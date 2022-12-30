Read full article on original website
Related
wjol.com
Number Of Illinois Counties With Elevated Levels Of COVID Drops
Masks required signs are displayed at Concentra Urgent Care in Wheeling, Ill., Thursday, June 9, 2022. Nineteen Illinois counties are now under the CDC's "high" alert level for COVID-19 transmission. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Illinois is seeing a drop in the number of counties with elevated levels of COVID-19. The...
stlpublicradio.org
Latex gloves are no longer allowed in Illinois food service, next is health care in 2024
Metro East food service providers are now barred from using latex gloves as a new state law takes effect. The Illinois General Assembly passed the Latex Glove Ban Act this year, which Gov. JB Pritzker signed into law in June. The goal of the new law is to protect workers and customers who may be allergic to latex.
wmay.com
Illinois To Halt Daily Reporting Of New COVID Numbers
The state of Illinois is scaling back its reporting of COVID numbers. Last week, Sangamon County announced it would stop daily reporting of new COVID cases, referring people to the Illinois Department of Public Health. Now IDPH says it will also halt daily reporting, starting on New Year’s Day, and will instead issue weekly updates on Wednesdays.
Illinois Gas Tax Increase in Effect, But Relief May Be Coming
On January 1st, a six-month pause on a scheduled gas tax increase in Illinois came to an end, but multiple pieces of legislation introduced in the General Assembly could counter the hike. The increase, originally slated for July 1st of last year, would have raised the tax by 2.2 cents per gallon, bringing it to 41.4 cents per gallon. However, Governor JB Pritzker paused the increase until the new year as part of a package that included a yearlong suspension of the 1% grocery tax.
edglentoday.com
IDPH Reports 54 Illinois Counties at an Elevated Community Level for COVID-19
CHICAGO – As Illinois prepares to celebrate the New Year, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) says the CDC is reporting 54 counties in the state are at an elevated level for COVID-19. Of those, five Illinois counties are at a High Community Level, compared to 33 a week ago; while 49 counties are at Medium Level, compared to 55 last week. IDPH is reporting 15,904 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois since December 23, and 47 deaths.
KSDK
Cash bail remains after emergency order puts Illinois SAFE-T Act on hold
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A controversial part of the SAFE-T Act was supposed to go into effect in Illinois on Jan. 1, but it was put on hold by the Illinois Supreme Court. A key and controversial part of the new law would eliminate cash bail. If this law goes into effect it not only affects Illinois residents but anyone else who enters the state.
southernillinoisnow.com
State enters 2023 with official State Snake and Rock
Illinois is getting a few new designations in 2023. Among the new laws taking effect in January included naming Dolostone as the official state rock of Illinois and choosing the Eastern Milksnake as the official state senate. Senator Dale Fowler sponsored that bill last spring, saying the name came from...
Central Illinois Proud
Central Illinois hospitals welcome the first babies of 2023
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Hospitals across Illinois welcomed the first babies born in 2023 Sunday. According to information released by OSF, their first baby of the year, Ashton Bear Connors, was born at 6:51 a.m. at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center. According to a Facebook post from Carle Health,...
thelansingjournal.com
Weekly COVID-19 data, released December 30, 2022
CHICAGO, Ill. (December 30, 2022) – Currently, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is reporting a total of 3,969,832 cases, including 35,761 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois since the beginning of the pandemic. As of Thursday night, 1,767 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the...
Welcome to the world: Illinois, Indiana hospitals celebrate first babies of 2023
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The new year is underway and with that, there are new additions who met their parents and the world for the first time. Hospitals around Illinois and Indiana are celebrating their first deliveries of 2023. Prepare to have your faces scrunched for a while as we introduce you to these precious infants. Advocate Health Care Aalora was born at Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove at 12:37 a.m. Sunday.Aalora weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces, and 18 inches long. She will live in southwest suburban Lemont with parents Lopa and Aashish Vyas and her big brother.AdventHealth BolingbrookAdventHealth in Bolingbrook welcomed Zaviyar at...
freedom929.com
MONDAY’S HEADLINES (1/2/23)
(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Supreme Court this past Saturday, on New Year’s Eve, delayed the implementation of the cashless bail system in Illinois, which was set to go into effect yesterday, on New Year’s Day. While dozens of states’ attorneys, county sheriffs, and county boards challenged the constitutionality of the cashless bail provision of the controversial SAFE-T Act, a Kankakee County judge’s ruling last week halted the implementation, but only in the 64 counties that filed the lawsuit, therefore creating confusion elsewhere in the state. In Saturday’s ruling, the Supreme Court said “The emergency motion for supervisory order is allowed in order to maintain consistent pretrial procedures throughout Illinois with the effective date of the Pretrial Fairness Act stayed during the appeal until further notice of this Court.” The State Attorney General’s Office has filed an appeal to the ruling.
WAND TV
Tornado warnings cleared across central Illinois, severe weather continues
(WAND) — Multiple Tornado Warnings were issued across central Illinois on Monday afternoon. The Warnings have expired but severe weather will continue through the evening. Current Watches, Warnings or Advisories for Illinois here. Watch tornado coverage from this afternoon here.
4 Brutally Honest Reasons Illinois Has The Worst Drivers In America
I have lived in Illinois my entire life and have, unfortunately, seen my fair share of bad drivers on the roads. We ALL have at some point. Don't even ask me to drive into Chicago, I will always refuse to do it. After nearly getting side swiped more times than I can even count driving on I-90, I will never attempt to drive through Chicago, one of the most congested cities in the country.
Illinois’ gas tax holiday ends, prices jump overnight
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The State of Illinois lifted the suspension of the gas tax yesterday, meaning motorists will pay an extra 42 cents per gallon. The annual gas tax was set to go into effect on July 1st, 2022, but Gov. JB Pritzker paused it until January 1st, 2023, due to tremendous demand for […]
wsiu.org
FOID card renewals automatic for individuals with fingerprints on file
As of January 1, the Illinois State Police will automatically renew a person’s Firearm Owner’s Identification Card for those who have submitted a full set of fingerprints to ISP specifically for their FOID card or Concealed Carry License. The individual’s FOID card will remain active for a period...
A Higher Minimum Wage Now In Effect in Illinois. Here's How Much it Is in 2023
The minimum wage in Illinois just went up -- again. Beginning Jan. 1, 2023, minimum wage in the state is now $13 an hour. In 2022, it was $12 an hour. For workers who regularly earn tips, the rate will increase to $7.80, however, the state says "these workers must still earn the minimum wage after receiving tips, or the employer is required to make up the difference."
Central Illinois Proud
Working to destigmatize opioid use one class at a time
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Sue Tisdale is working to destigmatize fentanyl and other opioid use through education. She said every life is worth saving. “A little piece of fentanyl maybe the size of a chunk of sea salt could prove to be fatal to an individual,” said Tisdale.
Here Are The New Illinois Driving Laws That Just Went Into Effect
I would love to tell you that Illinois took some time and drafted some really good new laws that will really crack down on people who blow through red lights, drive below the speed limit in the left-hand lane, or text while driving. Yep, I'd really love to tell you...
starvedrock.media
Illinois State Police merge Districts in the new year
On Jan. 1st, 2023, the Illinois State Police will merge its La Salle-based District 17 with the East Moline-based District 7. These mergers are happening all over the state as State Police merge 22 Districts into 11 Troops. The Tooper's Lodge 41 Fraternal Order of Police told WLPO that the...
wjbc.com
Illinois Attorney General taking some online sellers to court
SPRINGFIELD – If we’re talking about fake product reviews, the Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul says, “Zero Stars – Would Not Recommend.”. Raoul says the Federal Trade Commission and attorneys general around the country are taking some online sellers to court. One would be Roomster, a web site which charges a fee for access to rentals and other housing-related listings. Raoul says people rely on such reviews to make online buying decisions.
Comments / 1