BBC
Australia helicopter collision: Couple killed in crash named
The British victims of a mid-air collision between two helicopters on Australia's Gold Coast have been named. Diane Hughes, 57, and her 65-year-old husband Ron were from Neston, Cheshire. They got married last year and were on holiday, Queensland Police said. Their pilot and another passenger also died in Monday's...
BBC
Bristol Black Lives Matter march organiser denies fraud
An organiser of a Black Lives Matter demonstration has denied two counts of fraud. The charges relate to fundraising pages set up before and after a march which gained worldwide attention when a statue of Edward Colston was thrown into the city's harbour. Xahra Saleem denied the charges and was...
BBC
Andrew Gosden: Arrested men still under investigation a year later
Two men arrested after a Doncaster boy vanished in London 15 years earlier remain under investigation, police say. The pair were detained on 8 December 2021 on suspicion of kidnap and human trafficking following Andrew Gosden's 2007 disappearance. Andrew, then 14, was last seen on 14 September that year getting...
BBC
Mark Cavendish: Robbery at Essex home was 'planned invasion'
Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish and his wife were subjected to a knifepoint robbery while at home with their children, a trial has heard. Prosecutors say intruders made off with two Richard Mille watches, valued at £400,000 and £300,000, following the raid in Ongar, Essex, in November 2021. Jurors...
BBC
The nun and the monk who fell in love and married
Twenty-four years after becoming a nun, it was a brief touch of the sleeve of a monk in the parlour of the convent in Preston, Lancashire, that changed everything for Sister Mary Elizabeth. The prioress of the order had taken her to meet the friar Robert, who was visiting from...
BBC
Johnny Brady: Police appeal to arsonist to return to hospital
Police have made a direct appeal to an arsonist three days after he absconded from a mental health facility. Johnny Brady, 19, left the grounds of St Andrew's Hospital on Billing Road, Northampton, at about 15:30 GMT on 31 December. Northamptonshire Police asked him to return to focus on his...
BBC
Mother-and-baby homes: 'One of the greatest scandals'
"The girls were seen as something to be dealt with - and we were the embodiment of their sin." Mark McCollum was one of thousands of children born to unmarried mothers in Northern Ireland who were sent to institutions shrouded in shame. His birth mother, Kathleen Maguire, was 21 years...
BBC
Temporary bedrooms planned in Hullavington Barracks upgrade
Plans have been submitted for temporary accommodation at an army barracks while refurbishment work is carried out. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) wants to create 75 bedrooms at Hullavington Barracks in Lower Stanton St Quintin. The temporary buildings would be used during a planned five-year upgrade of the Wiltshire barracks.
BBC
New year mission to rehome rescued shih-tzus
A new year appeal has been launched to rehome neglected shih-tzus that were among 96 to be rescued from a Devon breeding house. The dogs were sent to RSPCA hubs across the country after they were rescued in 2022. Cornwall's branch of the charity, which took 13 dogs, said it...
BBC
Ghana fishing: Abuse, corruption and death on Chinese vessels
When it comes to abuse and corruption on Chinese fishing vessels in Ghana, Bright Tsai Kweku has seen it all. He has seen Chinese crew treating local fishermen like "slaves", he says. "They beat them, they spit on them, they kick them," Mr Kweku says. "I have been through that...
BBC
Prince Harry: 'I want my father and brother back'
Prince Harry has said "I would like to get my father back, I would like to have my brother back," in a trailer for an interview ahead of the release of his upcoming memoirs. In a trailer for the sit-down interview with ITV's Tom Bradby, he says "they've shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile," although it is not clear who he is referring to.
