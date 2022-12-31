Lindsey Thall's 3-point basket with 40.7 seconds remaining gave Kent State a 72-69 women's basketball victory over Coppin State at the M.A.C. Center on Saturday. Thall, who made four 3-pointers in the game, finished with a team-high 15 points as the Golden Flashes improved to 8-3. Corynne Hauser added 12 points and five assists, while Clare Kelly, Katie Shumate and Casey Santoro all scored 11 points.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO