With the new fallen snow over the Christmas break from school, it was a surprise to me to see out my front room window a boy about 12 years old scale on foot up the plowed snow hill in the church parking lot toting his plastic sled, sit down and slide down the small hill of snow. He picked up his sled, walked across the parking lot to the other taller hill of piled up snow, and repeated the process. He spent about a half hour sledding. It was fun for me to watch him as I thought of his joy of finding a place close to home without having his parents take him to the mountains to go sledding. He could do it in his own back yard!

PRESTON, ID ・ 5 HOURS AGO