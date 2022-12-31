ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparta, WI

Madison Memorial plays through tragedy in Culver's Cup, loses championship to Sauk Prairie

By MARK MCMULLEN mmcmullen@wiscnews.com
 4 days ago
middletontimes.com

Francois: It’s time to add the shot clock

Former Middleton athletic director Luke Francois, who's now the Superintendent at Waterford High School, believes adding a shot clock would be good for high school basketball. Editor’s Note: The Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association recently conducted a survey asking schools whether they supported the adoption of a 35-second shot clock.
WATERFORD, WI
stoughtonnews.com

UW-Whitewater Fall 2022 Dean’s List

The following Stoughton students were named to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Dean's List for the 2022 fall semester for demonstrating their academic abilities by receiving a grade point average of 3.4 or above in a single semester: Alex Annen, Dylan Brandt, Marco Cortes-Lema, Odin Ehrets, Anthony Galston, Darrick Hill, Kylie McCann, Emily Nelson, Ryan Olsen, Trevor Reuter, Elita Rexhepi, Charles Rowley, Gabe Sanner-Klug, Kayla Schultz, Tanner Titak, Shelby Wise and Elsa Wright.
STOUGHTON, WI
nbc15.com

No injuries in Mineral Point Road rollover crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - There were no injuries reported following a rollover crash on the 6600 block of Mineral Point Road Monday afternoon. Dane County Communications received report of the incident, which occurred at the intersection of Mineral Point Road and Grand Canyon Drive, at 2:27 p.m. The Madison Police and Fire departments arrived on scene.
MADISON, WI
wwisradio.com

Family Seeks Missing Tomah Woman

Please help us find a local Tomah resident. Felicia Helgeson (Wanna) is missing from the Tomah area. Last week she was in Mankato for a cultural event, however after her return to Tomah the following day, she has since been missing. It was reported her front door was left open and all her lights were on in her house. Please Contact her mother Barbara at 608-387-0623 or contact Tomah Police Department where a missing person report has been filed.
TOMAH, WI
nbc15.com

Messy weather-maker moving in

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s another foggy start for parts of southern Wisconsin this morning. The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for Dane, Green, Rock, Jefferson, and Walworth counties until 9 AM this morning where fog is expected to be the densest. The rest of...
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Hit and Run Crash in Cassville

The Grant County Sheriff’s Department responded to a vehicle in a ditch on County Highway N near Cassville Sunday around 7:40am. After an investigation, it was found that 57 year old Randall Peacock of Cassville was driving his vehicle northbound on County Highway N around 3:30am. Peacock lost control of his vehicle due to ice covered roads and struck a mailbox on the right side of the road. The vehicle then went down an embankment and struck a fence post before coming to a rest in a field. Peacock left the scene of the crash and walked home without contacting Law Enforcement. The vehicle had severe damage and was towed. Peacock was cited for Failure to Notify Police of an Accident and Hit and Run-Property Adjacent to the Highway. Arrow Towing out of Lancaster assisted at the scene.
CASSVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Four injured in Janesville crash on W Hwy 14

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County deputies were sent to the Town of Janesville for a two-vehicle accident Sunday morning. Police say a 17-year-old male was driving westbound when he lost control of his truck and slid into eastbound traffic. A SUV driven by a 37-year-old woman then hit his...
JANESVILLE, WI
news8000.com

FIRST WARN FORECAST: Monday & Tuesday are Alert Days. -Erik Dean

The following advisories are in effect. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the following counties; Rusk, Chippewa, Eau Claire, Pepin, Dunn. This advisory starts Monday at 6 PM and expires Tuesday at 6 PM. WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect for the following counties; Clark, Jackson, Trempealeau, Buffalo, Wabasha,...
HOUSTON COUNTY, MN
WSAW

Cause of Wisconsin Rapids garage fire under investigation

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Investigators from the Wisconsin Rapids Fire Department are working to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a garage Tuesday morning. Authorities responded to the scene on the 1300 block of 10th Avenue around 6:14 a.m. Chief Todd Eckes said the fire was called by a passerby.
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
WSAW

Marshfield Medical Center-Weston welcomes first baby of 2023

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The first baby of the new year at Marshfield Medical Center-Weston was born before 10 a.m. Sunday morning. The health care system said baby Regan Jeffrey Rose weighed in at 6 pounds and 8 ounces, and was 20 inches long. His family is from Wittenberg. Baby Regan has five older sisters who are excited to meet him.
WESTON, WI
nbc15.com

One dead after being hit by vehicle in Fitchburg

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - A 56-year-old woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning in Fitchburg, police stated. In a letter sent out to Verona Area School District families, it stated that Badger Ridge Middle School Principal Beth Steffen died after being struck by a vehicle while out on a morning walk near her home.
FITCHBURG, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

2 injured in crash that closed Highway 14 near Middleton for roughly 7 hours, sheriff’s office says

MIDDLETON, Wis. — Two people suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries in a crash on U.S. Highway 14 west of Middleton Sunday morning, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash was reported around 4:45 a.m. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said a 24-year-old woman was heading west on Highway 14 in the area of Millers Curve when she...
MIDDLETON, WI

