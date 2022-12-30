ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lars Ulrich’s Childhood: Metallica Drummer’s First 72 Seasons

Metallica’s 11th album, 72 Seasons, arrives on April 14. Frontman James Hetfield revealed that the LP’s title and theme revolve around an individual’s formative years. "Seventy-two seasons. The first 18 years of our lives that form our true or false selves,” he explained in a statement. In anticipation of the album, UCR looks back at the respective childhoods of Metallica’s current and former members.
Watch 10-Year-Old Crush Metallica’s ‘Lux Aeterna’ on Drums

Metallica are back with new music, and that's got music fans buzzing. YouTube has already given us players altering the lyrics or delivering their own guitar solo for the new song "Lux Æterna," and now we've got an aspiring 10-year-old drummer taking a turn behind the kit replicating Lars Ulrich's hits and beats from "Lux Æterna" as seen in the video toward the bottom of this post.
How to Stream Metallica’s 2022 ‘All Within My Hands’ Benefit Concert

Metallica are winding up their 2022 tour schedule in a grand way, staging their annual All Within My Hands foundation benefit concert and auction to raise money for their charitable foundation. This show has become a staple of the Metallica concert calendar, and this year you can catch James, Lars, Kirk and Robert all rocking from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
The Best Metal Album of Each Year Since 1970

Heavy metal is officially over 50 years old, and it's flooring to look at how the genre has evolved since Black Sabbath released their debut album on Feb. 13 of 1970. Oh, and if you're wondering, yes, it was the ominous Friday the 13th. While the Birmingham, England, group owned...
91 Rock + Metal Acts With the Most Top 40 Songs

It's not too surprising when the top rock and metal bands continue to dominate the rock charts, but it's quite another thing when their songs become so popular that they hit the mainstream and become part of the overall public zeitgeist in defining an era. For years, Billboard has kept track of the most popular songs across all genres as part of their Hot 100 chart, but for many, you've truly made it when you crack the Top 40 of that chart. Here, we're taking a look at some of the biggest rock and metal acts that have ever crossed over and found success with two or more Top 40 songs.
Multiple Rock + Metal Artists Now Trending on YouTube’s Music Charts

It's been a great week for rock and metal on the YouTube Music Charts. Currently, three rock and metal bands are celebrating big wins with their songs and music videos there. The bands in question? That would be Metallica, Rammstein and Red Hot Chili Peppers. All three are now reaping the rewards of their music in terms of YouTube viewership and listenership. The Chili Peppers can even place a special feather in their caps for a particularly notable YouTube achievement they just unlocked.
2023 Hard Rock + Metal Album Release Calendar

With so many new metal and hard rock albums being released each week, it can be difficult to keep up. We’re making things a lot easier for you by keeping track of all the 2023 releases in one convenient location. Check back often or bookmark this page, because this...
Metallica Announce Hiatus of Vinyl Club

In 2020, Metallica announced their first-ever Vinyl Club, a subscription service for fans who wanted to collect exclusive vinyl releases from the band. It is currently nearing the end of its second year and unfortunately, Metallica have announced that the club will be taking a break for the foreseeable future.
Download + Stream Metallica’s Helping Hands Concert in Los Angeles

Metallica never do the expected. In 2018, they put together their first-ever Helping Hands benefit show to raise money and awareness for their philanthropic foundation, All Within My Hands. The show was completely acoustic and took place at The Masonic in San Francisco. It featured their debut performance of the newly-arranged version of "Disposable Heroes," and a few months after the show, they released it as a double-LP, pressed on marbled blue vinyl; today, that album has become a hard-to-find collector's item, typically selling for more than $100 on Discogs.
WTF: Metallica-Themed AI Generated Art

If you spend any time on social media, there is no doubt you've come across at least one friend who has shared some type of AI artwork—that is, a piece of art generated by artificial intelligence. If you're like us, when you see these graphics, one question pops into...
