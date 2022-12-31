Read full article on original website
wrestlingrumors.net
AEW Rampage Results – December 30, 2022
Commentators: Tony Schiavone, Excalibur, Paul Wight. We’ll close out the AEW year with this and as is often the case around here, Orange Cassidy is defending the All-Atlantic Title. This time though, it’s against his friend Trent Beretta. That could go in a few directions and on top of that, we’ll be hearing from Jon Moxley about something. Let’s get to it.
wrestlingrumors.net
On The Market: Former Multiple Time World Champion Officially A Free Agent
He’s available. The rise of AEW has changed the way the wrestling world works, as there is now another major platform for wrestlers to apply their trade. AEW allows more wrestlers a chance to go out in the ring on national television and that has been missing for a very long time now. More wrestlers are going to use that chance and now there is a major free agent out there who can sign wherever he likes.
wrestlingrumors.net
More Gold: WWE Considering New Main Event Level Title
One more. Titles are one of the most important aspects of any wrestling promotion. They identify the company’s best or top stars in a way that anyone can figure it out almost instantly. One of the most important aspects to keeping track of titles is not having too many though, and now the biggest promotion in the industry is talking about bringing in a new title.
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE Has Surprising John Cena Match Planned For WrestleMania 39
That would be a big one. We are just steps away from the Road To WrestleMania and that means we are going to be in for the start of some major storylines. WWE will be starting to put together their most important stars in some major matches and the question now is what we might be seeing at the show. We might have an idea of one of the bigger matches and it could come as a surprise.
bodyslam.net
AAW Unstoppable Results (12/30/22)
AAW: Professional Wrestling Redefined held its Unstoppable event on December 30 from Logan Square Auditorium in Chicago, IL. You can read the full results for the show below. – AAW Tag Team Championships: Hustle And Soul (Calvin Tankman & Jah C) def. The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) –...
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: SmackDown Star Accidentally Busted Open With A Chair, Rushed To The Back
That’s a nasty one. Wrestling is a physical sport that does not often get the credit it deserves for everything that can go wrong. The wrestlers are highly trained and skilled professionals who know what they are doing, but there are times when something might not go as planned. That can often lead to a problem, which is what happened this week in a nasty situation.
wrestlingrumors.net
Back Again: WWE Star Hypes Upcoming Return To The Ring After 8 Month Absence
One more time? With so many wrestlers on the WWE roster, it can be difficult to keep track of what everyone is doing. At the same time, it can be easy to forget someone once they are out of the ring for any significant length. That makes a return all the more significant and occasionally surprising, as we will now could be seeing another WWE star making a return to the ring.
PWMania
Pro Wrestling NOAH The New Year 2023 Results; Shinsuke Nakamura, Great Muta, Kaito Kiyomiya
The Nippon Budokan in Tokyo hosted Pro Wrestling NOAH’s The New Year 2023 event on January 1st with nearly 10,000 fans in attendance. There were 11 matches in total which included 4 title defenses. The show included a double main event. In the first main event Kaito Kiyomiya successfully...
411mania.com
Nick Aldis Officially a Free Agent
Nick Aldis is now a free agent, with his NWA contract officially ended. As PWInsider notes, Aldis’ contract with the company expired as of the start of the new year. Aldis took to Twitter to share a photo of himself and Mickie James, just captioning it, “2023…”
CBS Sports
WWE Raw results, highlights: Live recap, grades as two big title matches go down in Nashville
WWE is looking to kick off 2023 with a bang on the first Raw of the year. There are some huge matches set for the show, with both Bianca Belair defending the Raw women's championship and Austin Theory putting the United States championship on the line. Belair will put her...
PWMania
What Happened Before Friday’s WWE SmackDown Went On-Air, Dark Match, Titus O’Neal
Before Friday night’s episode of SmackDown, WWE held a dark match. Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox defeated Sonya Deville and Xia Li prior to the show. Morgan pinned Li after the ObLIVion in the end. Titus O’Neal appeared after the match to get the audience excited for the episode....
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: Former World Champion Makes Surprise SmackDown Return
Welcome home. With so many stars on the WWE roster, it can be difficult to figure out a way to get noticed. There are certin stars who are much bigger than others though and most of them have been a World Champion at some point in their careers. It can mean a lot to have one of them show up, and that is what we got to see again this week in a surprise return.
411mania.com
WWE Live Holiday Tour Results Toronto, Canada 12.30.22: Rollins vs. Balor Steel Cage Match
– WWE continued its Live Holiday Tour last night in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Raw-brand house show was held at the Coca-Cola Coliseum. Below are some results from the WWE Live Holiday Tour show, per Wrestling Bodyslam :. * WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Becky Lynch ended...
411mania.com
WWE News: Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight Confirmed as Pitch Black Match, More SmackDown & NXT Level Up Video Highlights
– As noted, WWE was previously advertising a Pitch Black match, sponsored by Mountain Dew, for WWE Royal Rumble 2023. During last night’s SmackDown, a match between Bray Wyatt and LA Knight was announced for January’s Royal Rumble event. WWE.com has now confirmed that it will be the Pitch Black Match. You can see the announcement below:
CBS Sports
WWE Raw results, recap, grades: The Bloodline invades and dominates; Theory retains title over Seth Rollins
While the headlines leading into the first Raw of 2023 were all about a pair of championship contests, it was an invasion by The Bloodline that was the biggest storyline running through the show on Monday night. The Bloodline, still stinging from a loss on SmackDown, invaded Raw in the...
wrestlingrumors.net
AHA! Fans Believe They Have Solved Bray Wyatt’s Uncle Howdy Mystery
That’s him? There are a lot of ways to introduce a wrestler onto television and some of them involve not letting the fans know everything at once. Sometimes you will see a wrestler debut and not know who they are just yet. That can leave fans guessing, and now they are guessing again about the identity of a character who has only been around for a few weeks.
ewrestlingnews.com
Results From WWE Live Event In Toronto: Steel Cage Main Event
WWE held a live event on Friday night from the Coca Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. You can check out the results below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. * Becky Lynch vs. RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair ended when Bayley attacked them both and got the upperhand. * The Street...
411mania.com
Hall’s WWE Raw Review 1.2.23
We are inching closer to the Royal Rumble and that means it is time to start setting up the show. With so many wrestlers needed to get into the Royal Rumble matches, there are only going to be so many spots left for other matches. At the same time though, only one person has been announced for either Royal Rumble so they might want to start picking up the pace. Then again, they might want to have a lot of surprises this time. Let’s get to it.
wrestletalk.com
Ric Flair’s Last Match Now Available On IMPACT Plus
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair had his latest last ever match last summer. Flair teamed with his son-in-law, AEW star Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in the tag team main event. The match was the main event of an entire show, aptly named...
PWMania
Spoilers on Planned Matches and Segments For WWE RAW
Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE RAW have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. The following lineup, which was intended as of roughly 7pm ET, is not fully complete and may be out of order:. * Promo by The Bloodline. * RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair defends against...
