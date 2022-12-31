ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, IA

KCCI.com

Multiple fire departments working house fire in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A cause is not yet known after a house fire on the northeast side of Des Moines. Fire officials were called to the home on Northeast 51st Avenue Monday night. According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, the was contained to the attic. The sheriff's...
DES MOINES, IA
kniakrls.com

Let’s Talk Indianola – Parks and Rec Annual Review

Today’s Peoples Bank Let’s Talk Indianola features Parks and Rec Director Doug Bylund about the annual report presented to the Indianola City Council. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Warren County Supervisors to Hold Organizational Meeting

The Warren County Board of Supervisors will meet in an organizational meeting with the new board on Tuesday, welcoming new member Mark Snell and selecting a Board Chair, Vice Chair, and committee assignments. After the organizational meeting, the board will consider a contract for the milling of R57 and resurfacing...
KCCI.com

Iowa man dies in house fire

CASEY, Iowa — A man is dead after his home caught fire in Casey. It happened on West Third Street on Sunday morning. A neighbor called 911, reporting the flames. The fire chief in Casey said 63-year-old Roger Draman lived in the home by himself. He was found dead...
CASEY, IA
kniakrls.com

New Year’s Day Holiday Closings

Due to the New Year’s Day holiday falling on Sunday, the City of Indianola will be closed today, including City Hall, the Indianola Library, and Indianola Parks and Rec. The Warren County Administration Building and county offices will also be closed. Most financial institutions and many other businesses also close to recognize the holiday, and anyone requiring their services should do so tomorrow.
kniakrls.com

Pella Regional Welcomes First Baby of 2023

Pella Regional Health Center’s first baby of 2023 is a little girl, Willow Faith Meyers, born at 11:57 am on Jan. 1. She weighed 8 pounds, 13 ounces and was 20 inches long. Her parents are Megan Clowser and Zachery Meyers from Knoxville. The delivering doctor was Dr. Craig Wittenberg and Brandi Asplin, RN, was the labor nurse.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Officers Called To Wheel Estates in Knoxville

The Knoxville Police Department and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office were called to a report of a person dressed in black carrying a weapon near the mail boxes at the Wheel Estates mobile home park this morning. Knoxville Police Chief Aaron Fuller tells KNIA/KRLS News Knoxville police officers and Marion County deputies searched the area and were unable to locate an individual matching the description. Officers learned that children in the area sometimes play with toy guns at the mobile home park, but that someone could also walk to the mailboxes carrying a weapon. Fuller doesn’t believe that there was a threat to the public.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Marion County Sheriff’s Report 1/3/23

IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 15 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: SIX EXTRA PATROL REQUESTS, FOUR PAPER SERVICE ATTEMPTS, TWO MOTORIST ASSISTS, ONE RESCUE, RETURNED ONE PHONE CALL, AND ONE OTHER CALL. IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS THE MARION COUNTY...
northwestmoinfo.com

Casey’s Adjusting To Tight Labor Markets (Radio Iowa)

Businesses have had to do some adjusting with increased costs and the continued tight labor market. The C-E-O of the Ankeny-based Casey’s convenience stores, Darren Rebellez, says they decided to focus on employee turnover. Northwest Mo Info · Dd12020cemployee1. Rebellez said during his recent quarterly report, that focus...
ANKENY, IA
kniakrls.com

Marching Dutch “Turn the Corner” and Complete Rose Parade Experience

After more than a year of anticipation and hard work, the Pella Marching Dutch finally “turned the corner” onto Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena, California and participated in the most prestigious parade any high school band can attend. On Monday, the 200+ students with the band from Pella were...
PELLA, IA
KCRG.com

Fire damages home in northwest Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire caused damage throughout a home on Sunday afternoon, according to officials. At around 12:49 p.m, the Cedar Rapid Fire Department was sent to a report of a fire in the 1700 block of C Avenue NW after someone saw smoke coming from the structure. Firefighters were able to force their way into the home to extinguish the flames, which they located in a first-floor bedroom.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kniakrls.com

Effort Brightens Holidays for Survivors of Violence

Crisis Intervention Services (CIS) wrapped up an annual effort to brighten the holidays for its clients. More than 70 survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence and other violent crimes received gift bundles and gift cards to local stores. Donors across CIS’s 12-county service region helped make the joy happen.
POWESHIEK COUNTY, IA

