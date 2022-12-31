Read full article on original website
Related
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Frederick Man Wins $50,000
Per the Maryland Lottery: “When Edward Rybolt Jr. of Frederick realized he and his wife won $50,016 playing Powerball, he recalls being overwhelmed with excitement. One Sunday after church, he visited his favorite Lottery retailer to buy a $10 ticket for the Oct. 29 drawing. His lucky retailer is Edgemere Convenience store located at 7308 North Point Road in Baltimore. When he scanned the ticket after the drawing, he couldn’t believe Lottery luck had really come his way.
South Florida woman claims boxer Gervonta Davis did not assault her
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The woman who alleged that professional boxer Gervonta Davis assaulted her in South Florida earlier this week said Friday that she and her daughter were never harmed, according to published reports. Davis, 28, a Baltimore native who currently lives in Parkland, was arrested Tuesday at...
Hogan cites his toughest challenges during time as Maryland governor
Outgoing Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2015 riots in Baltimore and his cancer diagnosis were the greatest challenges he faced during his time as governor. Hogan met with the Washington, D.C.-based Fox affiliate Fox 5 for an interview to reflect on his time as governor as his second term comes…
Woman who accused Gervonta Davis of assaulting her says she made "unnecessary call"
BALTIMORE -- The woman who claimed that Baltimore native Gervonta "Tank" Davis assaulted her is softening her allegations on social media, according to TMZ.Vanessa Posso said in an Instagram post that she "made an unnecessary call to law enforcement in an intense moment" when she was frantic.Posso is the mother of the 28-year-old boxer's daughter.She went on to say that Davis did not harm her or her daughter."The state of our relationship has been in a fragile space and Gervonta and I were both at fault for the argument," she said.The couple has sought counseling, Posso said in her post.Davis...
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County man is Maryland’s newest Powerball millionaire
CATONSVILLE, MD—A Baltimore County man who enjoys playing many of the Maryland Lottery’s games and indulges in them often was chasing the historic $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot on November 7 when a lucky ticket came his way. Although the Catonsville resident missed the massive jackpot by one number,...
Maryland Weather: Light rain New Year's Eve looking to taper off before the countdown
BALTIMORE- We are starting our New Year's Eve with dense fog!A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for much of Maryland through 12 pm, including the Baltimore area.Visibility could be below a quarter of a mile as you are out and about.Please take it slow and give yourself some extra time to get where you need to ho this morning.Some drizzle is already around with more widespread showers arriving midday and picking up through the afternoon and evening.As you plan your NYE outfits, consider adding an umbrella or rain jacket so this wet weather won't dampen your sparkle!There's a period of moderate to heavy rain right out ahead of the cold front between 7 and 10 pm but it should taper pretty quickly after that.We may dry out just in time to ring in 2023!Our New Year's Day starts gray but the sunshine will be out and about by lunchtime. All the sun will help temperatures climb towards 60!A very mild Ravens game is in store Sunday night.By kickoff at 8:20, temps will be around 50 and falling through the 40s during the game.
Wbaltv.com
1 adult, 7 juveniles arrested after police disperse large crowd in Towson
TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County police arrested an adult and seven juveniles Friday night after a large disturbance in Towson. County police said officers were managing a large crowd of juveniles and young adults in outdoor areas after venues closed. There were incidents involving property damage, which are being investigated.
foxbaltimore.com
Online video shows police response for "large and unruly" crowd of juveniles in Towson
TOWSON, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police said one adult and seven juveniles were arrested after a disturbance Friday night near the Towson Circle. According to a news release, a “large and unruly” crowd had gathered, which prompted police to bring in both the K9 and aviation units to regain control.
Nottingham MD
Joppa Road shut down due to large disturbance in Towson
—— TOWSON, MD—Joppa Road has been shut down in the Towson area due to a large disturbance. The incident was reported at just before 9:30 p.m. on Friday night in the area of the Towson Circle. Witnesses report seeing large groups of youths in the middle of Joppa...
Wbaltv.com
Teenager shot in hand in west Baltimore, police say
A teenager was shot in the hand Monday evening in west Baltimore. City police said officers responded around 4:22 p.m. to a ShotSpotter alert in the 1800 block of West Baltimore Street. Police said officers found a single-vehicle crash involving a vehicle that was stolen from outside the city. Police...
Wbaltv.com
New Year's fireworks forecast update; Mild for Ravens game
Meteorologist Tony Pann shows how the rain will taper off late Saturday night, it appears, in time for New Year's festivities! And, the weather will be mild for the Ravens game Sunday night.
foxbaltimore.com
From Harborplace to Mondawmin, Baltimore filmmaker profiles "dead malls" across the U.S.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It's a passion project for Baltimore-based filmmaker, Salvatore Amadeo -- making videos and documentaries about the decline of shopping malls across the country. Short films about "dead malls" from South Carolina to Massachusetts to Ohio can all be viewed on his YouTube page. Here in Maryland,...
Wbaltv.com
West Baltimore's Clarice Patterson celebrated on her 110th birthday
Sunday will mark a new year, but Thursday marked 110 years for a west Baltimore resident. Clarice Patterson has lived in her west Baltimore home for 73 years, and although she's not as verbal as she used to be, she's just as feisty -- and more loved than ever before.
Driver Killed After Richocheting Off Guide Wires Into Parked Pick-Up In Bel Air: State Police
One person was killed after rolling over his Honda and crashing into a parked pick-up truck in Harford County late on Thursday night, a Maryland State Police spokesperson said. Forest Hill resident William Daniel Wagoner, 47, was driving at approximately 11:10 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29 on South Fountain Green...
NJ Driver, 26, Killed In I-95 Police Pursuit In Maryland: AG
A 26-year-old New Jersey woman died when she lost control of her vehicle during a nine-mile police pursuit on I-95 in Maryland on New Year's Weekend, authorities said.A Maryland state trooper tried to pull over Julie Clark, of Tenafly, while she was driving erratically on the highway in Cecil Count…
whatsupmag.com
Temporary Closure to Shellfish Harvesting in Small Portion of the Chesapeake Bay
MARYLAND – As a precaution due to a sewage overflow, the Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) issued an order temporarily closing a small portion of the Chesapeake Bay to shellfish harvesting. About 10,400 acres of the bay directly off of Baltimore City and Baltimore and Anne Arundel counties...
Pedestrian killed during collision Baltimore County, Joppatowne firefighters say
BALTIMORE -- Volunteer firefighters in Joppatowne, Maryland, assisted with a deadly crash that killed a pedestrian on Sunday, according to the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company.The pedestrian was struck by an automobile near the area where Pulaski Highway connects with Joppa Road, volunteer firefighters said.Three other people were taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for their injuries.It is unclear if those three people were inside a vehicle at the time of the deadly collision.WJZ will continue to update this developing story.
Eight people arrested following a series of disturbances near Towson Town Center
One adult and seven juveniles were arrested Friday night following several disturbances near Towson Town Center.
CSX Train Kills Victim While Traveling Through Maryland: Reports
An unidentified person was struck and killed by a CSX train in Maryland on Thursday morning, according to reports.Shortly before 10:20 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, a person was reportedly struck by a train and killed in Edgewood near Van Bibber and Barberry roads. It is unclear why the person was on …
Wbaltv.com
Ivan Bates tells 11 News it's time to rebuild Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office
Baltimore's next state's attorney takes office Tuesday after beating a controversial, two-term incumbent in last summer's Democratic Primary Election. Ivan Bates said the city can expect big changes once he takes office. Bates, a 54-year-old former defense attorney, is poised to take the oath of office and rebuild it. He...
Comments / 0