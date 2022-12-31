Read full article on original website
thelansingjournal.com
Wednesday: Cloudy and cooler
LANSING, Ill. (January 3, 2023) – Wednesday will be nearly 20 degrees cooler than Tuesday in Lansing, with a high of 38 degrees under cloudy skies. Current conditions, the four-hour forecast, and the five-day forecast are presented below. (On mobile, only three hours and three days are shown.) Details are continuously updated throughout the day:
thelansingjournal.com
Thank you, 2022 weather photo contributors
LANSING, Ill. (January 1, 2023) – Weather was a new category for The Lansing Journal in 2022. We began posting daily weather in late January, and gradually the weather photo in each daily post became an opportunity to showcase the variety of beauty Lansing’s seasons offer. In February the Journal invited readers to submit weather photos, and we enjoyed a variety of contributors throughout the year.
WISH-TV
Woman killed in New Year’s Day crash on I-94
LA PORTE, Ind. (WISH) — A woman from Lake Station died on New Year’s Day in a crash on I-94. According to Indiana State Police, at 12:30 a.m. Sunday, the Lowell Regional Dispatch Center received calls of a vehicle crash involving injuries on I-94 westbound near the 42 mile-marker. This is approximately 3 miles west of the Indiana/Michigan state line.
Major storm system impacts Midwest
Storm system moves out of the Rockies into the Plains. Low pressure pounding the Rockies with heavy snows will move east into Kansas, deepening and slowly moving NE toward Iowa. Southerly winds pull moisture-laden mild air out of the Gulf of Mexico up the Mississippi Valley. A broad area of showers and t-storms will develop from the Gulf north to the Ohio River Valley, reaching our area by Monday evening. Heavy rains with embedded thunder will bring over an inch of rain across the Chicago area Monday night, followed by near record warmth Tuesday.
fox32chicago.com
Two people injured in crash in Will County on New Year's Eve
WILL COUNTY, Illinois - Two people were injured in a crash on Interstate 55 in Will County on New Year's Eve. The crash happened on the southbound side of I-55 at Route 30 around 7:30 p.m. Illinois State Police said the car went off the road, struck a guardrail, went...
fox32chicago.com
Man stabbed to death in Chicago on New Year's Eve
CHICAGO - A man was stabbed to death on New Year's Eve on Chicago's South Side. The man, 55, was on West 87th near South Holland when he was attacked at about 4:20 p.m. He was taken to Christ Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No one is in custody.
Portillo's to Make Significant Change to Drive-Thru Ordering. Here's What to Expect
With 2023 newly underway, an iconic chain restaurant based out of the Chicago area is switching up the process to the swift drive-thru ordering the establishment has become known for. Portillo's announced on Tuesday that all locations will be transitioning to cashless payments in the drive-thru, aiming to speed up...
fox32chicago.com
Son stabbed father to death on New Year's Eve in West Pullman: officials
CHICAGO - A man was charged with murder for allegedly stabbing his 64-year-old father to death on New Year's Eve in the West Pullman neighborhood. Calvin Rice, Jr., 27, is accused of fatally stabbing Calvin Rice around 9 p.m. in the 12100 block of South Emerald Avenue, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.
959theriver.com
Will County Restaurant Open Since 1946 Announces Closure
A Will County restaurant which has been in business since 1946 has announced its closure under current management. Syl’s made the announcement on social media on Tuesday afternoon. It is with a heavy heart that we share that we are closing our doors under the current management. We thank...
Water bottle thrown, shots fired in possible road rage incident in Joliet
Joliet police detectives are investigating.
Meet the First Babies of 2023 in the Chicago Area
Some Illinois families on Jan. 1, 2023 aren't just celebrating the arrival of a new year. Parents across the Chicago area are welcoming new additions to the family, as several city and suburban hospitals report first babies born in the new year. One of the newest additions to 2023 was...
fox32chicago.com
Bolingbrook man dies after crashing car into tree off I-55
WILL COUNTY, Ill. - An 18-year-old from Bolingbrook died in a single-car crash on Interstate 55 Monday night in Will County. The man was driving southbound around 11:40 p.m. on I-55 near Renwick Road when he lost control of his 2022 Hyundai Elantra and ran off the roadway into a ditch before striking a tree, according to Illinois State Police.
Hundreds participate in annual Polar Bear Plunge at Waukegan Municipal Beach
WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) -- The City of Waukegan dove into the new year with its 24th annual Polar Bear Plunge. Hundreds of people met at the Waukegan Municipal Beach to take a chilly dip into Lake Michigan.All money raised from the event will benefit the Special Recreation Services of Northern Lake County - giving children with disabilities the chance to join camps, sports teams, and more.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police looking for missing 14-year-old boy who got into a strange car and hasn't been seen since
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for a missing boy named Cameron House, who got into a strange car on Friday morning and has not been seen since. House, 14, left his house and got into the car on North Paris in Irving Woods around 4 a.m. Friday. House is...
fox32chicago.com
New details released in Chicago shooting death of 9-year-old Jarvis Watts
CHICAGO - A 9-year-old is the latest young victim of violence in Chicago, and his death has been ruled a homicide by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. Now, community activists are offering to pay for the child’s funeral services, and they’re offering a reward for information that will lead to an arrest in the case.
Kankakee County Sheriff’s Deputy, local residents help save dog that fell through ice
KANKAKEE COUNTY, Ill. — When neighbors in the small town of Cabery, Illinois noticed a dog in distress Monday morning, they called police to help rescue the dog, who had fallen through the ice on a local pond. A video on Facebook shows Kankakee County Sheriff’s Sergeant Russell Belcher responded to the call, and with […]
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police looking for white Chevy Equinox in deadly hit and run crash involving man in wheelchair
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for a white 2007 Chevy Equinox in connection with a deadly hit and run crash in the Brainerd neighborhood. Chicago police said the victims were eastbound on 95th Street at Ashland on Thursday around 6:20 p.m. when they were run over. A 63-year-old man died from his injuries.
Chicago shooting: 9-year-old boy dies after shot inside Far South Side home, police say
The child was transported to Comer Children's Hospital, where he later died, according to Chicago police.
2 men shot in Stoney Island Park home overnight
CHICAGO — Two men were reportedly found with multiple gunshot wounds in a home in the Stoney Island Park neighborhood Friday night. Police responded to a call of shots being fired at the 8600 block of South Constance Avenue around 10:30 p.m. and found a 23-year-old man and a 30-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. […]
cwbchicago.com
Gunmen fire more than 20 rounds at man on Mariano’s parking lot — and miss. Another man was killed in a similar attack at the same store last month.
Chicago — A man escaped injury after at least two gunmen opened fire on him as he left a Mariano’s in West Town on Sunday evening, the same grocery store where a man was shot to death two weeks ago. Chicago police believe the two crimes are related, according to law enforcement sources.
