Number Of Illinois Counties With Elevated Levels Of COVID Drops
Masks required signs are displayed at Concentra Urgent Care in Wheeling, Ill., Thursday, June 9, 2022. Nineteen Illinois counties are now under the CDC's "high" alert level for COVID-19 transmission. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Illinois is seeing a drop in the number of counties with elevated levels of COVID-19. The...
New Illinois Laws 2023: A Full List of What Has Changed For This Year
From new penalties for driving violations to a minimum wage hike to added education requirements, there are a number of new Illinois laws for 2023 you should know about. More than 180 new laws began in the new year, which started Sunday, though some will take effect a little later.
4 Brutally Honest Reasons Illinois Has The Worst Drivers In America
I have lived in Illinois my entire life and have, unfortunately, seen my fair share of bad drivers on the roads. We ALL have at some point. Don't even ask me to drive into Chicago, I will always refuse to do it. After nearly getting side swiped more times than I can even count driving on I-90, I will never attempt to drive through Chicago, one of the most congested cities in the country.
State of Illinois float featured in Rose Parade
PASADENA, CALIF. (WCIA) — An Enjoy Illinois float took part in the 134th Tournament of Roses Parade along the streets of Pasadena, Calif. on Monday. Part of the Illinois Office of Tourism and the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, Enjoy Illinois’ float showcased the state’s award-winning tourism campaign, “Illinois. The Middle of Everything.” The […]
MONDAY’S HEADLINES (1/2/23)
(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Supreme Court this past Saturday, on New Year’s Eve, delayed the implementation of the cashless bail system in Illinois, which was set to go into effect yesterday, on New Year’s Day. While dozens of states’ attorneys, county sheriffs, and county boards challenged the constitutionality of the cashless bail provision of the controversial SAFE-T Act, a Kankakee County judge’s ruling last week halted the implementation, but only in the 64 counties that filed the lawsuit, therefore creating confusion elsewhere in the state. In Saturday’s ruling, the Supreme Court said “The emergency motion for supervisory order is allowed in order to maintain consistent pretrial procedures throughout Illinois with the effective date of the Pretrial Fairness Act stayed during the appeal until further notice of this Court.” The State Attorney General’s Office has filed an appeal to the ruling.
CDC: Life expectancy rate in Illinois ranks in middle among other states
ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The life expectancy rate in Illinois ranks in the middle of the pack among other states, according to data from the CDC. Illinois’s life expectancy rate is 76.8 years in 2020, down from 79 years in 2019 and 78.8 in 2018. The state falls in a similar range to a few other […]
Welcome to the world: Illinois, Indiana hospitals celebrate first babies of 2023
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The new year is underway and with that, there are new additions who met their parents and the world for the first time. Hospitals around Illinois and Indiana are celebrating their first deliveries of 2023. Prepare to have your faces scrunched for a while as we introduce you to these precious infants. Advocate Health Care Aalora was born at Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove at 12:37 a.m. Sunday.Aalora weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces, and 18 inches long. She will live in southwest suburban Lemont with parents Lopa and Aashish Vyas and her big brother.AdventHealth BolingbrookAdventHealth in Bolingbrook welcomed Zaviyar at...
Illinois participates in Rose Parade for first time ever
CHICAGO - Illinois is highlighting itself as a tourism destination, participating in this year's Rose Parade. It was Illinois’ first appearance in the 134-year parade history. The Rose Parade is known for its flower-covered floats, marching bands, and equestrian units. The display broke tradition this year, taking place on...
Meet the First Babies of 2023 in the Chicago Area
Some Illinois families on Jan. 1, 2023 aren't just celebrating the arrival of a new year. Parents across the Chicago area are welcoming new additions to the family, as several city and suburban hospitals report first babies born in the new year. One of the newest additions to 2023 was...
Central Illinois hospitals welcome the first babies of 2023
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Hospitals across Illinois welcomed the first babies born in 2023 Sunday. According to information released by OSF, their first baby of the year, Ashton Bear Connors, was born at 6:51 a.m. at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center. According to a Facebook post from Carle Health,...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
You Won’t Believe Why Illinois Fast Food Worker Shot His Manager
Fast food manager is shot for calling out his lazy employee. Bad Managers, Employees, And Co-Workers At Jobs In Illinois. I don't care where you work or what kind of job you have. You're always going to run into bad people. It could be a horrible boss. There are the possibilities of awful employees. Don't forget about terrible co-workers. It makes for a miserable experience. We've all been through it. Of course, it can make you mad. Hopefully, not angry enough to do something foolish.
Our Chicago: New year, new laws in Illinois
It's a new year and nearly 200 new laws go into effect here in Illinois.
COVID-19 cases surge in 16 Black zip codes amid high-risk warning
A Crusader analysis shows the positivity rates in 16 Black zip codes on December 26 jumped to the highest level in two weeks, as rising cases force city officials to urge residents to get vaccinated and wear masks in public settings. With anticipated upcoming vaccination clinics, Chicago is on the...
Illinois Attorney General taking some online sellers to court
SPRINGFIELD – If we’re talking about fake product reviews, the Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul says, “Zero Stars – Would Not Recommend.”. Raoul says the Federal Trade Commission and attorneys general around the country are taking some online sellers to court. One would be Roomster, a web site which charges a fee for access to rentals and other housing-related listings. Raoul says people rely on such reviews to make online buying decisions.
Louisiana's crime gun pipeline: How firearms flow to and from Texas, Mississippi, elsewhere
When it comes to guns connected to crimes, Louisiana supplies more to Texas than the other way around — despite a sevenfold difference in population between the Lone Star and Bayou states, federal data suggests. And Mississippi funnels more to Louisiana than vice versa, even though it has half...
Illinois’ gas tax holiday ends, prices jump overnight
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The State of Illinois lifted the suspension of the gas tax yesterday, meaning motorists will pay an extra 42 cents per gallon. The annual gas tax was set to go into effect on July 1st, 2022, but Gov. JB Pritzker paused it until January 1st, 2023, due to tremendous demand for […]
New Illinois Driving Laws For 2023 Are Now in Effect. Here's What They Are
If you hold an Illinois driver's license, several new driving laws in effect for 2023 may impact you. According to Chicago personal injury attorney Lance D. Northcutt, one of the bigger changes is a shift in language for a number of laws related to traffic collisions. The change replaces the word "accident" with "crash."
Salmonella Outbreak Reported In Oklahoma, Other States
15 people in Oklahoma, Nebraska and South Dakota have been reported ill with Salmonella, according to the CDC. The CDC said the salmonella outbreak is connected to recalled alfalfa sprouts by the brand Sun Sprouts. Lot numbers 4211, 5211, 3212 or 4212, or expiration dates between Dec. 10, 2022 and...
A Higher Minimum Wage Now In Effect in Illinois. Here's How Much it Is in 2023
The minimum wage in Illinois just went up -- again. Beginning Jan. 1, 2023, minimum wage in the state is now $13 an hour. In 2022, it was $12 an hour. For workers who regularly earn tips, the rate will increase to $7.80, however, the state says "these workers must still earn the minimum wage after receiving tips, or the employer is required to make up the difference."
