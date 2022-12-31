Read full article on original website
10 Northwest Arkansas Jobs That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyFayetteville, AR
Bentonville, Arkansas and Independence, Kansas: A Tale of Two Cities From Rural AmericaEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
World's first bikeable building opens in BentonvilleEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
Arkansas witness describes hovering object as size of semi-truck headlightRoger MarshArkansas State
KHBS
Tornado warning in Sequoyah County
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Strong to severe storms are expected to continue develop across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley until about midnight.Watch the forecast in the video player above. The National Weather Service has Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley under a Tornado Watch. This content is imported from...
fayettevilleflyer.com
College Avenue redesign includes medians from North Street to the mall
An upcoming phase of the ongoing overhaul of North College Avenue will include a series of medians, similar to those installed in the downtown Fayetteville area several years ago. The new medians, however, could include an artistic touch not often seen in typical streetscape designs. The work, which began in...
Doing Good: Supporting women through shopping at Beautiful Lives Boutique
A little retail therapy can help women throughout the community.
Northwest Arkansas courts see high-profile trials on the docket in January
With courts at all levels across The Natural State reopening to begin 2023 on January 3, Northwest Arkansas is set to host several high-profile criminal trials.
macaronikid.com
Family-Friendly New Year's Events in Northwest Arkansas 2022-23
Looking for kid-friendly New Year's Eve events in Northwest Arkansas? We've got your list of Dec. 31 family-friendly events happening in Fayetteville, Springdale, Rogers and Bentonville areas, along with New Year's Day fun too!. Please check back often as we are adding more kid-friendly New Year events frequently. Last updated...
Here are the top stories this year in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — As 2022 comes to a close, KOLR10 is looking back on some of the top local headlines of the year. Here are some of the top headlines from 2022 on our website. You can click the heading on each story to find the original article. Silver Dollar City train derails In October, […]
fayettevilleflyer.com
Farmers’ winter markets kick off Jan. 7
The Fayetteville Farmers’ Market isn’t on the square on Saturdays this time of year, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get some locally grown goodness during the winter months. Several market vendors will set up at the Fayetteville Senior Activity and Wellness Center (945 S. College...
uams.edu
UAMS Mourns Loss of Susan Smyth, M.D., Ph.D.
Jan. 3, 2023 | LITTLE ROCK — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) is sad to announce that Susan Smyth, M.D., Ph.D. executive vice chancellor and dean of the College of Medicine, died Dec. 31, 2022, after a battle with cancer. “Susan was a remarkable leader, colleague...
Accident at Wedington exit disrupts morning commute
An accident occurred near the Wedington exit, Exit 65, Tuesday morning in Fayetteville disrupting the morning rush hour.
Wienerschnitzel to open doors in Springdale
Wienerschnitzel will be occupying one of three lots in a brand-new development by Haag Brown Development.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Smokin’ Oak Wood Fired Pizza and Taproom to open Fayetteville location Jan. 8
A pizza chain is set to open a location in north Fayetteville this month. Locals Ben and Monica Roberts will open a franchisee restaurant for a Smokin’ Oak Wood Fired Pizza in the Uptown Apartments + Shops building at 3959 N. Steele Blvd. on Sunday, Jan. 8. The menu...
Arkansas cities with a fireworks ban on New Year's Eve
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — While it may sound like fun to shoot off fireworks to ring in the new year, it’s not allowed in most cities across our area. Bentonville, Fayetteville, Fort Smith, Springdale and Rogers all don't allow residents to shoot off fireworks this time of year. Springdale...
Hot dog! New Weinerschnitzel restaurant rolls into Springdale
ARKANSAS, USA — The national restaurant brand with a cult following is headed to NWA. If you have never had the chance to try Wienerschnitzel, the business was founded in 1961 and is the world’s largest hot dog chain. Known for serving a variety of dogs with ice cream and shakes.
Tales of buried treasure in the Ozarks
This story was originally published in an online radio broadcast by Michele Skalicky with KSMU, Ozarks Public Radio. You’ll can read or listen to the full publication, HERE. SULPHUR SPRINGS, Ark. (KSNF/KODE) — Stories of buried treasure in the Ozarks have intrigued people for decades. Brooks Blevins, Professor of Ozarks Studies at Missouri State University in […]
KHBS
Wreck stops traffic near Bobby Hopper Tunnel
WINSLOW, Ark. — A wreck stopped traffic near the Bobby Hopper Tunnel for nearly an hour Monday afternoon. A tractor trailer and at least one other vehicle got in a wreck shortly before 3 p.m. on Interstate 49 near exit 45. All southbound lanes of the interstate were blocked...
ualrpublicradio.org
Governor-elect Sanders names Wood head of Department of Transformation and Shared Services
Gov.-elect Sarah Sanders announced Friday (Dec. 30) her intention to nominate Washington County Judge Joseph Wood as Secretary of the Department of Transformation and Shared Services. Wood is completing his second term as Washington County Judge after an unsuccessful run for the Republican nomination for Lt. Governor in 2022. He...
New Arkansas laws going into effect in 2023
ARKANSAS, USA — A new year in Arkansas means new and amended laws going into effect that'll shape the way of life in the Natural State. This year, we'll see a new state income tax, expanded healthcare coverage, and mental health training required in schools. Not to mention here...
Razorback Fans Stun With Most Clicked allHogs Story of the Year
While Nos. 2-10 were predictable, the No. 1 story caught everyone off guard
KHBS
Different Arkansas voices speak on prison and jail overcrowding
A sheriff and two lawmakers from different parties shared their perspectives on prison and jail overcrowding in Arkansas. Exiting Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder, Democratic State Sen. Greg Leding, and Republican State Sen. Bart Hester each sat down with 40/29's Yuna Lee on 40/29 On The Record to discuss what they want to see the state do about the issue. Watch the video above to see the interviews.
Accident cleared after backing up traffic on I-49 in Fayetteville
An accident blocks traffic on Interstate 49 in Fayetteville on Dec. 29.
