Illinois State

wjol.com

Number Of Illinois Counties With Elevated Levels Of COVID Drops

Masks required signs are displayed at Concentra Urgent Care in Wheeling, Ill., Thursday, June 9, 2022. Nineteen Illinois counties are now under the CDC's "high" alert level for COVID-19 transmission. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Illinois is seeing a drop in the number of counties with elevated levels of COVID-19. The...
Q985

4 Brutally Honest Reasons Illinois Has The Worst Drivers In America

I have lived in Illinois my entire life and have, unfortunately, seen my fair share of bad drivers on the roads. We ALL have at some point. Don't even ask me to drive into Chicago, I will always refuse to do it. After nearly getting side swiped more times than I can even count driving on I-90, I will never attempt to drive through Chicago, one of the most congested cities in the country.
WCIA

State of Illinois float featured in Rose Parade

PASADENA, CALIF. (WCIA) — An Enjoy Illinois float took part in the 134th Tournament of Roses Parade along the streets of Pasadena, Calif. on Monday. Part of the Illinois Office of Tourism and the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, Enjoy Illinois’ float showcased the state’s award-winning tourism campaign, “Illinois. The Middle of Everything.” The […]
freedom929.com

MONDAY’S HEADLINES (1/2/23)

(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Supreme Court this past Saturday, on New Year’s Eve, delayed the implementation of the cashless bail system in Illinois, which was set to go into effect yesterday, on New Year’s Day. While dozens of states’ attorneys, county sheriffs, and county boards challenged the constitutionality of the cashless bail provision of the controversial SAFE-T Act, a Kankakee County judge’s ruling last week halted the implementation, but only in the 64 counties that filed the lawsuit, therefore creating confusion elsewhere in the state. In Saturday’s ruling, the Supreme Court said “The emergency motion for supervisory order is allowed in order to maintain consistent pretrial procedures throughout Illinois with the effective date of the Pretrial Fairness Act stayed during the appeal until further notice of this Court.” The State Attorney General’s Office has filed an appeal to the ruling.
CBS Chicago

Welcome to the world: Illinois, Indiana hospitals celebrate first babies of 2023

CHICAGO (CBS)  -- The new year is underway and with that, there are new additions who met their parents and the world for the first time. Hospitals around Illinois and Indiana are celebrating their first deliveries of 2023. Prepare to have your faces scrunched for a while as we introduce you to these precious infants. Advocate Health Care Aalora was born at Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove at 12:37 a.m. Sunday.Aalora weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces, and 18 inches long. She will live in southwest suburban Lemont with parents Lopa and Aashish Vyas and her big brother.AdventHealth BolingbrookAdventHealth in Bolingbrook welcomed Zaviyar at...
fox32chicago.com

Illinois participates in Rose Parade for first time ever

CHICAGO - Illinois is highlighting itself as a tourism destination, participating in this year's Rose Parade. It was Illinois’ first appearance in the 134-year parade history. The Rose Parade is known for its flower-covered floats, marching bands, and equestrian units. The display broke tradition this year, taking place on...
NBC Chicago

Meet the First Babies of 2023 in the Chicago Area

Some Illinois families on Jan. 1, 2023 aren't just celebrating the arrival of a new year. Parents across the Chicago area are welcoming new additions to the family, as several city and suburban hospitals report first babies born in the new year. One of the newest additions to 2023 was...
Central Illinois Proud

Central Illinois hospitals welcome the first babies of 2023

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Hospitals across Illinois welcomed the first babies born in 2023 Sunday. According to information released by OSF, their first baby of the year, Ashton Bear Connors, was born at 6:51 a.m. at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center. According to a Facebook post from Carle Health,...
97ZOK

You Won’t Believe Why Illinois Fast Food Worker Shot His Manager

Fast food manager is shot for calling out his lazy employee. Bad Managers, Employees, And Co-Workers At Jobs In Illinois. I don't care where you work or what kind of job you have. You're always going to run into bad people. It could be a horrible boss. There are the possibilities of awful employees. Don't forget about terrible co-workers. It makes for a miserable experience. We've all been through it. Of course, it can make you mad. Hopefully, not angry enough to do something foolish.
wjbc.com

Illinois Attorney General taking some online sellers to court

SPRINGFIELD – If we’re talking about fake product reviews, the Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul says, “Zero Stars – Would Not Recommend.”. Raoul says the Federal Trade Commission and attorneys general around the country are taking some online sellers to court. One would be Roomster, a web site which charges a fee for access to rentals and other housing-related listings. Raoul says people rely on such reviews to make online buying decisions.
