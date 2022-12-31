Read full article on original website
Alex de Minaur wins crazy battle against Rafael Nadal in United Cup
Alex de Minaur needed almost three hours but he was able to defeat Rafael Nadal in three sets 3-6 6-1 7-5 to give Australia a huge point in the United Cup. It was always going to be a very interesting matchup between Nadal and the Speed demon and the latter outran Nadal to the finish line. It was a great battle with the packed stands enjoying every bit of it and the finish was particularly satisfying for the crowd. Nadal proved better in the early goings of the match taking the opening set 6-3 behind solid play.
Sebastian Korda downs Andy Murray in Adelaide
Andy Murray once again had no luck with the draw as he had to play Sebastian Korda in the first round with the American winning the match 7-6(3) 6-3. It was a very interesting match and one where Murray showed some promise albeit not enough for Korda. They played indoors last year and that match went to three sets however today Korda kept it in two. The first set was close, very close ending in a tiebreak. The players exchanged breaks midway through as the conclusion happened in the tiebreak.
"How quick is his reaction though" - Genie Bouchard impressed by Rafael Nadal's reflexes during battle with insect at United Cup
Rafael Nadal has produced another funny yet adorable moment that has left the entire tennis world, including Canadian player Eugenie Bouchard, in splits. During one of Spain's recent matches in Sydney at the United Cup, the 36-year-old legend was sitting on the bench to root for his teammates when he was disturbed by a bug. Unaware that he was on Ken Rosewall Arena's big screen at the time, Nadal attempted to crush the bug with his hands at breakneck speed, drawing an instant reaction of laughter from spectators who watched the moment unfold.
"I have the level to beat all of them": Qinwen Zheng sends down gauntlet after dumping out Kontaveit in Adelaide
Qinwen Zheng sent out a warning to the rest of the WTA Tour after beating Kontaveit claiming that she has the level needed to beat all of them. Zheng made a lot of progress last year establishing herself as one of the better performers on the Tour. She started her year in great fashion in Auckland beating Kontaveit and following the win the Chinese player claimed she can go all the way. She'll need to prove it on the courts but she's not lacking any confidence:
Coco Gauff smashes Tatjana Maria in Auckland opening round
Coco Gauff had to battle Maria and the rain but the American remained calm in Auckland beating her opponent 6-4 6-1 to earn her fisrt win 2023. Gauff finished the year on a bad note failing to win a single match at the WTA Finals but 2023 is a year she's excited for. Many picked her as the player that will break out in a major way winning a grand slam and she made a good start in Auckland. Playing an experienced veteran in Maria, Gauff was able to wear her out with her constant pressure.
Swiatek still has 'nightmare' US Open tie against Bencic on her mind ahead of United Cup tie
Iga Swiatek is set to face Belinda Bencic at the United Cup today and she recalled their US Open clash from a few years ago branding it a nightmare. It was a match that Bencic ended up winning but the tiebreak in that set is something that Swiatek will never be able to forget. It was an epic one that lasted 22 minutes and finished 12-10 for Bencic. Recalling that match before their United Cup clash, Swiatek explained how it will be on her mind:
Venus Williams makes stunning comeback with a win in Auckland
Nobody really expected Venus Williams to play as well as she did but the veteran began her 27th year on Tour with a great win over rising talent Volynets 7-6(2) 6-2. To the joy of many fans, Williams opted to continue playing in 2023 and she started off really well. A huge win over a very competent player in Katie Volynets was impressive to see. The first set was a very competitive one as she was finding her way again but once she did she looked great. Volynets wasted a big chance at the end of the first set when she served for it at 5-4 and she fumbled a mini-break lead in the tiebreak as well.
"He's very supportive": Badosa on Nadal factor at United Cup
Paula Badosa has called Rafael Nadal 'very supportive' during her United Cup experience offering advice and tactics during matches. Nadal and Badosa are the leading players for Spain at the United Cup and she talked about the role Nadal has on the team. As one of the best of all time many look to him to offer some advice or tips when things go south. He was certainly doing that in Badosa's previous match against Dart as he talked to her all the time during changeovers.
"It's not great that today we are playing for nothing" - Rafael Nadal unhappy with current United Cup format
Rafael Nadal lauded the level of competition but pointed out flaws in the format of the inaugural United Cup after losing successive matches in Sydney. Nadal went down to Britain's Cameron Norrie earlier in the mixed-gender event. He then failed to get back to winning ways when he lost to Alex de Minaur of Australia on Monday. The Spaniard then lamented the fact that the significance of the Spain-Australia clash had already diminished. This is because Great Britain qualified for the knockouts from Group D on Sunday.
Former CEO of Tennis Australia believes Novak Djokovic finished 2022 as "the best player on the planet"
Former World No.1 Novak Djokovic made his return to tennis courts in Australia today with a doubles match, teaming with Canadian Vasek Pospisil at the Adelaide International 1. It wasn't a successful endeavor as the duo lost to the pairing of Tomislav Brkic and Gonzalo Escobar. However, it did mark...
"It's been tougher more mentally and emotionally" - Leylah Fernandez on expectations following first match win of 2023 season in Auckland
Canada’s 2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez opened her 2023 season with an emphatic 6-1, 6-1 win Monday over 15-year-old Brenda Fruhvirtova in the first round of the ASB Classic. Third-seeded Fernandez needed only 61 minutes to sweep by the Czech teenager, who entered the main draw on a...
Fritz downs Zverev at United Cup
Taylor Fritz put forward another great performance for the US as the American easily defeated Alexander Zverev 6-1 6-4 at the United Cup. The US was considered the favourite for this competition due to the sheer amount of talent they have on their team and so far Fritz has been delivering. The American put forward another great performance as he eased his way past Alexander Zverev in two straight sets. He made a furious start to the match as he took the opening set 6-1.
"She’s younger than me and has three Grand Slams": Andreescu looks to emulate Swiatek's brilliance
Bianca Andreescu finds the run of Iga Swiatek in 2022 as very inspiring and she would like to emulate her and do the same things she did. Swiatek is younger than Andreescu but she has more trophies and more grand slams so far despite the former winning a grand slam sooner. Things like that inspire Andreescu to become even better as she's a true competitor who loves competition. She talked about it recently expressing:
2023 ASB Classic WTA Draw featuring Gauff, Raducanu, Fernandez and Venus Williams
The ASB Classic in Auckland will be running from January second till January 8th with the likes of Raducanu, Gauff, Fernandez and Venus Williams. It's a pretty strong event overall with a strong field, far better than the average ATP 250 event. Lots of players are taking part in order to prepare for the Australian Open and Gauff will be the top seed. She starts off against Tatjana Maria who is pretty solid but most likely won't be able to challenge her.
Harriet Dart engages in playful online banter with Frances Tiafoe ahead of Great Britain-USA United Cup clash - "You're going down!"
Team USA's Frances Tiafoe has declared war on Great Britain a day before the two sides are scheduled to square off for a spot in the semifinals of the 2023 United Cup. Harriet Dart also responded by sending a warning to the 19th-ranked rising star. Great Britain beat Australia 3-2...
2023 ASB Classic WTA Prize Money Breakdown with $259,303 in total
The 2022 ASB Tennis Classic in Auckland will begin on January 2nd and runs through January 8th with Coco Gauff as the top seed and sizeable prize money. The event is a WTA 250 event and even so it managed to put together a really strong lineup of players headlined by top seed Coco Gauff. The event has not been held for a while as the last edition prior to this one was held in 2020 and Serena Williams won that event. She is technically the defending champion at this event but she is not playing.
Leylah Fernandez makes furious comeback down under
Leylah Fernandez played a spectacular match to smash upcoming talent Brenda Fruhvirtova 6-1 6-1 starting her year off in amazing fashion. The Canadian had no issues overpowering the young Czech player as she quickly established herself as an aggressor on the court. She attacked every shorter ball and Fruhvirtova simply did not have the power to stay in rallies with Fernandez. The forehand was firing on all cylinders as well and it was just a superb performance.
"I have the young fire inside me, so I'm really pumped for it": Rune confident of Australian Open title tilt
Holger Rune is very excited about the Australian Open as he is very confident that he make a strong push at the event following his superb finish to the year. Holger Rune achieved his goal of getting into the top 10 with a superb finish to the year in 2022. He's hoping to build upon that and his next goal will be to win a grand slam. Playing a very offensive style of tennis is good and he will certainly try to use that in Australia where that should be an advantage for him.
Evert lauds praise on uniqueness of United Cup: "Watching Nadal screaming for Badosa, it warms my heart"
Chris Evert voiced her support for the United Cup event that has been going on for the past few days after watching it and seeing moments that warmed her heart. Many expressed support for the United Cup event praising its unique nature of it and how it adds to tennis. We see ATP and WTA players coming together and working towards the same goal under the banner of their countries. It's something that Evert followed keenly in the past few days and she praised it on Twitter.
Video: Venus Williams defies age with an unreal backhand winner in opening round victory at ASB Classic
WTA icon Venus Williams turned back the clock with a glorious backhand winner against Katy Volynets in the ASB Classic opening round on Monday. Williams is playing her 30th year on tour since turning professional in 1994. The elder sister of recently retired former World No. 1 Serena Williams has seemingly been on the decline recently. She has put up quite a few underwhelming performances, especially at the big tournaments.
