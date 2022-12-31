ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Man tells family they’re in ‘wrong seats’ on flight after they book first class with a toddler

A mother has shared her experience on a flight after she was told she shouldn’t have her young child in first class - and it sparked a debate online.The woman posted to Reddit to ask the forum’s opinion after the experience on 26 November.She explained that she had “decided to splurge on first class tickets for the trip” as she, her husband and young daughter were flying across the US for Thanksgiving.“My toddler has always been a good flyer and has flown a lot throughout her short life,” the woman added, noting that her daughter stayed in her seat...
munaluchi

The Ultimate Private Wedding Experience in Atlanta, Georgia

Undeterred by Covid, a couple celebrates their love in an elegant, private wedding experience in Atlanta, Georgia. Angela and Darius Walker’s original wedding plans for September 2020 were pushed back twice because of Covid. After their second July 2021 date became impossible, they decided to have a small private ceremony at home instead. However, the pair truly longed for some semblance of their dream wedding. But was that even possible?
ATLANTA, GA
Deadline

‘The Garbage Man’ Filmmaker Laura Gonçalves On Honoring The Memory Of Her “Exuberant” Uncle

Filmmaker Laura Gonçalves had the idea for an animated short for a few years, stemming from discussions of her uncle whenever she sees her family at a reunion. The Garbage Man (O Homen do Lixo) takes place at the dinner table, as the family gathers to remember Uncle Botão, a garbage man who lived through the Colonial War and emigrated from Portugal to France. Gonçalves was young when her uncle passed away, so she only heard stories about him around the dinner table. For the film, she dove deeper with her family and got a more personal insight into who...
Gillian Sisley

Man Refuses to Host Wedding of Cousin at Family Home

When a person is looking to get married, they generally are looking forward to celebrating this exciting day with all of their family and loved ones. With that said, weddings are also known to cause some conflict within family units, while people are trying to ensure their own best interests are represented on the big day.
Fatherly

How Monsters Under The Bed Became A Common Childhood Fear

Your children are afraid of the dark, and they’re certain that there are monsters under the bed. It’s not because of horror films. It’s not because their friends have told them tales of ghouls and ghosts. It’s because the dark is scary, and monsters do exist.

