Hammond, LA

crescentcitysports.com

Recruiting: Lutcher star QB Winfield commits to Ragin’ Cajuns

The Lutcher Bulldogs have a history a great athletes who have lined up at quarterback. Terrence Jones, Blaine Gautier, Jontre’ Kirklin and Gavin Webster are part of a special tradition. The latest in that line is senior D’Wanye “Lunch” Winfield, who was tabbed the best offensive player in the...
LUTCHER, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Kelly completes superb first LSU season with dominant Citrus Bowl win

Brian Kelly was 6-0 against Purdue as the head coach at Notre Dame. LSU’s first year head coach remained unbeaten against the Boilermakers in an absolute rout. The Tigers humiliated Purdue in a 63-7 demolition Monday at the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando. Start with this. Inheriting a program...
BATON ROUGE, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Allstate Sugar Bowl National Prep Classic to tip off Wednesday

NEW ORLEANS – The 12th edition of the Allstate Sugar Bowl National Prep Basketball Classic, an event featuring multiple brackets for both boys’ and girls’ high school basketball players, is scheduled for January 4-7, 2023 at the Alario Center. In its first 11 years, the tournament has...
PONCHATOULA, LA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
LOUISIANA STATE
iheart.com

This Is The Best Pancake House In Louisiana

Pancakes are a classic breakfast and brunch staple for a reason. Whether you prefer chain restaurants serving pancakes topped with fruit compotes and whipped cream or fluffy flapjacks griddled on a greasy cooktop in a hole-in-the-wall diner, you can find a delicious stack of pancakes at nearly any restaurant serving up breakfast food.
LOUISIANA STATE
lafourchegazette.com

Raceland gets greeted by the ‘mysterious black cat’

There are some things you pick up along the journey that you just never forget. For me, I’ll always remember the night that I saw ‘the mysterious black cat.’. It was about this time of the year. I was coming home from a high school basketball game. Just...
RACELAND, LA
atlantaagentmagazine.com

Abandoned storefront turned bayou treasure

Built in 1921, the OJ Mire General Store served the bustling Louisiana town of Thibodaux. Then, for years, it sat abandoned. Until now. Newly renovated with an open floor plan, the old shop has transformed into a desirable bayou-front property. “I prefer to cherish the craftsmanship of the original builders,” the current owner says. “You don’t destroy these things, you repurpose them.” It’s listed on Special Finds for $689,000.
THIBODAUX, LA
WDSU

New Orleans beloved radio host dead at 56

NEW ORLEANS — A beloved New Orleans radio host has died, according to a representative with Audacy. John Osterlind died at the age of 56. He was a radio personality for Bayou 95.7. According to a representative with Audacy, he died of natural causes. Osterlind worked in Connecticut, Rhode...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Judge Steven Miller Begins New Role as Appellate Court Judge

With a legal career spanning over 25 years, Judge Steven Miller, R-Thibodaux, will begin his new position this week as First Circuit Court of Appeal judge, a position he was elected to in early November. Friday marked Miller’s last day in court as District 17 Judge in Lafourche Parish, a...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA

