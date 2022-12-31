Nobody really expected Venus Williams to play as well as she did but the veteran began her 27th year on Tour with a great win over rising talent Volynets 7-6(2) 6-2. To the joy of many fans, Williams opted to continue playing in 2023 and she started off really well. A huge win over a very competent player in Katie Volynets was impressive to see. The first set was a very competitive one as she was finding her way again but once she did she looked great. Volynets wasted a big chance at the end of the first set when she served for it at 5-4 and she fumbled a mini-break lead in the tiebreak as well.

2 DAYS AGO