gohofstra.com

Hofstra Falls to Stony Brook in CAA Home Opener

Hempstead, NY – Despite a season-high 27 points from Brandy Thomas, Stony Brook outscored Hofstra 19-4 in the fourth quarter to win, 67-55, in the first Colonial Athletic Association game of 2023 from the David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex. Hofstra slips to 6-7 overall and 0-2 in...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
gohofstra.com

Hofstra Falls At the Buzzer

Hempstead, NY - Tyrese Elliott's tip-in at the buzzer gave North Carolina A&T an 81-79 Colonial Athletic Association victory over Hofstra Saturday afternoon at the David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex. The Aggies scored the final six points of the game. The Pride slipped to 8-7 overall and 1-1...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
gohofstra.com

Hofstra Rekindles Long Island Rivalry Against Stony Brook

Hempstead, NY – Only 14 hours after the calendar flips to 2023, the Hofstra women's basketball team will host its first Colonial Athletic Association contest of the season against Stony Brook in the 13th meeting of the Long Island Rivalry. Tip-off between the Pride and the Seawolves is set...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Phillymag.com

Philly Today: Familiar Faces Emerge Behind the Mummers Broadcast Booth

Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if you have a news tip for our hardworking Philly Mag reporters, please send it here. Familiar Faces...
YORK, PA
delawarebusinessnow.com

Delaware gas price soars past national figure

Delaware’s gas price is now well above the national average as the run-up that began over the holidays continues. Prices rose two cents a gallon to $3.26 between Sunday and Monday. That’s up a whopping 34 cents from a week ago, but still nearly 20 cents lower than a month ago, AAA reported.
DELAWARE STATE
WDEL 1150AM

DSU announces spring commencement speakers

(Dover, DE) -- Officials at Delaware State University are gathering big names to speak at the spring commencement ceremony. Country music star Jimmy Allen will speak to the graduates in May. The school also announced that Alpha Phi Alpha International President Dr. Willis L. Lonzer III is also on the...
DOVER, DE
delawarebusinessnow.com

ChristianaCare gets stimulus grant for building healthcare workforce

ChristianaCare has been awarded a $2.4 million grant to expand Delaware’s health care workforce and ultimately improve access to care throughout the First State. ChristianaCare is baed in north Wilmington and is Delaware’s largest hospital-healthcare system. Awarded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and administered...
WILMINGTON, DE
delawarebusinessnow.com

City, Woodlawn celebrate home renovation on East Side of Wilmington

Woodlawn Trustees announced the opening of 718 E. 11th Street, the 10th affordable housing renovation. Under the grant, Woodlawn Trustees will renovate 20 vacant homes to provide housing for individuals and families at 80% of the area median income under a program announced by Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki. The home...
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Philly

Police identify Philadelphia woman stabbed, killed inside Wilmington hotel

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- A 26-year-old woman was stabbed to death in a hotel in Wilmington Friday night, police say. The stabbing happened around 5 p.m. inside a SureStay Plus Hotel on the 1800 block of Concord Pike.On Sunday, police identified the victim as Isheena Williams of Philadelphia. Williams was pronounced dead on the scene. Police charged 19-year-old Jesse Nartey of New Castle, Delaware, with first-degree murder and possession of a deadly weapon. Nartey was also the one who made the 911 call after stabbing the woman, police say.Police say the incident remains under investigation and urge anyone with more information to come forward.This is the second known hotel murder within a week in our region. Last Sunday, a 37-year-old man was killed at a Sheraton Hotel in Philadelphia's Center City.
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Philly

1 dead, 1 injured after being hit by car in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – One person is dead and another is injured after being hit by a car in Wilmington, Delaware. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on the 800 block of Delaware Avenue, police say. Wilmington police say that one person was pronounced dead on the scene and another one was brought to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.There is also no information on the vehicle that struck the two people and whether or not it stopped.
WILMINGTON, DE
WBOC

Beebe Healthcare Opens New Services in Milford

LEWES, Del.-Beebe Healthcare has announced new laboratory and imaging services are now being offered at the newly opened Milford Health Center at 100 Silicato Parkway. Beebe Lab Express in Milford will offer a variety of resources from simple blood tests to more complex testing. X-rays will also be offered. To schedule an appointment for either, call 302-645-3278.
MILFORD, DE
WMDT.com

Pennsylvania man hit, killed by truck in Lewes

LEWES, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian accident that happened in Lewes on Friday night. Around 9:53 p.m., police say a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling southbound on Coastal Highway near Postal Lane. At the same time, police say a male subject was was crossing the highway. The man was not using a crosswalk, carrying a light, or wearing reflective clothing, and walked into the path of the truck, say police.
LEWES, DE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Updated: Kent, Sussex move into the Covid ‘red zone’

Kent and Sussex counties are now in the red zone for Covid-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control county dashboard. Delaware counties had been in the lower green and yellow ones in recent months. New Castle County is now in the yellow or moderate spread category. Counties bordering Delaware...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Gothamist

Giant offshore wind turbines take shape as NJ turns on major manufacturing plant

A section of an offshore wind monopile sitting on the banks of the Delaware River, at a new offshore wind manufacturing facility located at the Port of Paulsboro. Construction of buildings and commissioning of machinery will continue at the 70-acre port site until the end of 2024. Developers said it’s the largest offshore wind manufacturing plant in the U.S. [ more › ]
PAULSBORO, NJ
Delaware LIVE News

Robbie Jester is next Del. chef to compete on Netflix

Delaware’s food fans have a new reason to subscribe to Netflix. Local chef Robbie Jester is one of 11 contestants on “Pressure Cooker,” a reality competition starting on Friday, Jan. 6. To celebrate his TV appearance, Jester and friends are throwing a premier party at Bellefonte Brewing Co.’s North Wilmington location starting at 6 p.m. The public is invited, but Jester isn’t allowed to comment until ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE

