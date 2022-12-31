Read full article on original website
brytfmonline.com
Everyone from China refuses to come to the country
The infection exploded in China. Several countries have taken measures to avoid infection from China, which the country does not agree with, and countermeasures are now being announced. Chinese authorities say entry restrictions for Chinese imposed by a number of countries lack scientific basis and are unreasonable. – Some countries...
Fortune
The U.S. might avoid a full-out recession, but get ready for a ‘slowcession’ says one of the first economists to predict the 2008 financial crash
The year ahead will no doubt be tough for the U.S. economy, but the chief economist at Moody’s Analytics wants us to be a little more optimistic.
brytfmonline.com
From electricity to fees to wages and pensions: what has changed?
A The year 2023 has brought some changes that will have an impact on the portfolio of Portuguese families. over there Changes in wages and pensionsbut there is also a file General price increase That consumers will pay for the services they use on a daily basis. Rising prices. Electricity.
brytfmonline.com
Microsoft may not be able to pull off its biggest acquisition yet. Could it be the beginning of curbing the power of big tech? – Foreman
Over the past two decades, Microsoft has left its battles with competition authorities to the side of industry competitors such as Amazon or Facebook. But it looks like the company’s quiet is about to end. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC), the US regulator, has approved a more rigorous approach In this dispute with Microsoft – which cuts even the history of the entity, experts say. And it’s not just the Windows owner who has to deal with this new impulse from the Federal Trade Commission, coinciding with the Biden administration’s rise to power. This year, Meta, which owns Facebook, was already forced to put the acquisition on hold due to a blockade by the regulator. Both measures would not only suggest a different approach on the part of the regulator, but would also try to respond to the chorus of voices calling for more control and scrutiny in the technological dimension, which It has grown significantly through acquisitions.
Microsoft to invest in autonomous trucking startup Gatik -sources
Jan 4 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) is in advanced talks to invest in Gatik, a California-based autonomous driving startup, as part of its cloud partnership with the company, two people familiar with the discussions told Reuters.
Moderna snaps up Japan's OriCiro Genomics in mRNA manufacturing push
Jan 4 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) on Wednesday agreed to buy Japan-based OriCiro Genomics for $85 million to boost the U.S. drugmaker's mRNA manufacturing capabilities. OriCiro's technologies will support Moderna's portfolio of therapeutics and vaccines, the companies said.
Channel 4 Privatization Canceled, Letter From U.K. Culture Secretary to Prime Minister Reveals
The proposed privatization of the U.K.’s Channel 4 Corporation (C4C) has been scrapped, according to a letter from the country’s Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. The letter, dated Jan. 3 and leaked by The News Agents podcast on Jan. 4, instead suggests a package of reforms to support Channel 4’s long term sustainability. “Last year’s consultation on C4C’s future ownership model identified risks to the corporation’s long-term sustainability. The view of my predecessor, and the government of the time, was that selling C4C was the right solution to meet these challenges. However, after reviewing the business case,...
brytfmonline.com
Meo raises prices in February. Nos and Vodafone are still in disguise – Telecom
The new year will bring an increase in communication prices, at least for Meo customers. As of the date this article was published, only the Altice-owned operator considered that the new year would bring a new price change. Nos and Vodafone say it is not yet possible to predict whether prices will go up, while Nowo guarantees that no updates can be expected at the beginning of next year.
