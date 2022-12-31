Read full article on original website
Joan Leora (Francom) Smith
Joan Leora (Francom) Smith 7/23/1936 - 12/28/2022 Joan Leora Francom Smith, age 86, passed away on December 28, 2022 in South Jordan, Utah. She was born on July 23, 1936 in Tremonton, Utah to Wayne Lavar Francom and Angie Leora Cottle. She was raised on the family farm in Elwood,...
Dale Bryan Cox
Dale Bryan Cox, 67, of Smithfield, Utah passed away peacefully in Peachtree City, Georgia on December 14, 2022 of pneumonia. He had been fighting cancer of the parotid gland for over two years. He was a member of the Peachtree City, Georgia Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints but had formerly been in the Smithfield 7th Ward, Smithfield, Utah where his services will be held Friday January 6 at 11:00 am. The address is 79 east 200 south, Smithfield Utah. The viewing will be held January 5 from 6-8 pm. Nelson funeral home in Smithfield.
Developing Town: KPST takes to the air
Editorial Note: Part 304 of a series of further developments that impacted Franklin County. (Sources: Preston Citizen, 1948; The Trailblazer, History of the Development of Southeastern Idaho) Franklin County residents enjoyed the broadcasts from KVNU in Logan, KSEI out of Pocatello, and even KLO from Ogden. Some performers from Franklin...
Preston Posts — January 4, 2023
With the new fallen snow over the Christmas break from school, it was a surprise to me to see out my front room window a boy about 12 years old scale on foot up the plowed snow hill in the church parking lot toting his plastic sled, sit down and slide down the small hill of snow. He picked up his sled, walked across the parking lot to the other taller hill of piled up snow, and repeated the process. He spent about a half hour sledding. It was fun for me to watch him as I thought of his joy of finding a place close to home without having his parents take him to the mountains to go sledding. He could do it in his own back yard!
Cache Valley goat recognized as Top Winning Mini Silky of the Year
Cache Kids of Millville, a family-owned farm that concentrates on breeding and raising miniature silky fainting goats, is now home to the nation’s Silky of the Year. The goat, Jukebox, was trained by Millville resident Mary Jo Davis. This year, Jukebox took the prize home for the Top Winning Mini Silky of the Year, as he won “best in show” at 14 shows across the country — more than any other competing silky goat.
Cache County officials sworn into office
Cache County officials elected in November were sworn into their positions by Logan Circuit Court Judge Lee Edwards at noon on Tuesday. The six individuals were Council Members Mark Hurd, Kathryn Beus and Sandi Goodlander; Executive David Zook; Sheriff Chad Jensen and Clerk/Auditor Jess Bradfield.
USU football: Good news for Ags after transfer portal losses
The final few days of December were a bit rough for Utah State’s football program, which lost three starters and one backup to the transfer portal. However, the Aggies received some good news on the first day of the new year as standout safety Ike Larsen announced on social media that he will be back for the 2023 season. The former Sky View and Logan high star earned second-team all-Mountain West honors despite spending a good portion of the 2022 campaign as a second-stringer. No. 19 missed the final two games of the season with a knee injury, but still contributed with 33 tackles, 2.0 sacks, a team-high four interceptions—including one he returned for a touchdown against Hawaii—and a conference-leading three blocked punts.
Prep hoops: Lady Wolves extend winning streak to 8
It wasn't an ideal start for the Wolves in their final non-region game of the 2022-23 high school girls basketball season, but they certainly turned things around in the second quarter. Green Canyon came storming back from a 24-15 deficit by outscoring 5A Box Elder 23-5 in the second quarter...
BR boys cap 2022 with double-OT win over Weber
The calendar year 2022 ended with drama and success for the Bear River boys basketball team, which treated its home fans to a thrilling double-overtime victory over Weber on Dec. 28 after beating cross-valley rivals Box Elder the previous week. The Bears were seeking a bit of payback after the...
USU men’s basketball: Aggies pick up MW road win over Falcons
US AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – It certainly wasn’t pretty at times, but the Aggies will take the end result. Utah State did not make a field goal over the last eight-and-a-half minutes of the game Tuesday night at Clune Arena, but it didn’t matter. The Aggies made 15 of 18 free throws, which was more than enough to propel them to a 77-65 Mountain West Conference win over Air Force in front of 1,461 fans.
USU men’s basketball: Aggies face first MW road test
Just a week into Mountain West Conference play and it’s already been a little wild. Utah State had a bye last Wednesday when league action began with all five home teams winning. The Aggies joined the fun on Saturday and were the lone home team to win as four road teams picked up valuable W’s. Now it’s USU’s turn to try and pick up a victory on the road.
USU men’s basketball: Aggies came out on top in low-scoring game
Learning to win in a variety of ways is a good thing. Just ask Utah State head men’s basketball coach Ryan Odom. Following Saturday’s 67-64 Mountain West Conference win over Fresno State to begin conference play, the Aggie coach talked about just that.
