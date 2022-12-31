HANNIBAL, Mo. — A Hannibal man was charged Saturday with second-degree murder and armed criminal action after shots were fired in the 600 block of Broadway. Officers with the Hannibal Police Department were dispatched at 12:17 a.m. Saturday to a business in the 600 block of Broadway for a report of a shot fired. Upon arrival, officers found a 24-year-old male victim who had sustained a gunshot wound. Officers began CPR until medical personnel from the Hannibal Fire Department and the Marion County Ambulance arrived on scene. The man eventually was pronounced dead.

HANNIBAL, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO