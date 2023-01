CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State will have an opportunity to get a statement win as its first league victory when No. 10 UCLA comes to Corvallis. The Beavers will look for their first win of the season and the 40th win under Scott Rueck against an Associated Press Top 25 team. UCLA will be the second top-10 team Oregon State has played in addition to then-No. 9 Iowa.

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO