Palestine hails UN vote on legal consequences of occupation: ‘Time for Israel to be held accountable’

By Stuti Mishra
 3 days ago

The Palestinians have hailed a vote held at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) urging the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to provide an opinion on the legal consequences of Israel ’s occupation of the Palestinian territories.

“The time has come for Israel to be a state subject to law, and to be held accountable for its ongoing crimes against our people,” said Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesman for Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas.

“We are now waiting for the ICJ to request a legal advisory opinion on the Israeli system,” he said. “Resorting to international institutions is a Palestinian right, and we will continue to join international bodies and institutions.”

The UNGA, after the vote on Friday, asked the international court to give an advisory opinion on the legal consequences of Israel’s “occupation, settlement and annexation” of the Palestinian territories.

It also urged the court to speak on “measures aimed at altering the demographic composition, character and status of the Holy City of Jerusalem, and from its adoption of related discriminatory legislation and measures”.

There were 87 members who voted in favour of adopting the request. Israel, the US and 24 other members voted against the vote while 53 countries abstained.

The Hague-based ICJ, also known as the World Court, is the top UN court that deals with disputes between states. Its rulings are binding, though the ICJ has no power to enforce them.

But the vote is a significant move in favour of the Palestinian cause.

Senior Palestinian official Hussein al-Sheikh tweeted that the vote revealed “the victory of Palestinian diplomacy”.

The move will also be a challenge for Israel’s incoming prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu , who took charge of a hard-right government – that includes parties who advocate for occupied West Bank lands to be annexed – just a day before the vote.

Israel captured the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem – areas the Palestinians want for a state – in a 1967 war. Peace talks broke down in 2014.

Israeli officials have not yet issued a comment on the vote. The vote was earlier condemned by Israel’s UN envoy Gilad Erdan for being held as the Jewish Sabbath began.

The Palestinians have limited rule in the West Bank and East Jerusalem was annexed by Israel in a move not recognised internationally. Its settlements in those territories are deemed illegal by most countries, a view Israel disputes citing Biblical and historical ties to the land, as well as security.

Army Vet
3d ago

How about holding them Accountable. For not following the UN Resolutions 181 and 242 or even the Oslo Accords. All they want to do is destroy Israel and take all of the land..

40
John Christopher
3d ago

why is America footing the most of the cost of the U N . Time to let that little country club pony up everyone's equal share. Or disband it altogether as it's obsolete.

10
Dennis Mason
3d ago

It amazing that there was no reference in history about any place called Palistine until the last 50 years or so. The land in question has always beloned to Israel. Over 3,000 years of Biblical history and clearly established in 1948 and subsequently won by Israel in the 1967 war. The UN has nothibg to say about it.

13
