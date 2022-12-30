ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elwood, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month – know the signs

CHICAGO, Ill. (January 1, 2023) – January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month, and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) is partnering with The Power Project to train group home and residential care facility staff across Illinois on how to identify, intervene, and prevent human trafficking among their youth in treatment. Nearly 1,000 congregate care staff in 37 facilities across the state completed Commercial Sexual Exploitation 101 training in 2022.
ILLINOIS STATE
Weekly COVID-19 data, released December 30, 2022

CHICAGO, Ill. (December 30, 2022) – Currently, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is reporting a total of 3,969,832 cases, including 35,761 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois since the beginning of the pandemic. As of Thursday night, 1,767 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the...
ILLINOIS STATE
Monday: Fog, drizzle, clouds, and rain

LANSING, Ill. (January 1, 2023) – Monday’s forecast includes fog just before sunrise, and foggy drizzle just after sunrise. Fog should clear before noon, and temps will rise to 42 degrees under cloudy skies. Rain is anticipated to arrive before sunset, with isolated showers throughout the evening and overnight into Tuesday.
LANSING, IL
Romello Ali represents TFS on all-tourney team; other boys basketball scores

LANSING, Ill. (December 31, 2022) – TF South boys basketball hasn’t had a hectic schedule so far this winter, but that will change. The Red Wolves (6-7) wrapped up the 2022 portion of their season on Friday as consolation runners-up in a Rich’s Big Dipper Tournament, falling 70-59 to Bishop Noll.
LANSING, IL

