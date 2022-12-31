Read full article on original website
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: SmackDown Star Accidentally Busted Open With A Chair, Rushed To The Back
That’s a nasty one. Wrestling is a physical sport that does not often get the credit it deserves for everything that can go wrong. The wrestlers are highly trained and skilled professionals who know what they are doing, but there are times when something might not go as planned. That can often lead to a problem, which is what happened this week in a nasty situation.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Executive Believes Vince McMahon Caused Lars Sullivan To Quit Wrestling
Whilst noting he thought Lars Sullivan was going to be “something special” a WWE Executive has noted that he believes it was the pressure from Vince McMahon which caused him to leave wrestling. Lars Sullivan made his on-screen WWE debut as part of NXT in 2017, and would...
PWMania
Ryback Returning to Wrestling?, Says WWE Gave Up on Trademark Battle
Former WWE Superstar Ryback claims that his next chapter will start in 2023 now that the company appears to have given up opposing the trademark application for his ring name. As we’ve mentioned, “The Big Guy” made his trademark conflict with WWE public for the first time in September 2020. Then he claimed that because of how he bad-mouthed his former employer in the media and on Twitter, the company was still keeping his “Ryback” character name. According to USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) records, WWE’s trademark application for the “Ryback” ring name was submitted on October 12, 2011, and his application from May 15, 2019, is still active. Records indicate that there has been activity on the WWE case as recently as December 2021 and on the Ryback case as recently as July 2022.
PWMania
Batista and Ric Flair Backstage at Friday’s WWE SmackDown (Photo)
Former WWE star Batista and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair were backstage at Friday’s WWE SmackDown from Tampa, Florida. Titus O’Neil, who is now a WWE Global Ambassador, shared photos from the show. O’Neil can be seen hugging Dave Bautista in one of the photos (Batista). Gerald Brisco is also present. Batista and O’Neil both live in Tampa, so they didn’t have to travel far to attend the show.
wrestletalk.com
Rumoured WWE Signing Announces Free Agency
Triple H has already made a splash in the free agent market, when it was announced last week that Dragon Lee would be heading to WWE in the new year. Dragon Lee isn’t the only independent star rumoured to be on their way to WWE, as it was reported last month that WWE had interest in signing Colby Corino.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Sasha Banks’ New Ring Name Potentially Revealed In Trademark Filing
Mercedes Varnado, formerly known as Sasha Banks, filed to trademark the name “Mone’ Banks’ on 12/27. It was filed through her company Soulnado Inc. This may be her new ring name. Varnado is in Japan ahead of her expected appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on 1/4. There...
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (1/2/23)
The first WWE RAW of 2023 will air live tonight from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. Tonight’s episode of RAW will feature two title matches, with WWE United States Champion Austin Theory defending and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair returning to her home state to defend. The first WWE...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE & AEW Talent Traveling To Japan Today For Wrestle Kingdom 17
Names from AEW and WWE are making the trip to Japan today for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. Wrestle Kingdom will take place on January 4 at the Tokyo Dome, and will be in honor of New Japan’s founder Antonio Inoki who died in October 2022. Fightful Select reports that...
wrestlinginc.com
Matt Hardy Names WWE Star As Wrestler Of The Year
A number of WWE Superstars have had an impressive 2022, producing outstanding work in terms of match quality and promos, but for AEW's Matt Hardy, Roman Reigns is the wrestler of the year. "I know he hasn't wrestled a lot, but his work has been superior, has been above and...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Photos: Shinsuke Nakamura Reunites With KAIRI
WWE star Shinsuke Nakamura competed in Japan at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s January 1 event, NOAH The New Year, against the Great Muta on Sunday morning. Nakamura put him away with his Kinshasa finisher. The match was part of Muta’s farewell tour of matches. Nakamura reunited with IWGP Women’s...
ringsidenews.com
Rhea Ripley Shows Just How Much Stronger She Is Than Damian Priest
Rhea Ripley has worked very hard to become one of the top female Superstars in WWE. In fact, she has seen a lot of success in the company, being a multi-time champion. That being said, Rhea Ripley is a killer at the gym and clearly has the physique to show for it. In fact, she ended up showing just how much stronger she is than Damian Priest recently.
wrestlinginc.com
Behind-The-Scenes News On Lacey Evans Following 12/30 WWE SmackDown
The final episode of "WWE SmackDown" for 2022 was a very noteworthy one, but it did not feature Lacey Evans, despite the fact that WWE has recently been running vignettes for her impending return. However, she was originally planned to be involved in the show, as according to Fightful Select there was going to be another vignette on the show as of Friday evening.
411mania.com
Various News: KAIRI and Shinsuke Nakamura Meet Backstage At NOAH Event, Sami Zayn Picks His Match of the Year, Schedule For NJPW on AXS TV This Month
– KAIRI was backstage at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s The New Year yesterday and posed for photos with WWE’s Shinsuke Nakamura. – Sami Zayn picked his match with Johnny Knoxville at Wrestlemania 38 as his match of the year. – The next three weeks of NJPW on AXS TV...
ringsidenews.com
Ex WWE Superstar Joining Sasha Banks In Japan Ahead Of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
Ever since Sasha Banks walked out of the WWE several months ago, she hasn’t stepped back in the ring and as made few public appearances. While everyone predicted that Sasha will make her WWE return under the new regime, fans were stunned when it was reported that Banks would be making an appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Of course, Banks didn’t walk out of WWE alone, and she might not appear in NJPW alone either.
Yardbarker
Kevin Owens made history on Friday’s WWE SmackDown
Kevin Owens had a great 2022 as he was able to wrestle Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38 in April and then teamed with John Cena on Friday’s episode of SmackDown. The tag team match saw Owens and Cena beat Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns when Owens pinned Zayn with a stunner. Owens suffered a black eye during the match. This marked Reigns his first non-televised non-DQ loss of the year.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Women's Champion Challenges Sasha Banks To A Match
It's now January 2, 2023, which means that Sasha Banks is allegedly one day into free agency. So far, no one quite knows what Banks' future plans will be, aside from her reported appearance at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 this week. But that isn't stopping some wrestlers from shooting their shot for a potential match against her, including a big name in IMPACT Wrestling.
wrestlinginc.com
Great Muta Calls Shinsuke Nakamura A Gay Slur After New Year's Day Match
Great Muta and Shinsuke Nakamura shared something of a New Year's kiss at Pro Wrestling NOAH's The New Year on Sunday. Nakamura locked lips with Muta, sucking the infamous green mist from Muta's mouth, and spat the notorious spray back in Muta's face, then leveling the legend with a Bomaye knee strike to win the match, Muta's last singles match in his career.
bodyslam.net
Watch: Zelina Vega Slaps The Taste Out Of Madcap Moss’ Mouth At WWE Live Event
A six-person tag team match starring Zelina Vega occurred at a recent WWE live event in Miami, Florida. The fight featured both male and female superstars, with the 2021 Queen’s Crown winner and Madcap Moss colliding in a noteworthy moment. Last Thursday, Vega joined forces with Legado Del Fantasma comrades Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro.
bodyslam.net
WATCH: Shinsuke Nakamura Makes Grand Entrance For His Pro-Wrestling NOAH Return
Shinsuke Nakamura is back in Pro-Wrestling NOAH. Shinsuke Nakamura main evented Pro-Wrestling NOAH: The New Year 2023 against The Great Muta, who is retiring. Shinsuke Nakamura made a grand entrance for his NOAH return alongside a violinist and a drummer who played his WWE theme song. Draped in a white coat and doing his classic Nakamura-isms, it spewed all the charisma. You can check out the sick entrance below!
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Main Event Spoilers for 1/5/2023 (WWE NXT Superstar In Action)
The following WWE Main Event spoilers were taped tonight in Nashville, TN to air on Thursday’s episode:. WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, and then on a two-week delay via Peacock and the WWE Network. Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com.
