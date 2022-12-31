Madison Memorial plays through tragedy in Culver's Cup, loses championship to Sauk Prairie

The Grant County Sheriff’s Department responded to a vehicle in a ditch on County Highway N near Cassville Sunday around 7:40am. After an investigation, it was found that 57 year old Randall Peacock of Cassville was driving his vehicle northbound on County Highway N around 3:30am. Peacock lost control of his vehicle due to ice covered roads and struck a mailbox on the right side of the road. The vehicle then went down an embankment and struck a fence post before coming to a rest in a field. Peacock left the scene of the crash and walked home without contacting Law Enforcement. The vehicle had severe damage and was towed. Peacock was cited for Failure to Notify Police of an Accident and Hit and Run-Property Adjacent to the Highway. Arrow Towing out of Lancaster assisted at the scene.

CASSVILLE, WI ・ 16 HOURS AGO