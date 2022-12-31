Read full article on original website
Man arrested following Downtown Quincy shooting
QUINCY — Just after midnight Tuesday, Quincy Police officers at approximately were called to the 500 block of S. 8th St. in reference to a fight in progress. Upon arrival, officers learned a 22-year-old man had sustained a non-life threatening gun shot wound during a disturbance. Officers learned several subjects were engaged in a physical fight prior to the man being shot.
Two from Pleasant Hill facing drug, firearms charges
PLEASANT HILL, Ill. — Two Pleasant Hill residents face drug and firearms charges after the Pleasant Hill Police Department, Pike County Sheriff’s Department and Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office conducted a criminal investigation. As law enforcement officials were conducting surveillance on Tuesday, Dec. 27, on a residence in...
State’s attorney’s office won’t appeal appellate court ruling to dismiss aggravated DUI count against McBride
QUINCY — The Adams County State’s Attorney’s office will not file an appeal of last month’s Fourth District Appellate Court’s ruling, which upheld Judge Amy Lannerd’s ruling to dismiss a charge of aggravated driving under the influence by Natasha McBride in an Aug. 14, 2020, crash that killed four people.
Hannibal man charged with second-degree murder after allegedly shooting man to death Saturday morning
HANNIBAL, Mo. — A Hannibal man was charged Saturday with second-degree murder and armed criminal action after shots were fired in the 600 block of Broadway. Officers with the Hannibal Police Department were dispatched at 12:17 a.m. Saturday to a business in the 600 block of Broadway for a report of a shot fired. Upon arrival, officers found a 24-year-old male victim who had sustained a gunshot wound. Officers began CPR until medical personnel from the Hannibal Fire Department and the Marion County Ambulance arrived on scene. The man eventually was pronounced dead.
Brown County Sheriff’s Department blotter for Dec. 20-26, 2022
On 12/20/2022 at 4:26 AM Cory G. Odonnell of Bloomington received a citation for Speeding 70/55 MPH Zone on US 24 @ CR400E and given a court date of 02/27/2023. On 12/20/2022 at 5:11 AM Shawna E. Stear of South Jacksonville received a citation for Failure to Wear Seat Belt on IL 99 @ CR 750N and was given a court date of 02/27/2023.
Roseville bank robber sentenced to 12 years in federal prison
A Vandalia, Missouri, man was sentenced to over a decade in federal prison last month for robbing a Warren County bank in 2021. 59-year-old Brian P. Cook of Vandalia, Missouri, was sentenced to 144 months in the Bureau of Prisons followed by three years of supervised release. Cook was indicted...
Three injured, including two teenage girls, in crash north of Macon
Three people, including two teenage girls, received what the highway patrol called minor injuries when a vehicle struck a deer last night ten miles north of Macon. Each were taken by private auto to Samaritan Hospital. The driver was listed as 30-year-old Callie Watkins of Clarence. Her passengers were juveniles...
Abandoned Fort Madison building fire
Fort Madison, IA- Fire officials in Fort Madison say a fire at an abandoned building Saturday, December 31st, is the latest in a string of fires at abandoned homes. The Pen City Current reports that an abandoned home, located at 2193 Highway 61, caught fire at 2:45 AM Saturday. Fort...
Head-on crash on Highway 63 in Macon leaves 1 driver dead
MACON, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was killed in a head-on crash in Macon on Wednesday morning. It happened just after 7 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 63 and Roe Lane. The Missouri State Highway Patrol identifies the victim as Timothy M. Walton, 55, of Bevier. State...
China Inn going down
QUINCY — Beck Properties has begun the demolition of the property at 3000 Broadway. The former China Inn sits on a 9,600 square foot lot. Trevor Beck is the agent and president of Beck Properties, Inc., of Loraine, which bought the property at 3000 Broadway for $190,000 from Ruth and Connie Liu of Quincy on Dec. 9, according to property tax documents filed in the Adams County Recorder’s Office.
Water main break at QHS repaired, but students asked to bring water from home for Tuesday classes
QUINCY — A water main break on Sunday at Quincy High School led to water service being turned off at the school for most of Sunday and Monday. Jody Steinke, principal at Quincy High School, wrote in a post on the QHS Facebook page that the break has been repaired, and water service has been restored to campus.
Another abandoned building burns overnight
FORT MADISON - City fire officials tended to another abandoned house fire early Saturday morning. According to Fort Madison Fire Chief Joey Herren, an abandoned home on the backside of Hillcrest cemetery on the city's east side caught fire at about 2:45 a.m. The home, located at 2193 Hwy. 61,...
‘Grow Our Own Scholarship’ fund has successful first year
CARTHAGE, Ill. — Memorial Hospital Foundation announced in May the launch of the Grow Our Own Scholarship program, available to Memorial Hospital, Medical Clinics and Hancock County senior and childcare staff to assist with their pursuit of continuing education or completion of certifications beginning in 2024. This scholarship is...
