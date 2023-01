Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza is shown in this photo. Submitted photo

From terrible sodas to terrific gadgets, it’s been an interesting year for Testing Ground. Let’s take a look back at the best and worst offerings.

Best Fast Food Experiment: KFC’s Beyond Fried Chicken I was surprised at how good KFC’s first big foray into plant-based food could be. For the most part, it tasted like the real thing without the sometimes weird smell or texture of those products. I hope it finds a permanent place on the menu.