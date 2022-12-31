ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thelansingjournal.com

Wednesday: Cloudy and cooler

LANSING, Ill. (January 3, 2023) – Wednesday will be nearly 20 degrees cooler than Tuesday in Lansing, with a high of 38 degrees under cloudy skies. Current conditions, the four-hour forecast, and the five-day forecast are presented below. (On mobile, only three hours and three days are shown.) Details are continuously updated throughout the day:
LANSING, IL
thelansingjournal.com

Thank you, 2022 weather photo contributors

LANSING, Ill. (January 1, 2023) – Weather was a new category for The Lansing Journal in 2022. We began posting daily weather in late January, and gradually the weather photo in each daily post became an opportunity to showcase the variety of beauty Lansing’s seasons offer. In February the Journal invited readers to submit weather photos, and we enjoyed a variety of contributors throughout the year.
LANSING, IL
WISH-TV

Woman killed in New Year’s Day crash on I-94

LA PORTE, Ind. (WISH) — A woman from Lake Station died on New Year’s Day in a crash on I-94. According to Indiana State Police, at 12:30 a.m. Sunday, the Lowell Regional Dispatch Center received calls of a vehicle crash involving injuries on I-94 westbound near the 42 mile-marker. This is approximately 3 miles west of the Indiana/Michigan state line.
LAKE STATION, IN
WGN TV

Major storm system impacts Midwest

Storm system moves out of the Rockies into the Plains. Low pressure pounding the Rockies with heavy snows will move east into Kansas, deepening and slowly moving NE toward Iowa. Southerly winds pull moisture-laden mild air out of the Gulf of Mexico up the Mississippi Valley. A broad area of showers and t-storms will develop from the Gulf north to the Ohio River Valley, reaching our area by Monday evening. Heavy rains with embedded thunder will bring over an inch of rain across the Chicago area Monday night, followed by near record warmth Tuesday.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Two people injured in crash in Will County on New Year's Eve

WILL COUNTY, Illinois - Two people were injured in a crash on Interstate 55 in Will County on New Year's Eve. The crash happened on the southbound side of I-55 at Route 30 around 7:30 p.m. Illinois State Police said the car went off the road, struck a guardrail, went...
WILL COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man stabbed to death in Chicago on New Year's Eve

CHICAGO - A man was stabbed to death on New Year's Eve on Chicago's South Side. The man, 55, was on West 87th near South Holland when he was attacked at about 4:20 p.m. He was taken to Christ Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No one is in custody.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Son stabbed father to death on New Year's Eve in West Pullman: officials

CHICAGO - A man was charged with murder for allegedly stabbing his 64-year-old father to death on New Year's Eve in the West Pullman neighborhood. Calvin Rice, Jr., 27, is accused of fatally stabbing Calvin Rice around 9 p.m. in the 12100 block of South Emerald Avenue, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.
CHICAGO, IL
959theriver.com

Will County Restaurant Open Since 1946 Announces Closure

A Will County restaurant which has been in business since 1946 has announced its closure under current management. Syl’s made the announcement on social media on Tuesday afternoon. It is with a heavy heart that we share that we are closing our doors under the current management. We thank...
WILL COUNTY, IL
NBC Chicago

Meet the First Babies of 2023 in the Chicago Area

Some Illinois families on Jan. 1, 2023 aren't just celebrating the arrival of a new year. Parents across the Chicago area are welcoming new additions to the family, as several city and suburban hospitals report first babies born in the new year. One of the newest additions to 2023 was...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Bolingbrook man dies after crashing car into tree off I-55

WILL COUNTY, Ill. - An 18-year-old from Bolingbrook died in a single-car crash on Interstate 55 Monday night in Will County. The man was driving southbound around 11:40 p.m. on I-55 near Renwick Road when he lost control of his 2022 Hyundai Elantra and ran off the roadway into a ditch before striking a tree, according to Illinois State Police.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
CBS Chicago

Hundreds participate in annual Polar Bear Plunge at Waukegan Municipal Beach

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) -- The City of Waukegan dove into the new year with its 24th annual Polar Bear Plunge. Hundreds of people met at the Waukegan Municipal Beach to take a chilly dip into Lake Michigan.All money raised from the event will benefit the Special Recreation Services of Northern Lake County - giving children with disabilities the chance to join camps, sports teams, and more.
WAUKEGAN, IL
fox32chicago.com

New details released in Chicago shooting death of 9-year-old Jarvis Watts

CHICAGO - A 9-year-old is the latest young victim of violence in Chicago, and his death has been ruled a homicide by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. Now, community activists are offering to pay for the child’s funeral services, and they’re offering a reward for information that will lead to an arrest in the case.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

2 men shot in Stoney Island Park home overnight

CHICAGO — Two men were reportedly found with multiple gunshot wounds in a home in the Stoney Island Park neighborhood Friday night. Police responded to a call of shots being fired at the 8600 block of South Constance Avenue around 10:30 p.m. and found a 23-year-old man and a 30-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. […]
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy