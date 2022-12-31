Read full article on original website
crescentcitysports.com
3 Things: Tulane caps magical season with Cotton comeback of a lifetime
The only thing that was left for Tulane to top off a historic season that’s been one of the best stories in college football history in 2022 was to win the 2023 Cotton Bowl. And yet, their story managed to become even more magical. The Green Wave did not...
crescentcitysports.com
Dramatic Cotton Bowl win, stunning turn-around could trigger exciting future for Tulane
It was a beautiful bonanza Monday afternoon. I grew up loving both Tulane and LSU football. One has mostly struggled while the other has mostly excelled. Today, both excelled in decidedly different fashion in decidedly different games. I will have on more on LSU in a separate story here at...
crescentcitysports.com
Recruiting: Lutcher star QB Winfield commits to Ragin’ Cajuns
The Lutcher Bulldogs have a history a great athletes who have lined up at quarterback. Terrence Jones, Blaine Gautier, Jontre’ Kirklin and Gavin Webster are part of a special tradition. The latest in that line is senior D’Wanye “Lunch” Winfield, who was tabbed the best offensive player in the...
crescentcitysports.com
Kelly completes superb first LSU season with dominant Citrus Bowl win
Brian Kelly was 6-0 against Purdue as the head coach at Notre Dame. LSU’s first year head coach remained unbeaten against the Boilermakers in an absolute rout. The Tigers humiliated Purdue in a 63-7 demolition Monday at the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando. Start with this. Inheriting a program...
crescentcitysports.com
Remembering those who weren’t with us to see an amazing day for Tulane
Tulane fans showed up from across the country by the tens of thousands to AT&T Stadium to watch arguably the greatest day in program history – a dramatic, come-from-behind, 46-45 victory Monday over Southern California in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic. But as the olive green and sky blue...
crescentcitysports.com
Allstate Sugar Bowl National Prep Classic to tip off Wednesday
NEW ORLEANS – The 12th edition of the Allstate Sugar Bowl National Prep Basketball Classic, an event featuring multiple brackets for both boys’ and girls’ high school basketball players, is scheduled for January 4-7, 2023 at the Alario Center. In its first 11 years, the tournament has...
4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
iheart.com
This Is The Best Pancake House In Louisiana
Pancakes are a classic breakfast and brunch staple for a reason. Whether you prefer chain restaurants serving pancakes topped with fruit compotes and whipped cream or fluffy flapjacks griddled on a greasy cooktop in a hole-in-the-wall diner, you can find a delicious stack of pancakes at nearly any restaurant serving up breakfast food.
theadvocate.com
Tornado watch issued for Baton Rouge area as potentially severe weather rolls in; see radar
Potentially severe weather is expected to move across the Baton Rouge area beginning Tuesday morning, forecasters said. Scattered showers and storms are forecast to develop around Baton Rouge between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., becoming more severe into the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service New Orleans. Tornadoes, hail...
New Orleans restaurant opening location in southwest Louisiana
Author and television personality Aarón Sánchez, chef/owner of Johnny Sánchez restaurant in New Orleans, will be opening a second location inside L’Auberge Casino Resort in Lake Charles.
fox8live.com
LSU nursing student visiting from New Orleans murdered in Belize, reports say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An LSU nursing student visiting from New Orleans was fatally shot Friday (Dec. 30) in the Central American country of Belize, according to published reports. The student was identified as 23-year-old J’Bria Michelle Bowens of Indianapolis. Bowens graduated from Xavier University in May, and according to...
LSU nursing student shot and killed in Belize while visiting family
SAN PEDRO, Belize — An LSU nursing student was shot and killed outside a nightclub while visiting family in San Pedro, Belize on Friday, according to our partners at NOLA.com. 23-year-old J'Bria Bowens and her family were sitting on the back of a golf cart in front of the...
lafourchegazette.com
Raceland gets greeted by the ‘mysterious black cat’
There are some things you pick up along the journey that you just never forget. For me, I’ll always remember the night that I saw ‘the mysterious black cat.’. It was about this time of the year. I was coming home from a high school basketball game. Just...
atlantaagentmagazine.com
Abandoned storefront turned bayou treasure
Built in 1921, the OJ Mire General Store served the bustling Louisiana town of Thibodaux. Then, for years, it sat abandoned. Until now. Newly renovated with an open floor plan, the old shop has transformed into a desirable bayou-front property. “I prefer to cherish the craftsmanship of the original builders,” the current owner says. “You don’t destroy these things, you repurpose them.” It’s listed on Special Finds for $689,000.
This Town in Louisiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Louisiana, you should add the following town to your list.
WDSU
New Orleans beloved radio host dead at 56
NEW ORLEANS — A beloved New Orleans radio host has died, according to a representative with Audacy. John Osterlind died at the age of 56. He was a radio personality for Bayou 95.7. According to a representative with Audacy, he died of natural causes. Osterlind worked in Connecticut, Rhode...
theadvocate.com
Potentially severe storms could bring damaging winds, hail to Acadiana area Tuesday; see radar
The Acadiana area faces a marginal risk of severe weather on Tuesday, forecasters said. Scattered to widespread thunderstorms are forecast to develop throughout the morning ahead of a passing cold front. Flooding, wind, hail and isolated tornadoes are possible in the region, according to a hazardous weather outlook issued by...
lafourchegazette.com
Judge Steven Miller Begins New Role as Appellate Court Judge
With a legal career spanning over 25 years, Judge Steven Miller, R-Thibodaux, will begin his new position this week as First Circuit Court of Appeal judge, a position he was elected to in early November. Friday marked Miller’s last day in court as District 17 Judge in Lafourche Parish, a...
NOLA.com
These nine New Orleans TV news figures won't be returning in 2023
With a new year often come new opportunities. In 2023, a number of local television news fixtures will be missed in homes across the New Orleans area as they settle into new roles, new cities or new lives in retirement. Here's who left in 2022:. WDSU. Sherman Desselle. Desselle is...
