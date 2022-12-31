ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbs, NM

2 Tourists Murdered In A Hit-and-run Near The Fremont Street Experience Are Identified By The Coroner

By Sebastian Martin
californiaexaminer.net
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 63

Carebear ?2.0
3d ago

Everyone involved in the wrong. They shouldn't walked on a don't cross sign and she shouldn't have been driving drunk,She's only been in Vegas for 3 years.

Reply(5)
9
CG
3d ago

All the driver should be charged with is drunk driving. That’s it. The tourists should have obeyed the pedestrian do not cross.

Reply
14
Dark Passenger
3d ago

I saw this happen. I was standing outside Walgreens waiting for someone inside the store. This couple darted ot into the street, and did not even see the car that was going to end their lives. It was a horrific scene. The only consolation is...they died together and are together forever. THAT CORNER IS A DEATH TRAP. especially if you are drunk or on drugs.

Reply(2)
7
Related
news3lv.com

Suspect arrested for string of home break-ins in Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man has been arrested on suspicion of trying to break into several Henderson homes early Saturday morning, police say. Officers responded to reports of a burglary around 3:20 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, to the 700 block of Nogales Drive, near Galleria Drive and U.S. 95, Henderson Police said in a statement.
HENDERSON, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Motorcyclist becomes first traffic fatality of 2023 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A 29-year-old motorcycle rider died in the first traffic-related fatality of 2023, according to Las Vegas police. In a news release, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that at about 12:26 a.m. Sunday morning, a fatal motorcycle versus fixed object crash occurred at the intersection of Annie Oakley Drive and E. Harmon Avenue.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Calls for Clark County to improve deadly stretch of Boulder Highway

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two pedestrians were struck and killed by drivers in separate incidents on a deadly stretch of Boulder Highway last week. One was a hit-and-run, with that driver being located and taken into custody on Monday. The deaths happened within days of each other and within...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Dog found shot multiple times on side of road in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Animal Protection Services rushed a “sweet and loving” dog named Max to the Animal Foundation for medical care after he was found shot multiple times on the side of the road on the far east side of Las Vegas. Max was found on...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy