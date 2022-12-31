Fulla Bologna, one of the most authentic sandwiches, subs, and pizza restaurants in the Chicago area, is opening a new location in Rogers Park at 2101 W. Touhy Ave. Owner Rich Ranieri confirms with What Now Chicago that the company’s new location will move into Rogers Park. The restaurant will move into the former home of Bacci Pizza later this year. Fulla Bologna makes all of its delicious menu items with Mama Ranieri’s authentic Italian recipes using top-quality ingredients. The restaurant is currently found in Bloomingdale and Elmurst, although the latter is temporarily closed. Fulla Bologna will be the only pizzeria near the corner of Touhy Avenue and Ridge Boulevard.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 6 HOURS AGO