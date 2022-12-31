The Knoxville Police Department and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office were called to a report of a person dressed in black carrying a weapon near the mail boxes at the Wheel Estates mobile home park this morning. Knoxville Police Chief Aaron Fuller tells KNIA/KRLS News Knoxville police officers and Marion County deputies searched the area and were unable to locate an individual matching the description. Officers learned that children in the area sometimes play with toy guns at the mobile home park, but that someone could also walk to the mailboxes carrying a weapon. Fuller doesn’t believe that there was a threat to the public.

KNOXVILLE, IA ・ 15 HOURS AGO