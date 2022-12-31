ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver takes home win streak into matchup with Boston

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Boston Celtics (26-10, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (23-12, second in the Western Conference)

Denver; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver will try to keep its seven-game home win streak intact when the Nuggets take on Boston.

The Nuggets are 13-3 in home games. Denver is fourth in the Western Conference scoring 116.4 points while shooting 50.8% from the field.

The Celtics are 11-5 on the road. Boston is eighth in the league with 26.4 assists per game led by Marcus Smart averaging 7.4.

The teams square off for the second time this season. In the last meeting on Nov. 12 the Celtics won 131-112 led by 34 points from Jayson Tatum, while Nikola Jokic scored 29 points for the Nuggets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic is scoring 25.5 points per game with 10.9 rebounds and 9.5 assists for the Nuggets. Aaron Gordon is averaging 16.5 points and 5.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for Denver.

Tatum is averaging 31 points, 8.1 rebounds and four assists for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown is averaging 27 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 8-2, averaging 119.9 points, 42.2 rebounds, 30.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 52.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.4 points per game.

Celtics: 5-5, averaging 113.7 points, 46.6 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.2 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Jeff Green: out (hand), Collin Gillespie: out (leg).

Celtics: Danilo Gallinari: out for season (knee), Malcolm Brogdon: day to day (illness), Blake Griffin: day to day (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

