dutch
After they first found out they were selected in October 2021 and with just over a year’s worth of work and anticipation growing since, the Pella Marching Dutch are about to “turn the corner” at the “Granddaddy of Them All” Monday. The band will participate...
Otis Olin “Otie” Henning
Memorial services for Otis Olin “Otie” Henning, age 86 of Prairie City, will be held on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at 10:30 am at Coburn Funeral Home in Prairie City. The family will greet friends on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 from 5:00 – 7:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will take place on Friday, January 6, 2023 at 11:00 at the Scranton Cemetery in Scranton, Iowa with lunch for friends and family to follow at Grace Baptist Church in Glidden. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Prairie City EMS and condolences may be left for the family at www.coburnfuneralhomes.com.
New Year’s Day Holiday Closings
Due to the New Year’s Day holiday falling on Sunday, the City of Indianola will be closed today, including City Hall, the Indianola Library, and Indianola Parks and Rec. The Warren County Administration Building and county offices will also be closed. Most financial institutions and many other businesses also close to recognize the holiday, and anyone requiring their services should do so tomorrow.
DeYarman Automotive in Knoxville Car Maintenance Tires, Batteries, Gas
There are several things to consider during winter when it comes to dealing with the weather and taking care of your vehicle. Terry Gholson, Fixed Operations Manager at DeYarman Automotive in Knoxville tells KNIA/KRLS News, make sure there is plenty of gas in the vehicle in case you get stranded. It’s also important to have good tires and a strong battery.
Jesse Dakota-Rogen Miller
Funeral services for Jesse Dakota-Rogen Miller, 20, of Indianola, will be held 10:30 a.m., Thursday, January 5, 2023 at First Assembly of God Church in Indianola, IA with burial following in the IOOF Cemetery, Indianola. Visitation will be held 4 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Overton Funeral Home. Memorials contributions may be given to the family in Jesse’s name. In honor of Jesse, family requests no suits or ties. To sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Union Street Players Select Cast for Spring Show
The Union Street Players have the cast selected for their next show. “Three Bags Full” by Jerome Chodorov and directed by Denise Gregory is coming to the Pella Community Center March 11 through 19th. Here is the cast list:. Jenkins—Doug DeWolf. Kathleen—Sarah Maxwell. Bascom Barlow—Spencer Vermeer...
Warren County Supervisors to Hold Organizational Meeting
The Warren County Board of Supervisors will meet in an organizational meeting with the new board on Tuesday, welcoming new member Mark Snell and selecting a Board Chair, Vice Chair, and committee assignments. After the organizational meeting, the board will consider a contract for the milling of R57 and resurfacing...
Pella Dollars for Scholars Bring Back Fundraisers for Tulip City Showdowns
As the Tulip City high school basketball teams prepare for their first matchup of the winter, a pregame tradition is returning to support local students heading for college. Pella’s Dollars for Scholars is hosting a Pulled Pork Supper from 5:00-6:30 on both of the Pella vs. Pella Christian varsity double header nights.
Pella Marching Dutch Showcase “Kiss From a Rose” in California
For the final time, the show put together with inspiration from the trip they are on now, the Pella Marching Dutch showcased “Kiss From a Rose” at the Pasadena Band Fest. All of the bands participating in the prestigious Tournament of Roses parade were able to perform their competitive shows over two days at Pasadena City College.
