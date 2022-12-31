Read full article on original website
Herald-Journal
Michelle Marie Greene
Michelle Marie Greene 4/23/1969 - 12/31/2022 Michelle Marie Greene was born on April 23rd, 1969, to Thomas M. McDonald and Ann Taylor in Boulder, Colorado. She died on December 31st, 2022, at McKay Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah, following a medical emergency. Most of Michelle's childhood was spent in Worland...
Herald-Journal
Cache Valley goat recognized as Top Winning Mini Silky of the Year
Cache Kids of Millville, a family-owned farm that concentrates on breeding and raising miniature silky fainting goats, is now home to the nation’s Silky of the Year. The goat, Jukebox, was trained by Millville resident Mary Jo Davis. This year, Jukebox took the prize home for the Top Winning Mini Silky of the Year, as he won “best in show” at 14 shows across the country — more than any other competing silky goat.
Herald-Journal
Cache County officials sworn into office
Cache County officials elected in November were sworn into their positions by Logan Circuit Court Judge Lee Edwards at noon on Tuesday. The six individuals were Council Members Mark Hurd, Kathryn Beus and Sandi Goodlander; Executive David Zook; Sheriff Chad Jensen and Clerk/Auditor Jess Bradfield.
Herald-Journal
Preston Posts — January 4, 2023
With the new fallen snow over the Christmas break from school, it was a surprise to me to see out my front room window a boy about 12 years old scale on foot up the plowed snow hill in the church parking lot toting his plastic sled, sit down and slide down the small hill of snow. He picked up his sled, walked across the parking lot to the other taller hill of piled up snow, and repeated the process. He spent about a half hour sledding. It was fun for me to watch him as I thought of his joy of finding a place close to home without having his parents take him to the mountains to go sledding. He could do it in his own back yard!
Herald-Journal
Prep hoops: Lady Wolves extend winning streak to 8
It wasn't an ideal start for the Wolves in their final non-region game of the 2022-23 high school girls basketball season, but they certainly turned things around in the second quarter. Green Canyon came storming back from a 24-15 deficit by outscoring 5A Box Elder 23-5 in the second quarter...
Herald-Journal
USU men’s basketball: Aggies pick up MW road win over Falcons
US AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – It certainly wasn’t pretty at times, but the Aggies will take the end result. Utah State did not make a field goal over the last eight-and-a-half minutes of the game Tuesday night at Clune Arena, but it didn’t matter. The Aggies made 15 of 18 free throws, which was more than enough to propel them to a 77-65 Mountain West Conference win over Air Force in front of 1,461 fans.
Herald-Journal
Corinne Comments: Annual contest lights up community; charting a path toward future growth
Corinne City has been well lit the past month by festive lighting all over yards and homes. City council members took the official tour and the winners of the lighting contest are: first, Brett Merkley home, second Brooks Hess home, and third place went to Jim Higgins home. Making it...
