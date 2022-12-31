Read full article on original website
The Latest Road Conditions Report
(Des Moines) Roadways are mostly clear in southwest Iowa this morning except for Highway 44 from Audubon east into Guthrie County. Roadways are partially covered in the northwest and northern Iowa.
Mysterious NYE Explosion Under Investigation In Marshall County
(Marshall County, IA) — A mysterious New Year’s Eve explosion happens in Marshall County… again. For at least the third year in a row, around 5 p.m. on the holiday, locals have heard a large boom. County officials are investigating the sound, which they’d previously believed to be an ice quake. Some say this has been going on since 2018.
Watch: passenger falls from moving car onto I-80 on Tuesday morning
POLK COUNTY, IOWA — A person suffered minor injuries after falling out of a moving vehicle on the interstate near Des Moines. It happened on Tuesday morning – around 11:20 a.m. – at the northeast mixmaster exit from I-35 southbound to I-80/35 westbound. In the video a car slows to a stop as someone falls […]
Ice storm arrives Monday evening in north Iowa; thunderstorms likely in central Iowa
An Ice Storm Warning is now in place for Northwest and North Central Iowa this evening, while thunderstorms will be possible in Des Moines tonight night. Beginning at 6 PM Monday and continuing until 6 PM Tuesday, extremely hazardous and dangerous travel should be expected along and north of Highway 20. Freezing rain will create […]
Multiple fire departments working house fire in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A cause is not yet known after a house fire on the northeast side of Des Moines. Fire officials were called to the home on Northeast 51st Avenue Monday night. According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, the was contained to the attic. The sheriff's...
Ankeny Fire Department struggling to keep up with calls after record-setting year
ANKENY, Iowa — With 2022 officially in the rearview mirror, firefighters and paramedics with the Ankeny Fire Department finally have some time to rest. That's because the department responded to a grand total of 7,338 service calls throughout the year—an average of just over 20 a day. "Our...
Let’s Talk Indianola – Parks and Rec Annual Review
Today’s Peoples Bank Let’s Talk Indianola features Parks and Rec Director Doug Bylund about the annual report presented to the Indianola City Council. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
Updated: Winter Weather Advisory issued for Portions of Southwest Iowa
(Des Moines) The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Pottawattamie, Shelby, Harrison, Audubon, and Guthrie Counties from 6:00 p.m. Monday to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday. Forecasters expect mixed precipitation with snow accumulation of up to two inches, ice accumulations of up to two-tenths of an inch, and wind...
Marshall County experiences mysterious boom for third straight year
MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa — The Marshall County Emergency Management Team is taking reports of any loud booms and house-shaking people might have heard or felt around 5:05 p.m. on Saturday evening. This has now happened three years in a row in Marshall County, always on New Year's Eve. For...
Arrest made after dog found tied up outside Des Moines Int'l Airport
DES MOINES, Iowa — An arrest has been made after a 1-year-old dog was lefttied to a pole outside the Des Moines International Airport, according to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa. The ARL said the incident happened Dec. 29. The organization said some airline workers reported the dog...
Warren County Supervisors to Hold Organizational Meeting
The Warren County Board of Supervisors will meet in an organizational meeting with the new board on Tuesday, welcoming new member Mark Snell and selecting a Board Chair, Vice Chair, and committee assignments. After the organizational meeting, the board will consider a contract for the milling of R57 and resurfacing...
Iowa man dies in house fire
CASEY, Iowa — A man is dead after his home caught fire in Casey. It happened on West Third Street on Sunday morning. A neighbor called 911, reporting the flames. The fire chief in Casey said 63-year-old Roger Draman lived in the home by himself. He was found dead...
New Year’s Day Holiday Closings
Due to the New Year’s Day holiday falling on Sunday, the City of Indianola will be closed today, including City Hall, the Indianola Library, and Indianola Parks and Rec. The Warren County Administration Building and county offices will also be closed. Most financial institutions and many other businesses also close to recognize the holiday, and anyone requiring their services should do so tomorrow.
Pella Regional Welcomes First Baby of 2023
Pella Regional Health Center’s first baby of 2023 is a little girl, Willow Faith Meyers, born at 11:57 am on Jan. 1. She weighed 8 pounds, 13 ounces and was 20 inches long. Her parents are Megan Clowser and Zachery Meyers from Knoxville. The delivering doctor was Dr. Craig Wittenberg and Brandi Asplin, RN, was the labor nurse.
Officers Called To Wheel Estates in Knoxville
The Knoxville Police Department and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office were called to a report of a person dressed in black carrying a weapon near the mail boxes at the Wheel Estates mobile home park this morning. Knoxville Police Chief Aaron Fuller tells KNIA/KRLS News Knoxville police officers and Marion County deputies searched the area and were unable to locate an individual matching the description. Officers learned that children in the area sometimes play with toy guns at the mobile home park, but that someone could also walk to the mailboxes carrying a weapon. Fuller doesn’t believe that there was a threat to the public.
Marion County Sheriff’s Report 1/3/23
IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 15 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: SIX EXTRA PATROL REQUESTS, FOUR PAPER SERVICE ATTEMPTS, TWO MOTORIST ASSISTS, ONE RESCUE, RETURNED ONE PHONE CALL, AND ONE OTHER CALL. IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS THE MARION COUNTY...
Casey’s Adjusting To Tight Labor Markets (Radio Iowa)
Businesses have had to do some adjusting with increased costs and the continued tight labor market. The C-E-O of the Ankeny-based Casey’s convenience stores, Darren Rebellez, says they decided to focus on employee turnover. Northwest Mo Info · Dd12020cemployee1. Rebellez said during his recent quarterly report, that focus...
Marching Dutch “Turn the Corner” and Complete Rose Parade Experience
After more than a year of anticipation and hard work, the Pella Marching Dutch finally “turned the corner” onto Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena, California and participated in the most prestigious parade any high school band can attend. On Monday, the 200+ students with the band from Pella were...
Fire damages home in northwest Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire caused damage throughout a home on Sunday afternoon, according to officials. At around 12:49 p.m, the Cedar Rapid Fire Department was sent to a report of a fire in the 1700 block of C Avenue NW after someone saw smoke coming from the structure. Firefighters were able to force their way into the home to extinguish the flames, which they located in a first-floor bedroom.
Effort Brightens Holidays for Survivors of Violence
Crisis Intervention Services (CIS) wrapped up an annual effort to brighten the holidays for its clients. More than 70 survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence and other violent crimes received gift bundles and gift cards to local stores. Donors across CIS’s 12-county service region helped make the joy happen.
