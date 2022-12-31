Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
The Nintendo 3DS’ best (and weirdest) cult hit is coming to Apple Arcade
Apple Arcade is kicking off 2023 by adding three new titles in January. Most notable among them is Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On!, a mobile port of one of the Nintendo 3DS cult hits set to launch on January 20. The original Pocket Card Jockey, released in 2013 in Japan...
Digital Trends
The forgotten games of 2022: 7 sleeper hits worth returning to
These days, it’s simply impossible to keep up with every great game that releases in a year. With such a mass of experiences to choose from, players have no choice but to curate. That means that every year is bound to produce what I’ve started calling “forgotten games.” It’s a term I use to describe sleeper hits that would have garnered attention in a less crowded year, but were simply lost among a sea of great titles.
Digital Trends
CES 2023: Witchfire trailer confirms Nvidia DLSS 3 support
Developer The Astronauts released a new gameplay trailer for its upcoming game Witchfire, showing off its action. The clip confirms that the shooter will support Nvidia DLSS 3. Witchfire is a fantasy first-person shooter set to launch sometime this year, following its delay in 2022. It’s a fast-paced action game...
Digital Trends
This 75-inch 4K TV is so cheap today you’ll think it’s a mistake
A 75-inch TV for $550? That’s not a mistake — Best Buy is really selling the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV with such a large screen for this cheap. This $300 discount on the TV’s original price of $850 isn’t expected to last long though, because most shoppers know that you won’t always come across TV deals like this. It’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase as soon as possible if you don’t want to miss out, as it may be gone by tomorrow.
Digital Trends
Alienware finally improved PC gaming controllers, but this one’s still not perfect
Dell is expanding its Concept Nyx efforts with a vital piece of kit: an Alienware-branded controller. A controller isn’t something I’d normally write about; they’re a dime a dozen. But this concept has some unique ideas, even if it still needs some work before it’s ready for prime time.
Digital Trends
CES 2023: Razer teases Blade 16 and Blade 18, a return to large gaming laptops
Large gaming laptops are back, and even Razer is getting in on the fun. The company has teased the launch of two new large-format gaming laptops: the Razer Blade 16 and the Razer Blade 18. Both laptops are new to the lineup and don’t yet replace the existing models, which include the Razer Blade 15 and Blade 17.
Digital Trends
Samsung unveils metaverse- and dual screen-ready version of Freestyle projector at CES 2023
Samsung surprised us at CES 2022 when it debuted the Freestyle, a compact, portable projector that looks like a spotlight. At CES 2023, the Freestyle is back and Samsung has given it a new set of capabilities, including the ability to pair two Freestyles to create an ultrawide display. The...
Digital Trends
Wordle today: Answer and hints for January 3 (#663)
Trying to solve Wordle #663 for January 3, 2023, but can’t quite figure it out? We have today’s Wordle answer right here. But before you rush in and start wasting guesses, consider checking out our tips on Wordle for some strategies (and starting words) that could help you find the solution in record time, and then come back here for the answer to the Wordle today if you had no luck.
Digital Trends
CES 2023: Acer’s redesigned Predator Helios 18 looks like a winner
Acer has brought completely redesigned its Predator Helios gaming laptops for CES 2023, now coming in two sizes: the Helios 16 and Helios 18. The new design takes inspiration from many of its competitors, including Alienware and Legion, while still retaining what made Predator’s branding unique. So, what’s all...
Digital Trends
The Hitman trilogy is turning into one $70 collection this month
Io Interactive is making a major change to how Hitman players access the series’ most recent trilogy. On January 26, Hitman 3 will turn into Hitman: World of Assassination, a $70 collection featuring Hitman, Hitman 2, and Hitman 3. The shift likely won’t come as too much of a...
Digital Trends
CES 2023: ROG’s Raikiri Pro controller’s built-in screen has Dreamcast vibes
Asus’ Republic of Gamers (ROG) brand revealed a new PC controller at CES 2023, dubbed the Raikiri Pro. The “tri-mode” gamepad comes loaded with customization potential and features, including a built-in OLED screen. ROG is no stranger to creating gamepads, though the company generally specializes in ones...
Best of CES 2023: Electric skates, pet tech and AI for birds
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tech companies of all sizes are showing off their latest products at CES, formerly known as the Consumer Electronics show. The show is getting back to normal after going completely virtual in 2021 and seeing a significant drop in 2022 attendance because of the pandemic.
Digital Trends
This starter Asus gaming PC and 24-inch monitor bundle is a steal
If putting together a new PC gaming setup is on your list for 2023, you can get a well-equipped build of the Asus ROG gaming PC bundled with a 24-inch Full HD Asus gaming monitor for just $690. The two would regularly cost almost $1,300 when purchased individually, making this one of the best gaming PC deals available and a total savings of $600. Free two-day shipping is included with your purchase.
Digital Trends
Dell’s new retro gaming laptops took me straight back to the ’80s — in a good way
As part of its lineup for CES 2023, Dell is touting a slightly retro new look for its G15 and G16 series of midrange gaming laptops. Apparently, there can never be too much love for the 80s (minus parachute pants, the Cold War, and ugly American cars). To wit, Dell...
Digital Trends
Samsung debuts Premiere 8K UST projector at CES 2023 with images up to 150 inches
Samsung might not be the first company to produce an ultra short throw (UST) projector that can display a native 8K resolution image, but it claims that its new Premiere 8K is the first of its kind to display that image at a size of 150 diagonal inches. The company revealed the Premiere 8K at CES 2023 but did not immediately provide pricing or announce the projector’s availability.
Digital Trends
Sony drops a Bravia-sized bomb at CES 2023: no new TVs at the show
In an unprecedented move, Sony Electronics has decided not to show any new TVs at CES 2023. It marks the first time in recent memory that the company, which has been a mainstay of the annual show for years, hasn’t shown a single TV at its booth, which is typically bursting at the seams with screens.
Digital Trends
Start 2023 with a brand new 55-inch 4K TV – now just $280
With the new year comes an opportunity from Best Buy to upgrade your home theater setup, as the retailer has slashed the price of the 55-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV by $170. You’ll only have to pay a very affordable $280 instead of $450, but you need to act fast if you’re interested. That’s because there’s no telling how much time you’ve got left to avail this offer, which is one of the best TV deals that you can shop as we welcome 2023.
Comments / 0