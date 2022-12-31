New Jersey sportsbooks stop Purdue’s bowl game bets due to Drew Brees’ involvement with school, gambling site

Read full article on original website
LeBron James Had 3-Word Reaction To Ohio State's Loss
Big-time Ohio State Buckeyes fan LeBron James was pretty upset with the finish to the Peach Bowl. Ohio State lost to Georgia by one point, following a brutal game-ending missed field goal by the Buckeyes. At the end of the game, the legendary NBA star took to social media to...
TCU coach Sonny Dykes reveals what really ‘bothered’ him after upsetting Michigan
Not many people gave TCU football a chance in the Fiesta Bowl against the mighty Michigan Wolverines. Instead, the Horned Frogs took it to Michigan and ultimately held off the Wolverines’ late charge to advance to the College Football Playoff National Championship. TCU took notice of the disrespect coming...
Look: Shocked USC Fans Are Going Viral On Monday
USC were on the wrong end of one of the most shocking finishes in bowl game history. And that fact was not lost on the Trojans fans who were there. After giving up the go-ahead touchdown to Tulane with nine seconds left in the Cotton Bowl, cameras immediately panned to the Trojans fans. They struck gold immediately.
The Kickoff Time For Monday Night Football Has Changed
Monday Night Football typically kicks off at 8:15 p.m. E.T. That won't be the case this week, though. ESPN's primetime matchup featuring the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills will be delayed this week. The Rose Bowl is set to be played on Monday afternoon at 5 p.m. E.T. Because...
Damar Hamlin Was Raised by Parents Who Worked Incredibly Hard to Provide for Him
Following one of the most terrifying on-field incidents in the history of the NFL, sports fans and people more generally around the world are hoping as hard as they can that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin will be OK. Article continues below advertisement. Damar collapsed during the first quarter of...
Jim Harbaugh’s return to NFL reportedly a ‘done deal’
Last offseason, Jim Harbaugh found himself thrust into the NFL head coaching carousel for about a weekend. It almost seemed
tigerdroppings.com
Chris Simms Goes Off On ESPN and 'SportsCenter' Instagram Account During Interview
NFL analyst Chris Simms was on PFT Live recently and said the following about injured Eagles star QB Jalen Hurts...“. There’s just no way he’s more valuable to his team than Mahomes, Burrow, or Allen. Those teams are not the same teams if they don’t have them at quarterback. If you put Gardner Minshew (in for) the Eagles, they’d still be really damn good.”
Troy Aikman's Old Comment On Skip Bayless Is Going Viral
There has been bad blood between Troy Aikman and Skip Bayless dating back to the latter's days covering the 1990s Dallas Cowboys. In the aftermath of Bayless' insensitive tweet during last night's Bills-Bengals game, an old quote of Aikman's about the bombastic media personality is going viral. "I believe success...
Skip Bayless Is Getting Destroyed For Terribly Insensitive Tweet
Everyone is worried for Damar Hamlin's health after a frightening situation took place Monday night. Monday's game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals was suspended after the Buffalo Bills safety collapsed on the field. Medical personnel administered CPR on the 24-year-old for several minutes before taking him to the ambulance.
Football World Not Happy With Bowl Game Sponsor
The Outback Bowl was a staple of New Year's Day college football games. Unfortunately, it's no more. The game that used to be the Outback Bowl has kicked off on Monday afternoon. It's now the ReliaQuest Bowl, featuring Mississippi State and Illinois. Fans are missing the bowl game sponsor in...
NFL Legend Dies
National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
Deadspin
For Sale: Lightly-used NFL quarterback
The Las Vegas Raiders’ 2022 offseason had fans filled with optimism for the team’s future. After acquiring All-Pro receiver Davante Adams from the Green Bay Packers in March, the Raiders signed their franchise quarterback Derek Carr to a three-year extension. The two of them played together in college and anticipated that their connection from those days would remain despite years apart. Their chemistry, combined with the offensive mind of new head coach Josh McDaniels and the addition of outside linebacker Chandler Jones, made the Raiders a dark-horse candidate to win the daunting AFC West. Even with six games scheduled against Justin Herbert, Patrick Mahomes, and Russell Wilson (back when everyone thought he was a difference-maker), there were some folks who believed Vegas could steal the AFC West title.
Report: NFL Players Bothered By Quarterback Benching
The Las Vegas Raiders made the surprising decision to bench quarterback Derek Carr this week. Carr, who is now expected to be traded, has left the Raiders for the final two weeks of the regular season. According to FOX insider Peter Schrager, many Raiders players are bothered by the quarterback's...
soapoperanetwork.com
‘General Hospital’, ‘GMA3: What You Need to Know’ and ‘The View’ Preempted for Coverage of the Rose Parade and College Football
Despite New Year’s Day taking place on a weekend, ABC will preempt its entire daytime lineup on Monday, January 2, 2023 due to the network’s airing of The Rose Parade and College Football. From 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. ET/8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. PT, the network will...
Bills Star Reveals He's Been Playing Through Painful Injury
Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer has battled through injuries this season to earn a Pro Bowl nod. Poyer is reportedly set to play in tonight's pivotal game against the Cincinnati Bengals despite missing a week of practice. The 2021 All-Pro shared with ESPN's Lisa Salters that he has been playing...
NBA Fans React To Beautiful ESPN Broadcaster Charly Arnolt's Vacation Picture: "What A View"
A picture ESPN broadcaster Charly Arnolt posted on social media went viral, with many NBA fans commenting on it.
Look: NFL Player's Dad Had To Root Against Son's Team
There might not have been a fan at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday more conflicted than Dennis Jackson. Jackson is a diehard Las Vegas Raiders fan, but his son Drake is a rookie outside linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers. When the Niners and Raiders met at the "Death Star" yesterday, Dennis rooted for the silver and black.
Here's what Ohioans are gambling on now that sports betting is legalized
With only one day in the books, it's too soon to learn just how much of an impact legalized sports betting has made in Northeast Ohio.
NFL Rookie Power Rankings: Brock Purdy skyrockets into top 5 as 2023 begins
With 2023 now here, the 2022 NFL season is officially winding down. Only one week of regular season remains, and we have a clear picture on who the true contenders are. A common theme this season has been the emergence of rookie players, and some have already established themselves as stars in the league. Below, we’ll do some NFL Rookie Power Rankings.
