Denver is the birthplace of a prominent grassroots organization, American Disabled for Attendant Programs Today (ADAPT), that uses civil disobedience and mass arrests in the fight for disability rights.Why it matters: 40 years after its official creation in 1983, ADAPT's nonviolent, direct action tactics have inspired a nationwide movement, with 36 active chapters in 25 states.Go deeper: See iconic photos from the last four decades of ADAPT's struggle for disability rights in Denver and nationwide. 1978, Denver: Members of the "Gang of 19," which would become ADAPT, blockade Denver city buses for two days to protest the lack of wheelchair...

