thelansingjournal.com

Video: 4 things we accomplished together in 2022

LANSING, Ill. (December 30, 2022) – As the year comes to an end, publisher Melanie Jongsma and Managing Editor Josh Bootsma examine four things that The Lansing Journal and you, our readers, accomplished together in 2022:. All the stories mentioned in the video are listed below:. Walmart arson. Friday...
LANSING, IL
thelansingjournal.com

Thank you, 2022 weather photo contributors

LANSING, Ill. (January 1, 2023) – Weather was a new category for The Lansing Journal in 2022. We began posting daily weather in late January, and gradually the weather photo in each daily post became an opportunity to showcase the variety of beauty Lansing’s seasons offer. In February the Journal invited readers to submit weather photos, and we enjoyed a variety of contributors throughout the year.
LANSING, IL
thelansingjournal.com

January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month – know the signs

CHICAGO, Ill. (January 1, 2023) – January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month, and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) is partnering with The Power Project to train group home and residential care facility staff across Illinois on how to identify, intervene, and prevent human trafficking among their youth in treatment. Nearly 1,000 congregate care staff in 37 facilities across the state completed Commercial Sexual Exploitation 101 training in 2022.
ILLINOIS STATE
thelansingjournal.com

Romello Ali represents TFS on all-tourney team; other boys basketball scores

LANSING, Ill. (December 31, 2022) – TF South boys basketball hasn’t had a hectic schedule so far this winter, but that will change. The Red Wolves (6-7) wrapped up the 2022 portion of their season on Friday as consolation runners-up in a Rich’s Big Dipper Tournament, falling 70-59 to Bishop Noll.
LANSING, IL
thelansingjournal.com

Monday: Fog, drizzle, clouds, and rain

LANSING, Ill. (January 1, 2023) – Monday’s forecast includes fog just before sunrise, and foggy drizzle just after sunrise. Fog should clear before noon, and temps will rise to 42 degrees under cloudy skies. Rain is anticipated to arrive before sunset, with isolated showers throughout the evening and overnight into Tuesday.
LANSING, IL

