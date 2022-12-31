ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Beyond MoCo: Frederick Man Wins $50,000

Per the Maryland Lottery: “When Edward Rybolt Jr. of Frederick realized he and his wife won $50,016 playing Powerball, he recalls being overwhelmed with excitement. One Sunday after church, he visited his favorite Lottery retailer to buy a $10 ticket for the Oct. 29 drawing. His lucky retailer is Edgemere Convenience store located at 7308 North Point Road in Baltimore. When he scanned the ticket after the drawing, he couldn’t believe Lottery luck had really come his way.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Woman who accused Gervonta Davis of assaulting her says she made "unnecessary call"

BALTIMORE -- The woman who claimed that Baltimore native Gervonta "Tank" Davis assaulted her is softening her allegations on social media, according to TMZ.Vanessa Posso said in an Instagram post that she "made an unnecessary call to law enforcement in an intense moment" when she was frantic.Posso is the mother of the 28-year-old boxer's daughter.She went on to say that Davis did not harm her or her daughter."The state of our relationship has been in a fragile space and Gervonta and I were both at fault for the argument," she said.The couple has sought counseling, Posso said in her post.Davis...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Baltimore County man is Maryland’s newest Powerball millionaire

CATONSVILLE, MD—A Baltimore County man who enjoys playing many of the Maryland Lottery’s games and indulges in them often was chasing the historic $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot on November 7 when a lucky ticket came his way. Although the Catonsville resident missed the massive jackpot by one number,...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Light rain New Year's Eve looking to taper off before the countdown

BALTIMORE- We are starting our New Year's Eve with dense fog!A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for much of Maryland through 12 pm, including the Baltimore area.Visibility could be below a quarter of a mile as you are out and about.Please take it slow and give yourself some extra time to get where you need to ho this morning.Some drizzle is already around with more widespread showers arriving midday and picking up through the afternoon and evening.As you plan your NYE outfits, consider adding an umbrella or rain jacket so this wet weather won't dampen your sparkle!There's a period of moderate to heavy rain right out ahead of the cold front between 7 and 10 pm but it should taper pretty quickly after that.We may dry out just in time to ring in 2023!Our New Year's Day starts gray but the sunshine will be out and about by lunchtime. All the sun will help temperatures climb towards 60!A very mild Ravens game is in store Sunday night.By kickoff at 8:20, temps will be around 50 and falling through the 40s during the game. 
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

1 adult, 7 juveniles arrested after police disperse large crowd in Towson

TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County police arrested an adult and seven juveniles Friday night after a large disturbance in Towson. County police said officers were managing a large crowd of juveniles and young adults in outdoor areas after venues closed. There were incidents involving property damage, which are being investigated.
TOWSON, MD
Nottingham MD

Joppa Road shut down due to large disturbance in Towson

—— TOWSON, MD—Joppa Road has been shut down in the Towson area due to a large disturbance. The incident was reported at just before 9:30 p.m. on Friday night in the area of the Towson Circle. Witnesses report seeing large groups of youths in the middle of Joppa...
TOWSON, MD
Wbaltv.com

Teenager shot in hand in west Baltimore, police say

A teenager was shot in the hand Monday evening in west Baltimore. City police said officers responded around 4:22 p.m. to a ShotSpotter alert in the 1800 block of West Baltimore Street. Police said officers found a single-vehicle crash involving a vehicle that was stolen from outside the city. Police...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Pedestrian killed during collision Baltimore County, Joppatowne firefighters say

BALTIMORE -- Volunteer firefighters in Joppatowne, Maryland, assisted with a deadly crash that killed a pedestrian on Sunday, according to the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company.The pedestrian was struck by an automobile near the area where Pulaski Highway connects with Joppa Road, volunteer firefighters said.Three other people were taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for their injuries.It is unclear if those three people were inside a vehicle at the time of the deadly collision.WJZ will continue to update this developing story.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

