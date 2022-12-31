Over the past two decades, Microsoft has left its battles with competition authorities to the side of industry competitors such as Amazon or Facebook. But it looks like the company’s quiet is about to end. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC), the US regulator, has approved a more rigorous approach In this dispute with Microsoft – which cuts even the history of the entity, experts say. And it’s not just the Windows owner who has to deal with this new impulse from the Federal Trade Commission, coinciding with the Biden administration’s rise to power. This year, Meta, which owns Facebook, was already forced to put the acquisition on hold due to a blockade by the regulator. Both measures would not only suggest a different approach on the part of the regulator, but would also try to respond to the chorus of voices calling for more control and scrutiny in the technological dimension, which It has grown significantly through acquisitions.

2 DAYS AGO