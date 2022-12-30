(Des Moines) -- Key Republican lawmakers are making it clear property tax reform will be a priority for the 2023 Iowa legislature, which starts next Monday. Senate Republican Leader Jack Whitver suggests it may take a while to come up with a plan, though, as it's a "really complicated issue." Whitver says they're taking a "holistic look" to see what is the best long-term strategy for property taxes. He notes it's among the least popular forms of taxation, dating back many decades. In 1934, the Iowa Legislature enacted a statewide sales tax and a state income tax as property tax relief measures.

