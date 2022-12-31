Long Beach residents will have an opportunity to study waste reduction strategies in-depth over an eight-week course organized by the Department of Public Works’ Environmental Services Bureau. The classes for the program will take place on eight consecutive Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon, starting on Feb. 9. To be certified as a Master Composter Recycler, students must attend at least seven out of the eight classes and volunteer for 25 hours.

