Read full article on original website
Related
Asian stock markets gain ahead of Fed update
BEIJING — Asian stock markets rose Wednesday ahead of the release of minutes from a Federal Reserve meeting that investors hope might show the U.S. central bank is moderating its plans for more interest rate hikes to cool inflation. Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney advanced. Tokyo retreated. Oil...
Turkey's December inflation slows to 64% in boost to Erdogan
ANKARA, TURKEY — Inflation in Turkey showed a sharp drop in December thanks mainly to technical reasons — which could help President Recep Tayyip Erdogan 's standing before an election, but is unlikely to bring relief to households suffering from a cost of living crisis. Consumer prices for...
1st tanker carrying LNG from US arrives in Germany
BERLIN — The first regular shipment of liquefied natural gas from the United States arrived in Germany on Tuesday, part of a wide-reaching effort to help the country replace energy supplies it previously received from Russia. The tanker vessel Maria Energy arrived at the North Sea port of Wilhelmshaven,...
Layoffs could plague the tech industry in 2023, but is the Triangle at risk?
Job loss is a real concern for employees this year as spending habits change and threats of a recession loom. According to a recent Wall Street Journal report, some of the largest job cuts are happening in the tech industry; However, the Triangle appears to be doing more hiring than layoffs in the Tech industry.
Tesla shares tumble after company misses delivery target
DETROIT — Shares of Tesla tumbled more than 12% Tuesday on the first full day of trading since the company announced 2022 delivery numbers that fell short of targets. The electric vehicle and solar panel maker's stock closed at $108.10, and it's down just under 70% since the start of last year. The stock hit its lowest point since August of 2020, and Tesla's market value, according to FactSet, slid to $341 billion, down from over $1 trillion as recently as April.
Video game workers form Microsoft's first US labor union
A group of video game testers has formed Microsoft's first labor union in the U.S., which will also be the largest in the video game industry. The Communications Workers of America said Tuesday that a majority of about 300 quality-assurance workers at Microsoft video game subsidiary ZeniMax Studios has voted to join the union.
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
72K+
Followers
78K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0