Eureka Springs, AR

KHBS

Tornado warning in Sequoyah County

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Strong to severe storms are expected to continue develop across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley until about midnight.Watch the forecast in the video player above. The National Weather Service has Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley under a Tornado Watch. This content is imported from...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

College Avenue redesign includes medians from North Street to the mall

An upcoming phase of the ongoing overhaul of North College Avenue will include a series of medians, similar to those installed in the downtown Fayetteville area several years ago. The new medians, however, could include an artistic touch not often seen in typical streetscape designs. The work, which began in...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
macaronikid.com

Family-Friendly New Year's Events in Northwest Arkansas 2022-23

Looking for kid-friendly New Year's Eve events in Northwest Arkansas? We've got your list of Dec. 31 family-friendly events happening in Fayetteville, Springdale, Rogers and Bentonville areas, along with New Year's Day fun too!. Please check back often as we are adding more kid-friendly New Year events frequently. Last updated...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KOLR10 News

Here are the top stories this year in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — As 2022 comes to a close, KOLR10 is looking back on some of the top local headlines of the year. Here are some of the top headlines from 2022 on our website. You can click the heading on each story to find the original article. Silver Dollar City train derails In October, […]
BRANSON, MO
fayettevilleflyer.com

Farmers’ winter markets kick off Jan. 7

The Fayetteville Farmers’ Market isn’t on the square on Saturdays this time of year, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get some locally grown goodness during the winter months. Several market vendors will set up at the Fayetteville Senior Activity and Wellness Center (945 S. College...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
uams.edu

UAMS Mourns Loss of Susan Smyth, M.D., Ph.D.

Jan. 3, 2023 | LITTLE ROCK — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) is sad to announce that Susan Smyth, M.D., Ph.D. executive vice chancellor and dean of the College of Medicine, died Dec. 31, 2022, after a battle with cancer. “Susan was a remarkable leader, colleague...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
5NEWS

Arkansas cities with a fireworks ban on New Year's Eve

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — While it may sound like fun to shoot off fireworks to ring in the new year, it’s not allowed in most cities across our area. Bentonville, Fayetteville, Fort Smith, Springdale and Rogers all don't allow residents to shoot off fireworks this time of year. Springdale...
SPRINGDALE, AR
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Tales of buried treasure in the Ozarks

This story was originally published in an online radio broadcast by Michele Skalicky with KSMU, Ozarks Public Radio. You’ll can read or listen to the full publication, HERE. SULPHUR SPRINGS, Ark. (KSNF/KODE) — Stories of buried treasure in the Ozarks have intrigued people for decades. Brooks Blevins, Professor of Ozarks Studies at Missouri State University in […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KHBS

Wreck stops traffic near Bobby Hopper Tunnel

WINSLOW, Ark. — A wreck stopped traffic near the Bobby Hopper Tunnel for nearly an hour Monday afternoon. A tractor trailer and at least one other vehicle got in a wreck shortly before 3 p.m. on Interstate 49 near exit 45. All southbound lanes of the interstate were blocked...
WINSLOW, AR
5NEWS

New Arkansas laws going into effect in 2023

ARKANSAS, USA — A new year in Arkansas means new and amended laws going into effect that'll shape the way of life in the Natural State. This year, we'll see a new state income tax, expanded healthcare coverage, and mental health training required in schools. Not to mention here...
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Different Arkansas voices speak on prison and jail overcrowding

A sheriff and two lawmakers from different parties shared their perspectives on prison and jail overcrowding in Arkansas. Exiting Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder, Democratic State Sen. Greg Leding, and Republican State Sen. Bart Hester each sat down with 40/29's Yuna Lee on 40/29 On The Record to discuss what they want to see the state do about the issue. Watch the video above to see the interviews.
ARKANSAS STATE

