wrestlingrumors.net

AEW Rampage Results – December 30, 2022

Commentators: Tony Schiavone, Excalibur, Paul Wight. We’ll close out the AEW year with this and as is often the case around here, Orange Cassidy is defending the All-Atlantic Title. This time though, it’s against his friend Trent Beretta. That could go in a few directions and on top of that, we’ll be hearing from Jon Moxley about something. Let’s get to it.
BROOMFIELD, CO
On The Market: Former Multiple Time World Champion Officially A Free Agent

He’s available. The rise of AEW has changed the way the wrestling world works, as there is now another major platform for wrestlers to apply their trade. AEW allows more wrestlers a chance to go out in the ring on national television and that has been missing for a very long time now. More wrestlers are going to use that chance and now there is a major free agent out there who can sign wherever he likes.
More Gold: WWE Considering New Main Event Level Title

One more. Titles are one of the most important aspects of any wrestling promotion. They identify the company’s best or top stars in a way that anyone can figure it out almost instantly. One of the most important aspects to keeping track of titles is not having too many though, and now the biggest promotion in the industry is talking about bringing in a new title.
WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE Has Surprising John Cena Match Planned For WrestleMania 39

That would be a big one. We are just steps away from the Road To WrestleMania and that means we are going to be in for the start of some major storylines. WWE will be starting to put together their most important stars in some major matches and the question now is what we might be seeing at the show. We might have an idea of one of the bigger matches and it could come as a surprise.
bodyslam.net

AAW Unstoppable Results (12/30/22)

AAW: Professional Wrestling Redefined held its Unstoppable event on December 30 from Logan Square Auditorium in Chicago, IL. You can read the full results for the show below. – AAW Tag Team Championships: Hustle And Soul (Calvin Tankman & Jah C) def. The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) –...
CHICAGO, IL
WATCH: SmackDown Star Accidentally Busted Open With A Chair, Rushed To The Back

That’s a nasty one. Wrestling is a physical sport that does not often get the credit it deserves for everything that can go wrong. The wrestlers are highly trained and skilled professionals who know what they are doing, but there are times when something might not go as planned. That can often lead to a problem, which is what happened this week in a nasty situation.
Back Again: WWE Star Hypes Upcoming Return To The Ring After 8 Month Absence

One more time? With so many wrestlers on the WWE roster, it can be difficult to keep track of what everyone is doing. At the same time, it can be easy to forget someone once they are out of the ring for any significant length. That makes a return all the more significant and occasionally surprising, as we will now could be seeing another WWE star making a return to the ring.
411mania.com

Nick Aldis Officially a Free Agent

Nick Aldis is now a free agent, with his NWA contract officially ended. As PWInsider notes, Aldis’ contract with the company expired as of the start of the new year. Aldis took to Twitter to share a photo of himself and Mickie James, just captioning it, “2023…”
WATCH: Former World Champion Makes Surprise SmackDown Return

Welcome home. With so many stars on the WWE roster, it can be difficult to figure out a way to get noticed. There are certin stars who are much bigger than others though and most of them have been a World Champion at some point in their careers. It can mean a lot to have one of them show up, and that is what we got to see again this week in a surprise return.
AHA! Fans Believe They Have Solved Bray Wyatt’s Uncle Howdy Mystery

That’s him? There are a lot of ways to introduce a wrestler onto television and some of them involve not letting the fans know everything at once. Sometimes you will see a wrestler debut and not know who they are just yet. That can leave fans guessing, and now they are guessing again about the identity of a character who has only been around for a few weeks.
Results From WWE Live Event In Toronto: Steel Cage Main Event

WWE held a live event on Friday night from the Coca Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. You can check out the results below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. * Becky Lynch vs. RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair ended when Bayley attacked them both and got the upperhand. * The Street...
Hall’s WWE Raw Review 1.2.23

We are inching closer to the Royal Rumble and that means it is time to start setting up the show. With so many wrestlers needed to get into the Royal Rumble matches, there are only going to be so many spots left for other matches. At the same time though, only one person has been announced for either Royal Rumble so they might want to start picking up the pace. Then again, they might want to have a lot of surprises this time. Let’s get to it.
NASHVILLE, TN
Ric Flair’s Last Match Now Available On IMPACT Plus

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair had his latest last ever match last summer. Flair teamed with his son-in-law, AEW star Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in the tag team main event. The match was the main event of an entire show, aptly named...
PWMania

Spoilers on Planned Matches and Segments For WWE RAW

Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE RAW have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. The following lineup, which was intended as of roughly 7pm ET, is not fully complete and may be out of order:. * Promo by The Bloodline. * RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair defends against...

