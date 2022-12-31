Award-winning Cypress based property damage restoration company now extending 24/7 Emergency Water Damage Restoration to Houston

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
Shaquille O'Neal surprises diners by paying for all meals at popular Houston restaurantLarry LeaseHouston, TX
These are the highest rated breakfast tacos in Houston. Do you agree?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Katy brewer unable to find a buyerCovering KatyKaty, TX
High volume preowned car dealership to locate along Katy Freeway at Highway 99Covering KatyKaty, TX
getnews.info
Achieving the Position of Market Leader, CORE Chiropractic in the Energy Corridor Changes Name to Apex Chiropractic
Apex Chiropractic, formerly CORE Chiropractic in the Energy Corridor, is a premier American chiropractic clinic based in Houston, TX. The company harnesses cutting-edge technologies to deliver unparalleled chiropractic adjustments, spinal decompression, cervical decompression, and other chiropractic services. CORE Chiropractic in the Energy Corridor has graced Houston communities with exemplary chiropractic...
gcaptain.com
Port Houston Container Dwell Fee Set for February 1 Start
Port Houston is moving ahead with its container dwell fee to help clear terminals of long-dwelling containers and improve cargo fluidity. The new fee, known as the “Sustained Import Dwell Fee”, comes as Port Houston’s container terminals have experienced record cargo volumes as imports have shifted away from the West Coast to East and Gulf Coast ports.
High volume preowned car dealership to locate along Katy Freeway at Highway 99
KATY, TX - (Covering Katy News) - CarSquad is opening a vast pre-owned auto dealership on 15 acres at the northwest corner of the Katy Freeway at Highway 99. Customers can buy, sell or trade pre-owned vehicles online or on the lot with experts helping them identify suitable cars.
Action 13 Renters' Rights: Houston attorney answers tenants' questions
Action 13 turned to the Texas Property Code to answer top questions from renters about insurance, lease violations, plumbing issues, amenities, and more.
Scenic Houston neighbor makes waves as No. 6 boomtown in America for 2022
This Houston neighbor's growing population and Montgomery County's strong economy are the reason for its new status as one of the fastest-growing cities in America. See where it landed and other U.S. cities that made the list.
Houston family stuck at North Carolina airport for week after Southwest Airlines nightmare
A family with three small children was supposed to return to Houston on Dec. 28. "Southwest is just ... I have no words for them because they're not willing to do anything."
Not All Buc-ee’s Are HUGE? The 3 Smallest Buc-ee’s In Texas!
Everything in Texas is big right? Well, not everything! When I hear the word Buc-ee's one of the first things that comes to mind is BIG! I mean, have you ever seen a SMALL Buc-ee's? They are known to be huge! And, it's because they are, but NOT all of them are. Yes, some of the first and oldest Buc-ee's were pretty much average size before they became these HUGE stops around Texas!
houstononthecheap.com
Top 10 things to do in Houston this weekend of January 6, 2023 include Photographic Storytelling, Evergreen Full Moon Hike, and more!
Our top picks for things to do in Houston this weekend of January 6 include the Photographic Storytelling | Open Studio, Evergreen Full Moon Hike, Adult Owl Prowl, Japan Junction: Oshogatsu 2023, and more!. There’s always a lot to do in Houston, especially on the weekends. And so, if you...
Casual Garden Oaks steakhouse and ambitious Memorial-area Mexican restaurant surprisingly shutter
Two more Houston restaurants served their final meals as 2022 came to an end. Maize and Cherry Block Smokehouse have closed their doors.Only open since September, Cherry Block Smokehouse served Southern-inspired steakhouse fare in a casual, family-friendly environment. It evolved out of Cherry Block Craft Butcher & Kitchen, a stand in downtown’s Bravery Chef Hall that earned praise for its use of Texas ingredients and a decadent cheeseburger. It joined restaurants such as Rooster & Rice and LuLoo's Day & Night in Garden Oaks' Stomping Grounds development.In a message posted to Instagram, Cherry Block owner Felix Florez stated that the...
wanderwisdom.com
Paul D. Rushing Park: Enjoying Wide-Open Spaces in Katy, TX
There used to be boundless prairie lands consisting of waving native grasses attracting migrating birds, plus the resident avian and other creatures calling what is now Katy, Texas, home. While subdivisions and other enterprises keep expanding across this portion of Texas, Katy still celebrates its connection to the prairie and...
fox26houston.com
Massive rental home 'rager' frustrates neighbors in Houston area neighborhood
HOUSTON - A Houston-area neighborhood is cleaning up after what neighbors describe as a rental home rager. Over the New Year’s weekend, cellphone video shows crowds of people outside a home along Bankside Drive near Braeswood and South Gessner. Loud music can be heard as dozens of people stand outside the home yelling and walking on the street.
Texas governor activates emergency resources ahead of severe weather
A multi-state weather system harboring potential tornados will blow through parts of Texas overnight Tuesday.
Spacious $2.6 million condo for entertaining in Houston's River Oaks
The walk-in closet measures 24-by-16 square feet-much larger than most people's bedrooms.
Residents tried putting out fire that ripped through 16 apartment units in Humble, officials say
The fire department said they got a call about a single apartment fire, but by the time they got there, the flames had made their way to the roof and attic.
proclaimerscv.com
Harris County has Considered One of the Worst Locations to Drive because “We Lead The Country”
Dawn Gonzalez had planned to bring in the new year with her closest friends, but she was unable to do so. “I’m still shocked. I haven’t had time to cry yet, “added Gonzalez. In a current interview with ABC13, Gonzalez discussed the tragic deaths of Ann Barrett and her husband Sedrick.
Houston driver among 6 killed after slamming head-on into SUV northwest of Corpus Christi, DPS says
Authorities say a Houston woman tried to overtake an SUV in a no-passing zone when she crashed head-on with a juvenile in the passenger seat.
Ground stop issued at Hobby Airport for all inbound flights
HOUSTON — A ground stop has been issued at Hobby Airport for all inbound flights, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The ground stop was issued due to thunderstorms in the area. It's expected to last until 4 p.m. You should check with your airline carrier for any delays...
thekatynews.com
City of Katy Water Bill Will be Higher in January
At the December meeting of the Katy City Council, after much discussion, announced single family residential, multi-family residential, and commercial structure units will see a $0.16 increase on their water bills. Rate will increase from $2.19 per 1,000 gallons water used to $2.35 per one thousand gallons of water used. The new rate will become effective January 15, 2023.
Things that happen at Waffle House:
1. You ask for a cup of hot water to soak your utensils. 2. Your bill is gonna be different EVERY time. 3. You're gonna get that all-star. 4. You want your drink in a to-go cup because we know their glasses a Lil cloudy and we know they aren't clean all the way.
