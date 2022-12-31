Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
4,000 Nurses From New York Presbyterian Hospital Have Agreed To a Contract To Cancel The StrikeAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Remembering The Bottom Line, Where Bruce Springsteen ‘Owned the Stage’Frank MastropoloNew York City, NY
125 years ago, the five boroughs are joined to create today's New York CityWelcome2TheBronxNew York City, NY
Related
gohofstra.com
Hofstra Falls to Stony Brook in CAA Home Opener
Hempstead, NY – Despite a season-high 27 points from Brandy Thomas, Stony Brook outscored Hofstra 19-4 in the fourth quarter to win, 67-55, in the first Colonial Athletic Association game of 2023 from the David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex. Hofstra slips to 6-7 overall and 0-2 in...
gohofstra.com
Hofstra Falls At the Buzzer
Hempstead, NY - Tyrese Elliott's tip-in at the buzzer gave North Carolina A&T an 81-79 Colonial Athletic Association victory over Hofstra Saturday afternoon at the David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex. The Aggies scored the final six points of the game. The Pride slipped to 8-7 overall and 1-1...
gohofstra.com
Hofstra Rekindles Long Island Rivalry Against Stony Brook
Hempstead, NY – Only 14 hours after the calendar flips to 2023, the Hofstra women's basketball team will host its first Colonial Athletic Association contest of the season against Stony Brook in the 13th meeting of the Long Island Rivalry. Tip-off between the Pride and the Seawolves is set...
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: Familiar Faces Emerge Behind the Mummers Broadcast Booth
Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if you have a news tip for our hardworking Philly Mag reporters, please send it here. Familiar Faces...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Delaware gas price soars past national figure
Delaware’s gas price is now well above the national average as the run-up that began over the holidays continues. Prices rose two cents a gallon to $3.26 between Sunday and Monday. That’s up a whopping 34 cents from a week ago, but still nearly 20 cents lower than a month ago, AAA reported.
WDEL 1150AM
DSU announces spring commencement speakers
(Dover, DE) -- Officials at Delaware State University are gathering big names to speak at the spring commencement ceremony. Country music star Jimmy Allen will speak to the graduates in May. The school also announced that Alpha Phi Alpha International President Dr. Willis L. Lonzer III is also on the...
Lenape Indian Tribe of Delaware inspired by change
News Release Lenape Indian Tribe of Delaware Lenape Indian Tribe of Delaware’s Tribal Council would like to congratulate Robin R. Christiansen on his election victory as Principal Chief. He was unanimously voted into office by tribal citizens on November 17, 2020. Christiansen succeeds former ...
delawarebusinessnow.com
ChristianaCare gets stimulus grant for building healthcare workforce
ChristianaCare has been awarded a $2.4 million grant to expand Delaware’s health care workforce and ultimately improve access to care throughout the First State. ChristianaCare is baed in north Wilmington and is Delaware’s largest hospital-healthcare system. Awarded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and administered...
delawarebusinessnow.com
City, Woodlawn celebrate home renovation on East Side of Wilmington
Woodlawn Trustees announced the opening of 718 E. 11th Street, the 10th affordable housing renovation. Under the grant, Woodlawn Trustees will renovate 20 vacant homes to provide housing for individuals and families at 80% of the area median income under a program announced by Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki. The home...
Police identify Philadelphia woman stabbed, killed inside Wilmington hotel
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- A 26-year-old woman was stabbed to death in a hotel in Wilmington Friday night, police say. The stabbing happened around 5 p.m. inside a SureStay Plus Hotel on the 1800 block of Concord Pike.On Sunday, police identified the victim as Isheena Williams of Philadelphia. Williams was pronounced dead on the scene. Police charged 19-year-old Jesse Nartey of New Castle, Delaware, with first-degree murder and possession of a deadly weapon. Nartey was also the one who made the 911 call after stabbing the woman, police say.Police say the incident remains under investigation and urge anyone with more information to come forward.This is the second known hotel murder within a week in our region. Last Sunday, a 37-year-old man was killed at a Sheraton Hotel in Philadelphia's Center City.
Three Black Women Law Students Make History As Editors of Three of Penn’s Seven Law Journals
These women have become part of a major network of scholars and prestigious alumni, and they have the support of their fellow classmates. Black law students Chayla Sherrod, 25, Simone Hunter-Hobson, 24, and Layla June West, 27, are the selected editors for three out of the seven law journals at the University of Pennsylvania.
1 dead, 1 injured after being hit by car in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – One person is dead and another is injured after being hit by a car in Wilmington, Delaware. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on the 800 block of Delaware Avenue, police say. Wilmington police say that one person was pronounced dead on the scene and another one was brought to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.There is also no information on the vehicle that struck the two people and whether or not it stopped.
fox29.com
Officials: Philadelphia woman fatally stabbed in Wilmington hotel room; New Castle man charged
WILMINGTON, Del. - A 19-year-old New Castle man has been charged with murder after, police say, he stabbed a Philadelphia woman to death in a Wilmington hotel room, then called 911 to report it. Authorities say Delaware State Police responded to a report of a stabbing at the SureStay Plus...
WBOC
Beebe Healthcare Opens New Services in Milford
LEWES, Del.-Beebe Healthcare has announced new laboratory and imaging services are now being offered at the newly opened Milford Health Center at 100 Silicato Parkway. Beebe Lab Express in Milford will offer a variety of resources from simple blood tests to more complex testing. X-rays will also be offered. To schedule an appointment for either, call 302-645-3278.
Beloved West Philadelphia barber retires after nearly 60 years
James Rice, 75, helped to shape minds for more than half a century at his barber shop.
WMDT.com
Pennsylvania man hit, killed by truck in Lewes
LEWES, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian accident that happened in Lewes on Friday night. Around 9:53 p.m., police say a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling southbound on Coastal Highway near Postal Lane. At the same time, police say a male subject was was crossing the highway. The man was not using a crosswalk, carrying a light, or wearing reflective clothing, and walked into the path of the truck, say police.
Santander to Close Five Philadelphia Area Branches, Including One in Chester County
Photo bySantander, Philadelphia Business Journal. Santander Bank is closing thirteen branches in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, including one in Chester County, writes Jeff Blumenthal for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Updated: Kent, Sussex move into the Covid ‘red zone’
Kent and Sussex counties are now in the red zone for Covid-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control county dashboard. Delaware counties had been in the lower green and yellow ones in recent months. New Castle County is now in the yellow or moderate spread category. Counties bordering Delaware...
Giant offshore wind turbines take shape as NJ turns on major manufacturing plant
A section of an offshore wind monopile sitting on the banks of the Delaware River, at a new offshore wind manufacturing facility located at the Port of Paulsboro. Construction of buildings and commissioning of machinery will continue at the 70-acre port site until the end of 2024. Developers said it’s the largest offshore wind manufacturing plant in the U.S. [ more › ]
Robbie Jester is next Del. chef to compete on Netflix
Delaware’s food fans have a new reason to subscribe to Netflix. Local chef Robbie Jester is one of 11 contestants on “Pressure Cooker,” a reality competition starting on Friday, Jan. 6. To celebrate his TV appearance, Jester and friends are throwing a premier party at Bellefonte Brewing Co.’s North Wilmington location starting at 6 p.m. The public is invited, but Jester isn’t allowed to comment until ... Read More
Comments / 0