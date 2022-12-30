Read full article on original website
WQAD
New amendment added to Iowa's 'cocktails to-go' bill
The Iowa ABD is updating its cocktails to-go bill. If passed, it'll make cocktails to-go subject to Iowa's open container laws, regardless of container or sealing.
bleedingheartland.com
Iowa GOP trifecta dropped the ball with vets
Randy Evans can be reached at DMRevans2810@gmail.com. In politics, having a “trifecta” in government is a good thing for a political party—until the trifecta’s inaction on some popular issue starts to haunt those in power. Iowa Republicans served up an example of the consequences of such...
The New Year Brings New Laws to Iowa in 2023
With a brand new year comes brand new laws taking effect in states across the country. Iowa has a few of their own that took effect at the stroke of midnight on January 1st, 2023. Some of these range from menial to important. I've broken down four that appear to be the most significant:
YAHOO!
Incoming Iowa attorney general Brenna Bird tells 19 staffers to resign
The incoming, newly elected Iowa attorney general has asked for the resignations of 19 current staffers, including many in leadership positions but also some longtime staff attorneys, according to Lynn Hicks, a spokesperson for the office who was among those asked to resign. Brenna Bird, a Republican county attorney who...
KCRG.com
Iowa native leads Marine Corps Band in Rose Parade
Ankeny fire dept. Struggles to keep up after record setting number of calls in 2022. Some areas in Iowa are seeing population growth, and that means more calls for service to fire departments. United Auto Workers union to vote on contract deal after months on strike. Updated: 3 hours ago.
KWQC
Tax reform, E-15 mandates, part of new 2023 Iowa laws
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - About 11 new laws took place in Iowa, Sunday to start the new year. Most new laws take effect in July after the Iowa General Assembly’s regular session in the first part of the year. However, some laws can be written to start at different times.
kmaland.com
Attorney General Bird plans to hire more prosecutors
(Des Moines) -- Brenna Bird takes over as Iowa’s attorney general Monday, the first Republican to hold the office in 40 years. Bird’s central campaign promise was to — in her words — see Joe Biden in court. “Yes, I will be standing up for Iowa...
kiwaradio.com
‘School Choice’ To Be Iowa Governor’s Major Agenda Item For ’23 Legislature
Des Moines, Iowa — A week from now, the 2023 Iowa legislature will convene and Governor Kim Reynolds has made it clear she’ll ask lawmakers to pass what she calls “school choice.”. Reynolds said during an online forum in December. Over the past two years, Reynolds has...
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, January 3rd, 2023
(Des Moines) -- Key Republican lawmakers are making it clear property tax reform will be a priority for the 2023 Iowa legislature, which starts next Monday. Senate Republican Leader Jack Whitver suggests it may take a while to come up with a plan, though, as it's a "really complicated issue." Whitver says they're taking a "holistic look" to see what is the best long-term strategy for property taxes. He notes it's among the least popular forms of taxation, dating back many decades. In 1934, the Iowa Legislature enacted a statewide sales tax and a state income tax as property tax relief measures.
weareiowa.com
A Lesson on Trains in Iowa
When Iowa became a state in 1846, it had no railroads. That was not for lack of trying, though. Railroads were becoming common in Eastern states, and Western migration required continuing rail lines through the middle part of the continent. The first railroad actually built in the state ran westward...
KCRG.com
Photos of missing Iowans still missing from database despite new law
More than 1,800 Hawkeye fans jammed into the Sky Deck in downtown Nashville for the Hawkeye huddle. Local recycling centers work to manage Iowa's carbon footprint after holidays. Updated: 8 hours ago. From decorations to wrapping paper, trash piles up after the holidays. First Alert Forecast: Monday, January 2nd, 2022.
Iowa's prized topsoil could have 60 years left, experts say
IOWA, USA — As farmers prepare for the next planting season, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is encouraging Iowan farmers to protect soil health by changing the way they farm. This is because they're worried that in 60 years, Iowa could lose enough topsoil that would make current farming...
KCRG.com
About 20 employees asked to resign as new Attorney General set to enter office
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Nineteen different employees in the Iowa Attorney General’s Office, including deputies and division directors, were asked to resign from their positions as Brenna Bird (R) will take the position over from Democrat Tom Miller (D). Bird beat Miller, the country’s longest-serving state Attorney General,...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones, here's a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them before, definitely give them a try.
Hy-Vee reviewing its Iowa bottle redemption services
Hy-Vee is reminding customers that Iowa law requires bottles and cans that are returned for redemptions be empty. Law breakers could be refused redemption center services. Between the lines: Hy-Vee, the state's largest grocery chain, is evaluating how it provides redemption services, spokesperson Tina Potthoff told Axios Friday. A new...
kicdam.com
State GOP Prioritizing School Vouchers in New Session
Des Moines, IA (Radio Iowa)– Des Moines, IA (KICD) — Republicans who have absolute control over state government want to dismantle the traditional system of public school funding where state funds go to the district of residence and transfer the money to the district parents choose. Governor Kim...
KIMT
Iowa's court reporter shortage could get even worse
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Not many careers can guarantee job openings at any given time, but this one — described by employees as “interesting, challenging and fascinating” — has 33 openings in Iowa with an annual starting pay of nearly $56,000. Court reporters in...
KCJJ
Pre filed bills ready for consideration in 2023 Iowa legislative session
The Iowa Legislature will consider a variety of pre-filed bills ahead of next week’s 2023 session debut. The Gazette reports that each year, the state’s nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency collects proposed legislation filed ahead of the upcoming session, posting them online. The State Public Safety Department is asking...
KCCI.com
Iowa fails to meet road safety goal
DES MOINES, Iowa — The end of 2022 was met with disappointment for the Iowa State Patrol. Once again, more than 300 people died on Iowa roads over the course of the year. State leaders had hoped to keep fatalities under 300 last year, but 338 people died. That is down slightly from 2021.
mystar106.com
Property tax reform a 2023 priority for Iowa GOP lawmakers
DES MOINES — Key Republican lawmakers are making it clear property tax reform will be a priority for the 2023 Iowa legislature, which starts next Monday. Senate Republican Leader Jack Whitver suggests it may take a while to come up with a plan, though. “All options are on the table with property taxes,” Whitver says. “It’s a really complicated issue and so we’re really taking a holistic look at it to see what is the best long-term strategy as far as property tax goes.”
