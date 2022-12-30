LANSING, Ill. (January 1, 2023) – Weather was a new category for The Lansing Journal in 2022. We began posting daily weather in late January, and gradually the weather photo in each daily post became an opportunity to showcase the variety of beauty Lansing’s seasons offer. In February the Journal invited readers to submit weather photos, and we enjoyed a variety of contributors throughout the year.

