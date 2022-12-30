Read full article on original website
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
Delta pilot allegedly goes on intercom to blame Pete Buttigieg for delay
A Delta pilot allegedly went on his plane’s public-address system to blame Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg for the delays that left the flight grounded in Atlanta on Monday. Systemwide air-traffic-control issues had “slowed the volume of traffic into Florida airspace,” causing delays for passengers across the US, including in Atlanta, Newsweek reported. The Delta pilot reportedly vented to his passengers about the delay and targeted Buttigieg. At least one passenger took issue with the flight-crew member’s politically charged remarks. “@Delta it is not okay for the pilot of flight 2274 ATL-RSW to blame a Florida ground stop on @PeteButtigieg,” Stewart Lucas said in a tweet,...
Bills share update on Hamlin's scary collapse, Idaho suspect's lawyer drops bombshell and more top headlines
Could new Omicron variant XBB.1.5 fuel further Covid infections?
Scientists have raised concerns about a new Covid variant that is spreading fast in the US and threatening to fuel further waves of infection. Here’s what we know so far. It’s known as XBB.1.5. It’s one of the latest descendants of Omicron, the highly transmissible version of Covid that caused cases to surge in the UK last winter. Offshoots of Omicron have dominated global Covid infections ever since. XBB.1.5 evolved from the XBB variant of Omicron, itself a fusion of two different BA.2 variants.
