Lars Ulrich’s Childhood: Metallica Drummer’s First 72 Seasons
Metallica’s 11th album, 72 Seasons, arrives on April 14. Frontman James Hetfield revealed that the LP’s title and theme revolve around an individual’s formative years. "Seventy-two seasons. The first 18 years of our lives that form our true or false selves,” he explained in a statement. In anticipation of the album, UCR looks back at the respective childhoods of Metallica’s current and former members.
Listen to Lars Ulrich’s Isolated Drum Tracks From Metallica’s ‘Lux Aeterna’
Metallica's "Lux Æterna," the band's new single released Nov. 28, is still being discussed by metal fans. One point of discussion — and a topic that will be unsurprising to longtime Metallica listeners — is the drum performance on the song from Metallica's Lars Ulrich. Now, you...
Lars Ulrich, Dave Mustaine + Rock Community Mourn Death of ‘Metal Legend’ Bob Nalbandian
The rock world is mourning the death of journalist, documentarian and metalhead Bob Nalbandian. Blabbermouth reported that Nalbandian was recently diagnosed with mantle cell lymphoma and passed away on Dec. 30, 2022, in Redding, California. Nalbandian was known and loved for many things, but more than anything else, he was...
Someone Swapped Metallica’s Vocals on ‘Lux Aeterna’ With ‘Hit the Lights’
Early response to Metallica's latest single, "Lux Æterna," had already included some comparison to "Hit the Lights," the signature Metallica song that opens 1983's Kill 'Em All. Now, one inventive fan has combined the two tracks — they mixed Metallica singer James Hetfield's lead vocals from "Hit the Lights"...
Watch 10-Year-Old Crush Metallica’s ‘Lux Aeterna’ on Drums
Metallica are back with new music, and that's got music fans buzzing. YouTube has already given us players altering the lyrics or delivering their own guitar solo for the new song "Lux Æterna," and now we've got an aspiring 10-year-old drummer taking a turn behind the kit replicating Lars Ulrich's hits and beats from "Lux Æterna" as seen in the video toward the bottom of this post.
How to Stream Metallica’s 2022 ‘All Within My Hands’ Benefit Concert
Metallica are winding up their 2022 tour schedule in a grand way, staging their annual All Within My Hands foundation benefit concert and auction to raise money for their charitable foundation. This show has become a staple of the Metallica concert calendar, and this year you can catch James, Lars, Kirk and Robert all rocking from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
The Best Metal Album of Each Year Since 1970
Heavy metal is officially over 50 years old, and it's flooring to look at how the genre has evolved since Black Sabbath released their debut album on Feb. 13 of 1970. Oh, and if you're wondering, yes, it was the ominous Friday the 13th. While the Birmingham, England, group owned...
Anthrax’s Scott Ian Names the Most Underrated Rhythm Guitarist in Metal
Who is the most underrated rhythm guitarist in heavy metal? It's just about unanimous that the best in this category is James Hetfield, but is it possible that Metallica also boasts the most underrated player in Kirk Hammett? That's what Anthrax's Scott Ian tells Revolver. Ian discusses several of his...
91 Rock + Metal Acts With the Most Top 40 Songs
It's not too surprising when the top rock and metal bands continue to dominate the rock charts, but it's quite another thing when their songs become so popular that they hit the mainstream and become part of the overall public zeitgeist in defining an era. For years, Billboard has kept track of the most popular songs across all genres as part of their Hot 100 chart, but for many, you've truly made it when you crack the Top 40 of that chart. Here, we're taking a look at some of the biggest rock and metal acts that have ever crossed over and found success with two or more Top 40 songs.
Guy Sings Taylor Swift in the Style of James Hetfield, Wins Metallica Tickets
How far would you go to win free Metallica concert tickets? A guy recently called into New York's classic rock radio station Q104.3 and sang a Taylor Swift song in the style of James Hetfield — and he won the hearts of the station's listeners. The man, whose name...
Multiple Rock + Metal Artists Now Trending on YouTube’s Music Charts
It's been a great week for rock and metal on the YouTube Music Charts. Currently, three rock and metal bands are celebrating big wins with their songs and music videos there. The bands in question? That would be Metallica, Rammstein and Red Hot Chili Peppers. All three are now reaping the rewards of their music in terms of YouTube viewership and listenership. The Chili Peppers can even place a special feather in their caps for a particularly notable YouTube achievement they just unlocked.
‘The Ultimate Metallica Show': Celebrating Past Helping Hands Benefit Concerts
On Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, Metallica held their third Helping Hands benefit concert to support their All Within My Hands foundation. As Metallica celebrated another amazing night for All Within My Hands, this past weekend's episode of The Ultimate Metallica Show was dedicated to those first two benefit shows. The...
2023 Hard Rock + Metal Album Release Calendar
With so many new metal and hard rock albums being released each week, it can be difficult to keep up. We’re making things a lot easier for you by keeping track of all the 2023 releases in one convenient location. Check back often or bookmark this page, because this...
‘The Ultimate Metallica Show’ Recap: Live Tracks From 2022
It seems like yesterday we got our hands on "Lux Æterna," the brand-new song from Metallica that serves as our first taste of their next studio album, 72 Seasons. And while the song kicks major ass—it really does—here we are, in that weird purgatory where all we want is more new Metallica.
Godsmack Beat Metallica for No. 1 Song on Billboard Mainstream Rock Chart
This week, Metallica couldn't quite get over Godsmack for the No. 1 position on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart. Godsmack's "Surrender," released Sept. 28 and still at the top of that chart in its fifth week at No. 1, kept Metallica's latest from overtaking the top spot. Indeed, just behind...
Metallica Announce Hiatus of Vinyl Club
In 2020, Metallica announced their first-ever Vinyl Club, a subscription service for fans who wanted to collect exclusive vinyl releases from the band. It is currently nearing the end of its second year and unfortunately, Metallica have announced that the club will be taking a break for the foreseeable future.
Download + Stream Metallica’s Helping Hands Concert in Los Angeles
Metallica never do the expected. In 2018, they put together their first-ever Helping Hands benefit show to raise money and awareness for their philanthropic foundation, All Within My Hands. The show was completely acoustic and took place at The Masonic in San Francisco. It featured their debut performance of the newly-arranged version of "Disposable Heroes," and a few months after the show, they released it as a double-LP, pressed on marbled blue vinyl; today, that album has become a hard-to-find collector's item, typically selling for more than $100 on Discogs.
WTF: Metallica-Themed AI Generated Art
If you spend any time on social media, there is no doubt you've come across at least one friend who has shared some type of AI artwork—that is, a piece of art generated by artificial intelligence. If you're like us, when you see these graphics, one question pops into...
Metallica Share Pro-Shot Footage of ‘Lux Aeterna’ Live Debut
Metallica shocked the world on the morning of Monday, Nov. 28, when they announced their next studio album, 72 Seasons, by dropping the brand-new song, "Lux Æterna." Just a couple of weeks later, they continued to surprise fans as they pulled out the new song onstage at their Helping Hands benefit show at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Metallica’s ‘Lux Aeterna’ Cracks Top 10 on Billboard’s Hot Trending Tracks Chart
Metallica's newest song "Lux Æterna" has struck within the Top 10 of Billboard's Twitter-powered Hot Trending Songs chart, landing at No. 6 for the week of Dec. 10. The Billboard Hot Trending Chart, which just rolled out last year, provides a real-time ranking of the most discussed songs on Twitter from the last week.
